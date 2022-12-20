ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rice Lake, WI

Coaches vs. Cancer night to raises funds for research

Rice Lake Chronotype
Rice Lake Chronotype
 5 days ago

The Rice Lake boys and girls basketball teams have a doubleheader at Ole Olsen Gym on Thursday.

The night will be Coaches vs. Cancer, hosted by the high school’s Future Business Leaders of America club to raise funds for cancer research and the American Cancer Society.

Halftime performances include the RLHS Lights Out Players and the Warriorettes dance team. There will be a silent auction with items donated by local businesses, games, prizes, face painting and more.

Tip-off for the girls game against Northwestern starts at 5:45 p.m. The Warriors are 3-2 overall and 2-2 in the Big Rivers prior to Tuesday night’s tilt against Eau Claire North.

The boys game follows at 7:15 p.m. as the Warriors play Osceola. Rice Lake is 4-2 overall and 1-2 in the conference prior to Tuesday’s game at Eau Claire North.

