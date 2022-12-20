ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Buffalo Waterfront holiday skate initiative: Rich Family Foundation donates thousands of free skate tickets to Buffalo Public Schools

 5 days ago
wnypapers.com

Buffalo City Mission: 'Hambone Express' canceled

Buffalo City Mission organizers stated, “Due to the state of emergency issued by the Erie County executive, the Buffalo City Mission is sad to announce that this year's ‘Hambone Express’ event is canceled. This decision comes from heavy hearts to protect the health and safety of their volunteers.”
BUFFALO, NY
wnypapers.com

Warming shelters in Niagara County, Buffalo, southern Erie County

Courtesy of the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office:. The following warming shelters are open and available to those who may have lost power, are stranded, or experiencing extreme cold conditions. •Cambria Fire Co. 4631 Cambria Wilson Road, Lockport. •Frontier Fire Co. 2176 Liberty Drive, Niagara Falls. •Hartland Fire Co. 8945...
ERIE COUNTY, NY
wnypapers.com

Travel bans in North Tonawanda, City of Niagara Falls

The Office of City of North Tonawanda Mayor Austin Tyle announced a state of emergency has been declared, effective 9:30 a.m. This, officials said, is “to respond effectively to Winter Storm Elliot that threatens the public safety of the citizens of the City of North Tonawanda.”. This State of...
NORTH TONAWANDA, NY
wnypapers.com

National Grid battling blizzard, treacherous conditions as it works to restore service to affected customers in WNY

Field workers facing gale-force winds, whiteout conditions, impassable roads to reach extensive, ongoing storm damage. National Grid’s crews are facing extremely treacherous weather conditions as they work to safely clean up extensive debris, repair damage and restore power as the result of the ongoing, powerful blizzard that is expected to continue to pummel portions of Western New York through Sunday. The multi-day blizzard, which is being called a “once-in-a-generation storm,” is bringing whiteout conditions, damaging wind gusts approaching 80 mph, and additional power outages, particularly in areas off Lake Erie.
BUFFALO, NY
wnypapers.com

National Guard to assist Erie County with storm

Gov. Kathy Hochul released the following statement Friday night regarding deploying the National Guard to Erie County amid the winter storm:. "New Yorkers are experiencing a life-threatening and dangerous winter storm, with freezing temperatures and coastal flooding statewide, and snow and ice particularly in Western and Northern New York. "In...
ERIE COUNTY, NY
wnypapers.com

'Hometown Heroes' banner program underway in northern Niagara

The “Hometown Heroes” banner program is slowly starting to gain recognition in northern Niagara County. This initiative was introduced this fall in the towns of Lewiston and Porter, including the villages of Lewiston and Youngstown. It’s modeled after similar programs in the Town of Niagara, the City of North Tonawanda and Town of Newfane. “Hometown Heroes” was most recently introduced in the Village of Wilson.
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
wnypapers.com

New owner-operators give new life to Grand Island McDonald's

Change is coming to Grand Island’s McDonald’s. Located at 2231 Grand Island Blvd., the familiar restaurant had fallen into disrepair. There were complaints of broken things in the restaurant, including a milkshake machine that was often out of order. And then, the restaurant was sold to a couple...
GRAND ISLAND, NY
wnypapers.com

Niagara Falls: Storm continues to impact holiday weekend

On Saturday night, the Office of City of Niagara Falls Mayor Robert Restaino stated, “Unfortunately, the prolonged extent of the storm has created conditions that remain unsafe for driving. Our crews will be out throughout the night working to clear roads. The traffic ban will continue into Christmas Day. While we know this impacts religious services, it is important to remain safe.
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
wnypapers.com

Don Luce leaves a legacy of giving; spotlighted & fought injustice

When Niagara County resident Don Luce died unexpectedly last month at the age of 88, his passing received national attention by way of stories in the New York Times and Washington Post. The stories mainly focused on Luce’s activities during the Vietnam War, when he uncovered the torture of political...
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
wnypapers.com

Tops to close early

Tops Friendly Markets Public and Media Relations Manager Kathy Sautter announced, “Due to the forecasted extreme weather conditions, and for the safety of our associates and customers, Tops has made the decision to close all of its stores located in Erie and Niagara counties at 2 p.m. today. Our distribution center will also be closing at 2 p.m. Weather conditions will dictate when we will reopen. Please watch our social media pages for updates. Thank you.”
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
wnypapers.com

Obituary: Doris Jean (Schaefer) DeCillis

Doris Jean (Schaefer) DeCillis, age 96, of Paducah, Kentucky, died peacefully Dec. 3, 2022, at the Parkview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Doris was born April 14, 1926, in Tonawanda. She graduated from Tonawanda High School in 1944 – in three years – and immediately joined the Army Nurses Cadet Corps. While in the program, she met Patrick DeCillis.
PADUCAH, KY
wnypapers.com

Grand Island Town Board approves tentative collective bargaining agreements

The Grand Island Town Board voted 5-0 to approve tentative collective bargaining agreements with the Teamsters; the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME); and with the Civil Service Employees Association. The new contracts will take effect Jan. 1, 2023. All full-time members of the three collective bargaining...

