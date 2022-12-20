ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deerfield, MA

Duggan Boys Edge McCann Tech

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. – Jaylen Edwards scored 13 points Thursday to lead the Duggan boys basketball team to a 41-38 win over McCann Tech. The Hornets rallied in the fourth quarter but could not overcome a 10-point deficit entering the frame. Colby Marko scored 21 points to lead all...
NORTH ADAMS, MA
Hoosac Valley Survives Nail-Biter Against Mount Greylock

CHESHIRE, Mass. – Thursday’s Mount Greylock-Hoosac Valley boys basketball game had a little something for everyone. A first half that was a gift to Hoosac fans. A third quarter that cheered the Greylock faithful. And a fourth quarter entertaining enough to delight the most non-partisan of hoops fans.
CHESHIRE, MA
Elm Street Java House Under New Ownership of "Billy J"

PITTSFIELD, Mass.- Elm Street's coffee house is now under new ownership as "Billy J's Elm Street Java House." Owner William Jones, known as "Billy J," is keeping the same spirit of the cafe alive with some new menu items. "I bought it on November 1 and was going to leave...
PITTSFIELD, MA
Brien Center Coping with Staffing Shortages

WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — The Brien Center has been helping Berkshire County residents for more than a century. These days, the mental health center wants those residents to respond to a "help wanted" sign. "I would say, probably No. 1 goes back to being short staffed," the Brien Center's Rebecca...
WILLIAMSTOWN, MA
Pittsfield COVID Rates Slightly Higher Than Thanksgiving

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — With Hanukkah underway and Christmas in a few days, the city's COVID-19 metrics are slightly higher than they were for Thanksgiving. The city's Biobot sewage data showed a 1.1 million copies per liter virus concentration over the weekend, compared to the 1 million copies per liter concentration on Thanksgiving day.
PITTSFIELD, MA
BFAIR Promotes Tami Minck to Director of Quality Assurance

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — Tami Minck has been promoted to Director of Quality Assurance from Quality Facilitator and Human Rights Coordinator. "Tami has been a great asset to the Quality Department over the last 8 months providing us with her knowledge and. organizational skills and has been a resourceful...
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA

