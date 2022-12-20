Golf World Reacts to Decision on LIV Golfers at Masters

The golf world had a lot to say about LIV Golf members and PGA Tour players coming together at the Masters.

On Tuesday, Augusta National announced its decision to allow eligible LIV Golf members to play in the 2023 Masters.

“Regrettably, recent actions have divided men’s professional golf by diminishing the virtues of the game and the meaningful legacies of those who built it,” Augusta National chairman Fred Ridley wrote. “Although we are disappointed in these developments, our focus is to honor the tradition of bringing together a preeminent field of golfers this coming April.”

The announcement means that 16 LIV Golf defectors will be invited to the Masters come April, including Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, and Cameron Smith. The battle between LIV Golf and the PGA Tour is a contentious one, so naturally, the golf world had a lot to say about the two tours coming together at the biggest event of the year.