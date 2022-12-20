Daily on Energy: Treasury buys itself time in trade tensions over IRA

From the war in Ukraine to China's escalating hostility toward Taiwan, 2022 was a highly consequential year in geopolitics. Here are three things to watch for in 2023. Russia is likely to suffer further setbacks in Ukraine. The fundamental challenges facing Russian President Vladimir Putin's military in Ukraine are probably unsolvable. Russian forces are poorly led, badly equipped, running very short of artillery and other standoff munitions, and beset by low morale. In contrast, Ukrainian forces are highly motivated and generally well-equipped. We should expect Russian forces to struggle in the face of coming Ukrainian counteroffensives. If Crimea is threatened, Putin may order the limited use of nuclear weapons in a desperate attempt to force Western pressure on Ukraine to adopt a ceasefire. Whether the Russian military would follow a nuclear strike order is an open question.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO