Decades Offers 'Carol Burnett' Marathon for Christmas, 'Twilight Zone' Binge for New Year's
The Decades network offers a Carol Burnett marathon over Christmas that it is calling A Christmas Carol. The three-day marathon of Carol Burnett and Friends starts at noon ET on Christmas Eve and ends the morning of December 26. The cast includes Vicki Lawrence, Harvey Korman, Lyle Waggoner and Tim...
Keith Urban Left Feeling 'Deflated' As His Vegas Residency Is Eclipsed By 'Blockbuster' Success Of Garth Brooks' Sin City Show
Keith Urban's residency in the bustling Las Vegas is already being overshadowed by the success of Garth Brooks' Sin City show, RadarOnline.com has learned, as insiders claim it has left Urban feeling "deflated." The 13-time CMA winner recently announced he will be rocking the stage at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood for 16 nights with his Keith Urban: The Las Vegas Residency show come spring 2023.Urban will launch the shows on March 3 with the first gigs running through March 18. He will return to the venue between June 16 and July 1 to put on more performances. "Keith thought...
The Price Is Right Host Drew Carey Claims The Contestants Are The Secret Behind The Show's Longevity
In the decades since the television set has become a household staple, the landscape of small-screen entertainment has shifted dramatically. Fads have come and gone, audience viewing habits have changed, and the business behind it all has become increasingly complex. At the same time, there are a handful of constants that folks can expect to be there when they pick up their remote. One such consistent presence is the game show genre, which has existed for years upon years and sees regular people get their 15 minutes of fame and a chance to win a desirable prize.
Award-Winning Country Music Star Dies
Up-and-coming country music star Jake Flint has reportedly died at the age of 37, according to Entertainment Weekly. According to reports, Flint died on November 26th in his sleep, just hours after celebrating his new marriage to his wife, Brenda, while in Oklahoma. No cause of death has been determined at this time.
Las Vegas Strip Loses Two Major Acts (Including One of its Biggest)
Las Vegas Strip residencies for star performers are as much of an institution as the city's poker tables, slot machines and sports betting bars. Visitors flock to the city year-round for entertainment, and are generally pleased to spend their hard-earned cash to open their eyes and ears to the acts in town.
Jim Nabors Married Stan Cadwallader After 38 Years of Dating: Meet the Gomer Pyle Actor’s Spouse
As Gomer Pyle on The Andy Griffith Show, Jim Nabors was a true scene stealer. He continued his comedy and singing career well beyond the CBS series up until he announced his retirement in 2014. One year earlier, he married his longtime partner, Stan Cadwallader. Keep scrolling to learn more about the late actor’s husband.
'Today': Savannah Guthrie Reveals Illness, Missing Christmas Tree Lighting at Rockefeller Center
Savannah Guthrie is at home sick and will not be co-hosting the 2022 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting as previously planned. NBC is broadcasting the lighting of the iconic tree on Wednesday, Nov. 30, but its roster of talent has been sadly diminished this year. Guthrie announced on Instagram that she would not be able to attend.
Famed Rock Star Announces Cancer Diagnosis
Tim Commerford, member of the rock band "Rage Against the Machine," has announced that he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer, NBC News reports. Commerford, a bassist, says that he has been performing with the band while already knowing the diagnosis, and had his prostate removed prior to the band's most recent tour.
Where Is the Cast of ‘Gilligan’s Island’ Now?
'Gilligan's Island' cast member Tina Louise is the last surviving actor from the sitcom; find out what she's up to now.
Iconic Award-Winning Singer and Actress Dies
Iconic award-winning actress and singer Irene Cara, who starred in the movie "Fame," has died at the age of 63, The Associated Press reports. Cara's publicist Judith A. Moore announced the news in a statement posted on social media, adding that the acclaimed performer's cause of death was unknown. The exact time of her death has not been disclosed, but Moore did confirm that she died at her home in Florida.
American Pickers' Danielle Colby Had Some Serious Worries About Frank And Mike Being Out On The Road
"American Pickers" has been a constant on History for over a decade, and there are two very good reasons for its longevity. First, folks around the world continue to watch it, and two, there's a lot of old and dilapidated yet fascinating and historically significant stuff out there. After all these years, the "Pickers" team is still able to scrounge up a bunch of trinkets, tools, and artifacts worthy of their television cameras as well as the Antique Archaeology store inventory. Of course, to acquire such remarkable pieces, they don't just twiddle their thumbs and wait around for them to pop up.
Miranda Lambert Is 'A Walking Firework' Wearing This Eye-Popping Look
Miranda Lambert reflected on her three favorite, must-see moments of her Las Vegas residency shortly after announcing additional dates of the high-energy show at Zappos Theater. Lambert highlighted a few standout moments from her Velvet Rodeo residency, including her entrance to the stage (in a way that the award-winning artist...
The Price Is Right's Drew Carey Suffered A Serious Injury Before Even Taping The First Show
Nothing is quite like the first week of a brand new job. Right off the bat, you're making your one and only first impression to your new coworkers. Then, you've got your superiors watching your every move, hoping that you justify their decision to hire you in the first place. Now imagine the pressure you'd feel if your predecessor was not only a legend, but held on to your new job longer than anyone in history. That was the type of experience Drew Carey had to endure when he first started his new gig, hosting CBS's "The Price is Right." And for Carey, it surely didn't go the way he had hoped it would.
‘Gunsmoke’ Had 1 ‘Naughty’ Word No One Could Say on Set Without Putting a Nickel in the Jar
CBS had a 'naughty' word that they didn't want anybody calling 'Gunsmoke,' so they made anybody who said it on the set pay up a nickel.
Bridget Moynahan Mourns Death of Co-Star
Blue Bloods star Bridget Moynahan shared a tribute to Brad William Henke, a former NFL player who became a character actor after retiring from football. Moynahan worked with Henke in an episode of the short-lived Showtime series Going to California. The Orange Is the New Black actor died on Nov. 29 at 56.
Dierks Bentley Is the Only Country Singer To Be Banned By The Grand Ole Opry Before Ever Performing There
Dierks Bentley’s hit song “What Was I Thinkin” may be his motto in life. As it turns out, Dierks was banned from the Grand Ole Opry in the very early years of his arrival to Nashville. His ban granted Dierks access to a small club of others who have “defiled” the Opry stage and been stripped of their performing rights at one of country music’s holiest institutions. He joins the likes of Johnny Cash and Jerry Lee Lewis, as well […] The post Dierks Bentley Is the Only Country Singer To Be Banned By The Grand Ole Opry Before Ever Performing There first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Eric Braeden and Dale Russell Have Been Married For 56 Years
Eric Braeden has built a successful acting career, and outside of his famous role as Victor Newman on 'The Young and the Restless,' he has built a 56-year marriage with his wife Dale Russell.
Famed Actor Dies
Famed actor and former football star Brad William Henke has reportedly died, according to CNN. Henke, who was best known for his role on the hit show "Orange is the New Black," reportedly died in his sleep on November 29th. No cause of death has been given, however, in May of 2021, the actor posted on Instagram that he had a major artery blockage, and he later received two stents into his heart, along with having his spleen and half of his pancreas removed due to a tumor.
I made Dolly Parton's rumored 5-layer potato casserole for dinner, and it was easy and delicious
The famous country singer's supposed dinner recipe with potatoes and vegetables was simple to follow and it ended up being really delicious, too.
Tammy Wynette’s Band Had a Code Name for Whenever the Singer Showed up Impaired
Because country singer Tammy Wynette would show up to perform while impaired from painkiller use, her band developed a code name.
