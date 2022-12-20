ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News Breaking LIVE

CNN Fires Top Morning Show Host

"Morning Express with Robin Meade" host Robin Meade was among the staffers laid off by CNN this week, according to Variety. Meade was the host of the morning show on HLN, which is owned by CNN, and has been with the network for 21 years.
Popculture

Major News Anchor Makes Career Switch at End of the Year

Judy Woodruff will leave PBS NewsHour at the end of the year. Woodruff's plans to leave the venerable news program were first reported back in May, but it was not until November that she publicly confirmed her plans. PBS named Woodruff's two replacements, PBS NewsHour chief correspondent Amna Nawaz and PBS News Weekend anchor Geoff Bennett. Woodruff plans to continue working at PBS through at least the 2024 elections.
OKLAHOMA STATE
RadarOnline

Trouble In Paradise? Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner Have Icy Encounter At Yacht Party In Wake Of Donald Campaign Drama

Despite ditching her daddy Donald on the campaign trail, the damage may already be done to Ivanka Trump's marriage with Jared Kushner. The couple of 15 years were noticeably icy with each other at a recent yacht party in Miami, with eyewitnesses claiming the frost was hard to ignore, RadarOnline.com has learned.Ivanka appeared to give her husband the cold shoulder as they mingled on the boat in the same crowd on the Bay of Biscayne, one insider spilled. “I never saw them interact. They stood in the same group, but almost as acquaintances," a spy told Page Six.“As they moseyed...
MIAMI, FL
RadarOnline

'This Is A F—ing Nightmare!' Donald Trump's Team Scrambling After Former President's Controversial Dinner With White Nationalist Nick Fuentes

A member of Donald Trump's team is calling the former president's dinner with Kanye West and renowned white nationalist and Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes a "f—ing nightmare" as they scramble to run damage control for his 2024 campaign.The source, who served as a longtime advisor to the embattled politician, chose to remain anonymous to avoid angering him or being thought of as "disloyal," but still noted that they believed the meeting could easily spell disaster for Trump's immediate future in politics. "If people are looking at [Florida Gov. Ron] DeSantis to run against Trump, here’s another reason why," they...
FLORIDA STATE
Popculture

Another CNN Anchor Confirms Leaving the Network After Almost a Decade

Anchor Ana Cabrera confirmed that she is leaving CNN. She said in a Dec. 15 statement, "My heart is full of gratitude for the incredible opportunities I've had at CNN to serve our viewers and work alongside extraordinary journalists. CNN has been like a family. I love my colleagues and believe in the mission of the organization. "But after nearly a decade at CNN, I'm making the personal decision to explore a new professional chapter. Time to embrace new challenges and opportunities. "I'm firmly committed to my work as a journalist in the next stage of my career. But for now, I look forward to hitting pause and spending some extra time with my family." Sources had indicated to Deadline that Cabrera was considering a role at NBCUniversal after news broke earlier this month of her pending departure. The outlet reported that the layoffs at the network have nothing to do with her exit.
COLORADO STATE
RadarOnline

Jay-Z & Beyonce Almost Run Into Kanye West At Dinner As Disgraced Rapper Hangs With Ray J & Right-Wing Extremist Milo Yiannopoulos

Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s peaceful dinner at a famed Italian spot in Los Angeles was close to being ruined after Kanye West showed up with Ray-J and Milo Yiannopoulos, RadarOnline.com has learned. On Sunday, the superstar couple was spotted out at the celebrity favorite Giorgio Baldi. Later, West showed up with his group. Photos showed Beyoncé and Jay-Z leaving the restaurant without West or anyone from his group. A source said the groups did not have dinner together. It’s unclear if the A-list duo saw their former friend or if they said hello. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Kanye has been catching...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Nancy Pelosi Glows In Gold Gown With Daughter Alexandra At Joe & Jill Biden’s 1st State Dinner: Photo

Nancy Pelosi, 82, shined at the White House State Dinner hosted by POTUS Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden on Dec. 1. Nancy, who stepped down as the Democratic House Speaker last month, wore a gorgeous gold gown to the event. She was joined by her daughter, Emmy-nominated journalist Alexandra Pelosi, 52, who wore an elegant, plunging black gown. Nancy and Alexandra stepped out together over one month after the politician’s husband Paul Pelosi, 82, was the victim of a home invasion attack.
OK! Magazine

Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner's Marriage Is 'Falling Apart' As Couple Is 'Always Fighting,' Insider Spills: 'It's A Toxic Situation'

Trouble in paradise? Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner's 13-year marriage may not last after all, as the two are bickering non-stop. “It’s all falling apart,” an insider revealed to Radar. “They’re always fighting and can barely contain their growing animosity for each other even when they appear in public.”“It’s a toxic situation right now,” added the source. The pair, who share daughter Arabella, 11, and sons Joseph, 9, and Theodore, 6, first began feuding when Ivanka's father, Donald Trump, lost the 2020 presidential election. “Jared recognized Donald had become radioactive, and he pushed Ivanka to abandon her father for the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy