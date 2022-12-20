Buffalo Waterfront holiday skate initiative: Rich Family Foundation donates thousands of free skate tickets to Buffalo Public Schools

Tops Friendly Markets Public and Media Relations Manager Kathy Sautter announced, “Due to the forecasted extreme weather conditions, and for the safety of our associates and customers, Tops has made the decision to close all of its stores located in Erie and Niagara counties at 2 p.m. today. Our distribution center will also be closing at 2 p.m. Weather conditions will dictate when we will reopen. Please watch our social media pages for updates. Thank you.”

NIAGARA COUNTY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO