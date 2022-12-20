Buffalo Waterfront holiday skate initiative: Rich Family Foundation donates thousands of free skate tickets to Buffalo Public Schools

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Boston rent climbs to $3,450 a month for a two-bedroom apartment, second highest in nationBeth TorresBoston, MA
3 Great Pizza Places In Buffalo You Should TryTed RiversBuffalo, NY
The Art of Paninis at Romeo and Juliet’s CafeJ.M. LesinskiWilliamsville, NY
Priest placed on administrative leave due to allegations of improper sexual relationship with adult womanEdy ZooBuffalo, NY
Chicken Fingers Perfected at Tully’s Good TimesJ.M. LesinskiDepew, NY
Related
wnypapers.com
Buffalo City Mission: 'Hambone Express' canceled
Buffalo City Mission organizers stated, “Due to the state of emergency issued by the Erie County executive, the Buffalo City Mission is sad to announce that this year's ‘Hambone Express’ event is canceled. This decision comes from heavy hearts to protect the health and safety of their volunteers.”
wnypapers.com
Warming shelters in Niagara County, Buffalo, southern Erie County
Courtesy of the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office:. The following warming shelters are open and available to those who may have lost power, are stranded, or experiencing extreme cold conditions. •Cambria Fire Co. 4631 Cambria Wilson Road, Lockport. •Frontier Fire Co. 2176 Liberty Drive, Niagara Falls. •Hartland Fire Co. 8945...
wnypapers.com
NCSO: Travel ban lifted in Niagara County; Erie County in 'major coordination effort'
On Sunday morning, the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office announced, “Effective immediately the travel ban for Niagara County has been lifted. A travel advisory will remain in place at this time. A travel advisory is also in place for the City of Lockport, City of Niagara Falls and the City of North Tonawanda.
wnypapers.com
Travel bans in North Tonawanda, City of Niagara Falls
The Office of City of North Tonawanda Mayor Austin Tyle announced a state of emergency has been declared, effective 9:30 a.m. This, officials said, is “to respond effectively to Winter Storm Elliot that threatens the public safety of the citizens of the City of North Tonawanda.”. This State of...
wnypapers.com
National Grid battling blizzard, treacherous conditions as it works to restore service to affected customers in WNY
Field workers facing gale-force winds, whiteout conditions, impassable roads to reach extensive, ongoing storm damage. National Grid’s crews are facing extremely treacherous weather conditions as they work to safely clean up extensive debris, repair damage and restore power as the result of the ongoing, powerful blizzard that is expected to continue to pummel portions of Western New York through Sunday. The multi-day blizzard, which is being called a “once-in-a-generation storm,” is bringing whiteout conditions, damaging wind gusts approaching 80 mph, and additional power outages, particularly in areas off Lake Erie.
wnypapers.com
Gaming floor at Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino to close at 3 p.m.; property & hotel remain open
Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino remains closed; Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino remains open. √ Seneca Gaming aims to reopen Niagara gaming floor sometime tomorrow afternoon; reopening of Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino to be determined. As the region continues to battle treacherous winter weather, Seneca Gaming Corp. announced the gaming floor...
wnypapers.com
NYS: 2 'Transformative' Niagara Falls projects to attract new visitors & development
Aquarium of Niagara to start construction on Great Lakes 360 at shuttered Niagara Gorge Museum. Progress on Niagara Falls Heritage Gateways project advances. √ Hochul: Both projects will help reconnect people of Niagara Falls to waterways that define the city's identity. √ Renderings of Great Lakes 360 available here. √...
wnypapers.com
National Guard to assist Erie County with storm
Gov. Kathy Hochul released the following statement Friday night regarding deploying the National Guard to Erie County amid the winter storm:. "New Yorkers are experiencing a life-threatening and dangerous winter storm, with freezing temperatures and coastal flooding statewide, and snow and ice particularly in Western and Northern New York. "In...
wnypapers.com
'Hometown Heroes' banner program underway in northern Niagara
The “Hometown Heroes” banner program is slowly starting to gain recognition in northern Niagara County. This initiative was introduced this fall in the towns of Lewiston and Porter, including the villages of Lewiston and Youngstown. It’s modeled after similar programs in the Town of Niagara, the City of North Tonawanda and Town of Newfane. “Hometown Heroes” was most recently introduced in the Village of Wilson.
wnypapers.com
New owner-operators give new life to Grand Island McDonald's
Change is coming to Grand Island’s McDonald’s. Located at 2231 Grand Island Blvd., the familiar restaurant had fallen into disrepair. There were complaints of broken things in the restaurant, including a milkshake machine that was often out of order. And then, the restaurant was sold to a couple...
wnypapers.com
Travel ban in Niagara County, Tops closed until Monday, and more winter weather updates
On Friday afternoon, the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office announced, “Niagara County has declared a state of emergency due to the severe weather conditions that are impacting travel and safety. Effective 2 p.m., Niagara County will be upgrading the travel advisory to a full travel ban until further notice.”
wnypapers.com
How to stay safe in 'historic' winter storm: UB family medicine physician has advice
With extreme winds, frigid temperatures and blizzard conditions, the winter storm expected to pummel much of the nation over the Christmas weekend will be one for the record books. David Holmes, M.D., clinical associate professor of family medicine in the Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences at the University...
wnypapers.com
Niagara Falls: Storm continues to impact holiday weekend
On Saturday night, the Office of City of Niagara Falls Mayor Robert Restaino stated, “Unfortunately, the prolonged extent of the storm has created conditions that remain unsafe for driving. Our crews will be out throughout the night working to clear roads. The traffic ban will continue into Christmas Day. While we know this impacts religious services, it is important to remain safe.
wnypapers.com
Don Luce leaves a legacy of giving; spotlighted & fought injustice
When Niagara County resident Don Luce died unexpectedly last month at the age of 88, his passing received national attention by way of stories in the New York Times and Washington Post. The stories mainly focused on Luce’s activities during the Vietnam War, when he uncovered the torture of political...
wnypapers.com
Tops to close early
Tops Friendly Markets Public and Media Relations Manager Kathy Sautter announced, “Due to the forecasted extreme weather conditions, and for the safety of our associates and customers, Tops has made the decision to close all of its stores located in Erie and Niagara counties at 2 p.m. today. Our distribution center will also be closing at 2 p.m. Weather conditions will dictate when we will reopen. Please watch our social media pages for updates. Thank you.”
wnypapers.com
Obituary: Doris Jean (Schaefer) DeCillis
Doris Jean (Schaefer) DeCillis, age 96, of Paducah, Kentucky, died peacefully Dec. 3, 2022, at the Parkview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Doris was born April 14, 1926, in Tonawanda. She graduated from Tonawanda High School in 1944 – in three years – and immediately joined the Army Nurses Cadet Corps. While in the program, she met Patrick DeCillis.
wnypapers.com
Grand Island Town Board approves tentative collective bargaining agreements
The Grand Island Town Board voted 5-0 to approve tentative collective bargaining agreements with the Teamsters; the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME); and with the Civil Service Employees Association. The new contracts will take effect Jan. 1, 2023. All full-time members of the three collective bargaining...
Comments / 0