Daily on Energy: Treasury buys itself time in trade tensions over IRA

Washington Examiner
China is a minefield for international creditors
This month in China, a rumor spread that the founder and chairman of Chinese real estate developer Evergrande had jumped off a building to take his own life. Subsequent reports indicate that Hui Ka Yan’s “suicide” was staged. Either way, it would not be surprising if the “death news” were true. Evergrande, once China’s largest developer by sales volume, has been in free fall all year. Its Hong Kong-listed stock is below a dime (as of Dec 9, 2022), down from $4 at its peak. Hui’s personal wealth has shrunk from $36 billion to $3 billion.
Washington Examiner
Three foreign policy developments to watch for in 2023
From the war in Ukraine to China's escalating hostility toward Taiwan, 2022 was a highly consequential year in geopolitics. Here are three things to watch for in 2023. Russia is likely to suffer further setbacks in Ukraine. The fundamental challenges facing Russian President Vladimir Putin's military in Ukraine are probably unsolvable. Russian forces are poorly led, badly equipped, running very short of artillery and other standoff munitions, and beset by low morale. In contrast, Ukrainian forces are highly motivated and generally well-equipped. We should expect Russian forces to struggle in the face of coming Ukrainian counteroffensives. If Crimea is threatened, Putin may order the limited use of nuclear weapons in a desperate attempt to force Western pressure on Ukraine to adopt a ceasefire. Whether the Russian military would follow a nuclear strike order is an open question.
Washington Examiner
Year in Review: Three of the biggest energy stories of 2022
Global energy markets underwent historic transformation in 2022, with the war in Ukraine realigning trade relationships and forcing greener governments to more readily embrace fossil fuels to maintain energy security. Here are three of the biggest energy stories of the year:. War-driven price spikes. When the war in Ukraine began...
Washington Examiner
Pentagon considering training Ukrainians with Patriot system on US soil
The U.S. military is considering training Ukrainians to operate its Patriot missile defense system on U.S. soil. The MIM-104 Phased Array Tracking Radar for Intercept on Target system, at the eye-watering cost of roughly $1 billion, is the most advanced missile defense system in the U.S. arsenal. It was first utilized during the Gulf War in 1991, according to the Center for Strategic and International Studies.
UK to stop publishing Covid modelling data
The UK Health Security Agency will stop publishing modelling data on coronavirus in early January. The chief data scientist, Dr Nick Watkins, said the publication of this specific data is “no longer necessary” as the country is living with Covid thanks to vaccines and therapeutics. The R range...
Washington Examiner
Zelensky urges Ukrainians to celebrate Christmas amid Russian attacks
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky gave a passionate Christmas address to his people on Saturday, reminding them to have “patience and faith” after a deadly wave of Russian attacks in the city of Kherson. "The birth of the son of God gave people hope for salvation and faith in...
Washington Examiner
Is Joe Biden the worst thing for human rights since Henry Kissinger?
Last week’s U.S.-African Leaders Summit was the culmination of months of hard work by diplomats at the State Department and National Security Council. It all went out the window with a single photograph : President Joe Biden watching the World Cup with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, Liberian President George Weah, and Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari.
Washington Examiner
Is Caroline Ellison the reason the feds arrested Sam Bankman-Fried prior to his congressional testimony?
Just as I predicted, Caroline Ellison, Sam Bankman-Fried's former paramour and handpicked CEO of Alameda Research, has turned against the disgraced FTX founder. At the very moment Bankman-Fried was finally extradited from the Bahamas back to the United States, the Southern District of New York announced that Ellison and Gary Wang, FTX co-founder, had both pleaded guilty to federal criminal fraud charges.
Washington Examiner
As another Christmas arrives, Hindu extremists are targeting Indian Christians
For decades, Christmas has meant trouble for Indian Christians. During the holiday, Hindu extremists ramp up attacks on Christian churches and organizations, always with the same accusations of forced and fraudulent conversions. These extremists cannot understand or accept that there are Indians of various backgrounds, castes, and religions who find...
Washington Examiner
Merry and not so bright: European cities cut back on Christmas lights amid energy crunch
Cities across Europe are either turning off or drastically scaling back their Christmas lights this holiday season in efforts to cut back on energy use as the bloc adjusts to its first winter without Russian fossil fuels. With supplies scarce, and the prospect of rations looming, city officials across Austria,...
