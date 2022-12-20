Read full article on original website
Springfield Elks Lodge honoring veterans with winter apparel
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Springfield Elks Lodge #1560 recently held a members all out effort to donate winter mittens, gloves, and socks to the Vermont Veterans Home in Bennington, Vt. Members donated dozens and dozens of each article, solely for the residents of the Veterans Home.
Edgar May gives Springfield first graders their First Fins swim lessons
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – On Dec. 20, the Edgar May Health and Recreation Center presented Springfield first graders with a First Fins certificate for one free four-week session of Starfish Swim School group swimming lessons. The Edgar May Center has been offering the First Fins program since 2008. Through First...
Springfield Elks Lodge last initiation of 2022
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Springfield Elks Lodge #1560 held their last initiation of 2022. With Exalted Ruler presiding, the lodge welcomed three new members. They were, Michael Lund, Jenny Allison and Matthew Ciocchi.
Former Rutland college being assessed as site for mixed-income housing and child care center
The Housing Trust of Rutland County has secured an option to buy the last available land at the defunct College of St. Joseph. The nonprofit organization plans to create 60 new residential units and possibly turn a historic building into a child care center. Read the story on VTDigger here: Former Rutland college being assessed as site for mixed-income housing and child care center.
Then Again: News flash — Covered bridges weren’t designed to be quaint
When not being crossed, covered bridges had other uses — church suppers, political rallies, militia meetings, advertising space, a place for children to play and courting couples to share a secret kiss. Read the story on VTDigger here: Then Again: News flash — Covered bridges weren’t designed to be quaint.
Joyce R. Nash, 1938-2022
WALPOLE, N.H. – Joyce R. Nash, 84, passed away Sunday Dec. 4, 2022, at Applewood Rehabilitation Center in Winchester, N.H. She was a native and longtime resident of Walpole, N.H. She was born Nov. 15, 1938, in Bellows Falls, Vt. A daughter of Fredrick and Althea (Wood) Bingham. She...
Route 30 now open in Rutland County
The Vermont department of public safety has advised Vermont Route 30 in the area of the Castleton four corners is currently closed. The department explains there are power lines down in the roadway.
Gone but not forgotten: Early Rutland region ski areas
By Karen D. Lorentz Editor’s Note: This is the first of a three-part series on the early “lost” ski areas that propelled several generations of skiers in the greater Rutland Region. Vermont skiing dates back to 1892 when the Woodstock […] Read More The post Gone but not forgotten: Early Rutland region ski areas appeared first on The Mountain Times.
These 5 Massachusetts Towns Get More Snow Than Anywhere Else in the State
As we've already seen a fair amount of the snow in the Berkshires for this time of year, we know there could be plenty on the way throughout this Winter. So, now that we know there could be more on the way in the days to come, it brings up a good question: What Massachusetts cities and towns get the most snow on a yearly basis?
Driver charged with excessive speeding in Bennington
BENNINGTON — A 50-year-old driver from New York was charged with excessive speeding in Bennington early this morning. Police say they were conducting speed enforcement on Vermont Route 279 near the weigh station at around 12:40 a.m. They initiated a traffic stop after observing a vehicle traveling 93 miles-per-hour...
Attorney general will not prosecute Ludlow officer in fatal shooting
The Vermont Attorney General’s Office and the Orange County state’s attorney have cleared a Ludlow police officer who fatally shot a man following a chase in August. The offices’ independent reviews found that Officer Zachary Paul’s use of force was “objectively reasonable and justified,” they said in a joint release issued by the Attorney General’s Office on Thursday. Under the circumstances, there was “no alternative but to use deadly force,” they said.
Greenfield officials monitoring flooding concerns
GREENFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Officials in Greenfield are monitoring flooding concerns brought on by the heavy rain from Friday’s storm. Greenfield Police said the Colrain Street and the Nashes Mill Road bridges are closed to vehicles due to possible flooding by the Green River. They urged the public to obey any road closure signs, even though the bridge may look clear.
Bennington man sentenced to 2.5 years in prison
BENNINGTON — Gavin Wilcox, 31, of Bennington, was recently sentenced to 30 months of imprisonment for unlawfully possessing a firearm as a convicted felon. Wilcox begin his sentence without credit for time served, due to him having been on furlough from the Vermont Department of Corrections at the time of the federal offense.
Ex-teacher at school in Chester reaches plea deal, faces 10 years for possessing child sex-abuse materials
Norman Merrill II, 46, admitted during a video hearing held by U.S. District Court in Burlington to the federal felony charge. Sentencing has been set for April 24. Read the story on VTDigger here: Ex-teacher at school in Chester reaches plea deal, faces 10 years for possessing child sex-abuse materials.
Falling tree kills woman during winter storm
CASTLETON, Vt. — A woman has died after a tree fell on her Friday morning during a winter storm. Castleton Police Chief Peter Mantello said the 51-year-old woman was outside of her home on East Creek Drive in Castleton. The chief said the woman was trying to get back inside when the tree fell.
Police looking to identify man seen in Sharon
SHARON — Police say they are continuing to investigate an incident that occurred in Sharon last month. On November 28, authorities were notified of a vandalism and trespassing at a local property. The victim told police that someone cut a lock off of a gate blocking access to his...
Assessing the impact of Friday’s storm
It was a beautiful day for shoveling around the Valley Saturday, and some areas needed it more than others.
Heavy rain, backed up culverts raise flooding concerns as some deal with repeat outages
LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - Road crews in cities and towns across the region are reiterating the governor’s call for people to stay off the roads Friday evening if at all possible. “We just hunker down,” said Ray Longley of Pomfret. Longley and his wife lost power for two...
