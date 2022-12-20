ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf World Reacts to Decision on LIV Golfers at Masters

By Gabrielle Herzig
 5 days ago

The golf world had a lot to say about LIV Golf members and PGA Tour players coming together at the Masters.

On Tuesday, Augusta National announced its decision to allow eligible LIV Golf members to play in the 2023 Masters.

“Regrettably, recent actions have divided men’s professional golf by diminishing the virtues of the game and the meaningful legacies of those who built it,” Augusta National chairman Fred Ridley wrote. “Although we are disappointed in these developments, our focus is to honor the tradition of bringing together a preeminent field of golfers this coming April.”

The announcement means that 16 LIV Golf defectors will be invited to the Masters come April, including Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, and Cameron Smith. The battle between LIV Golf and the PGA Tour is a contentious one, so naturally, the golf world had a lot to say about the two tours coming together at the biggest event of the year.

CW Thorn
5d ago

Never understood the uproar over the LIV Tour. It would be one thing if the PGA tour banned all business dealings with the Saudis, but they don't and it's a bit ingenious punish the LIV players and no one else.

Ronald
5d ago

So Augusta invites the best golfers to play regardless of skin color,. ethnic background and yes regardless of playing on the PGA tour or the LIV tour. Get my drift people "the best golfers" so get over where they play. Akin to football's the old NFC and AFC the players were good in both conferences. Golf has enough issues without screwing up the one tournament that people all over the world watch.

Scott Brown
4d ago

It's the right decision and hopefully all 4 Majors make same decision. if exempt or qualify by previous rule...that should still be in effect!

