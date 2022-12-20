Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A 'Birds Aren't Real' Protest in New York Went Viral After Thousands AttendIngram AtkinsonNew York City, NY
NY to spend nearly $600 million every year on immigrantsMark StarNew York City, NY
This is what it looks like when the Hudson River floodsJenn LeachNew York City, NY
Apply to get $47,000 to $60,000: Youth Development Specialist in NY who can make a differenceMark StarNew York City, NY
Injury Report: Draymond Green Receives Official Status vs. Grizzlies
The Golden State Warriors will have Draymond for Christmas day vs. the Memphis Grizzlies
Mired in a losing skid, Rockets take to the road vs. Bulls
There was an opportunity facing the Houston Rockets two weeks ago, with the start of a seven-game homestand offering a
Doncic, Mavs top Lakers 124-115 to celebrate Nowitzki statue
DALLAS — (AP) — Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks had trailed from the opening bucket when the crowd erupted at the site of retired star Dirk Nowitzki on the video boards late in the first half. Nowitzki's old team joined the celebration soon enough on the day...
Bleacher Report
NBA Trade Ideas for Every Christmas Day Team
It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas—probably because it is Christmas—which also happens to mean it's beginning to look a lot like NBA trade season. Nearly 90 percent of the league's players are eligible to be dealt following Dec. 15. Reaching this point of the schedule doesn't automatically translate to a bunch of transactions. But it does culminate in more timely speculation. Rumors ramp up, and we, the Executive Vice Presidents of Passing Judgment from Armchair Operations, have enough information on every team to identify their biggest needs and the level of urgency behind them.
Bleacher Report
James Harden, Joel Embiid Light Up Twitter on Christmas as 76ers Roll Past Knicks
The NBA's hottest team resides in Philadelphia. Joel Embiid had 35 points and James Harden added a 29-point, 13-assist double-double as the 76ers came from behind to earn a 119-112 win over the New York Knicks on Christmas Day at Madison Square Garden. The Sixers have reeled off eight straight...
'Spirited' most fearsome ghost unmasked: The 7-foot-1 former NBA player under hood is 'sweetest guy'
The ghastly Ghost of Christmas Yet to Come is unmasked. Meet the 7-foot-1 actor, former NBA player Loren Woods. "The sweetest guy," says Ryan Reynolds.
Bleacher Report
Report: Kings' Domantas Sabonis to Have Testing on Hand Injury; Return Timeline TBD
Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis' status is up in the air after he suffered a hand injury in Friday's loss to the Washington Wizards. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported it's unclear how much time, if any, Sabonis will miss after X-rays determined the need for further testing. It's possible he will not miss any time, but that will depend on a combination of pain tolerance and the result of the examinations.
Bleacher Report
NBA Fans Clown LeBron James' Shoe Falling Off on Last Play in Lakers' Loss to Hornets
LeBron James left it all out on the floor in Friday's 134-130 loss to the Charlotte Hornets on Friday—literally. The Lakers star's shoe came flying off on the Lakers' final possession as James drove to the basket in hopes of hitting a game-tying shot, causing him to fall to the ground and send a desperation pass to Dennis Schroder, who missed a go-ahead three with 2.7 seconds remaining.
Bleacher Report
Warriors' Stephen Curry Out at Least 2 More Weeks amid Rehab from Shoulder Injury
Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry is making "good progress" on his shoulder injury and will be re-evaluated in two weeks, Kendra Andrews of ESPN reported Saturday. Curry suffered a left shoulder subluxation during his team's Dec. 14 game against the Indiana Pacers, which came with a reported recovery timeline of "a few weeks," per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Miles Bridges, Hornets 'Gathering Traction' in Talks Toward New Contract
Despite Miles Bridges' legal situation, he and the Charlotte Hornets are reportedly "gathering traction" on a potential new contract. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, "optimism exists that an agreement could come in the relative near future" for the restricted free agent. That would, in turn, set the stage for him to serve a potential NBA suspension that is issued after the league finishes investigating the domestic violence case.
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: 76ers' James Harden 'Seriously Considering' Rockets Return in Free Agency
James Harden may have just dumped a lump of coal in the city of Philadelphia's stocking. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported a return to the Houston Rockets is possible for Harden next summer in free agency if he decides to leave the 76ers. "Why would you ask me about that on...
Bleacher Report
76ers' James Harden Responds to Rockets Rumors: 'I'm Excited to Be Here'
The Philadelphia 76ers' James Harden addressed rumors that he's considering a return to the Houston Rockets in free agency in 2023 after his team's 119-112 road win over the New York Knicks on Sunday. "I'm here," he told reporters, per Ky Carlin of Sixers Wire. "We're playing very well and...
Bleacher Report
Jalen Brunson, Knicks Ripped by NBA Twitter for Blowing Late Lead vs. Bulls
The New York Knicks were tied with or leading the Chicago Bulls for all but four-tenths of a second in the second half Friday. However, that's all the Bulls needed as DeMar DeRozan knocked down the game-winning jumper in the final second to lead his team to a 118-117 road win over the Knicks at Madison Square Garden.
Bleacher Report
NBA GM Rips Jae Crowder for Not Playing for Suns amid Desire for New Contract
Jae Crowder's ongoing holdout from the Phoenix Suns is reportedly not winning him any fans around the NBA. One anonymous general manager ripped into the Suns forward, saying Crowder has alienated teams by choosing to sit out over frustration with his contract. "He just didn't show up," the general manager...
Bleacher Report
76ers' Tyrese Maxey 'Close' to Return from Foot Injury, Doc Rivers Says
Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey has made "great progress" in his recovery from a small fracture in his left foot and is "close" to returning to the court, head coach Doc Rivers told reporters Friday. Rivers also indicated that when Maxey returns, his minutes will be restricted. Maxey suffered the...
Bleacher Report
Nic Claxton's Shooting Wows NBA Twitter as Kevin Durant, Nets Beat Giannis, Bucks
Have a night, Nic Claxton. The Brooklyn Nets defeated the Milwaukee Bucks 118-100 on Friday at the Barclays Center to improve to 21-12 on the season, and it was Claxton who impressed with a remarkable shooting performance. The fourth-year center finished with 19 points, eight rebounds, five assists and three...
Bleacher Report
Lakers Rumors: Rival Exec Believes Anthony Davis Injury Could Help LA in Trade Talks
While no one thinks Anthony Davis' foot injury is good news for the Los Angeles Lakers' playoff chances, at least one rival executive thinks it could help them in trade talks. Per Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times, the executive laid out the rationale for why not having Davis for a period of time can benefit the Lakers as they pursue help for their roster:
Bleacher Report
Report: Sean Payton Eyes Return as NFL HC with Vic Fangio as DC; Latest on Contract
Former New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton is already putting an "all-star staff" together in the event he lands a head coaching job this offseason, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. One potential addition is veteran defensive coordinator Vic Fangio, who most recently spent three seasons as head coach of the...
Bleacher Report
Nets' Kevin Durant on Leaving Warriors: 'I Just Wanted to Play Ball Somewhere Else'
Two days after playing against his former team, Kevin Durant spoke out about his decision to leave the Golden State Warriors as a free agent in the summer of 2019. Speaking to Michael Lee of the Washington Post, Durant acknowledged he just wanted to try something new when he signed with the Brooklyn Nets:
Bleacher Report
Craig Kimbrel, Phillies Reportedly Agree to 1-Year, $10M Contract
The Philadelphia Phillies have shored up their bullpen by signing right-handed reliever Craig Kimbrel to a one-year, $10 million contract, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan. Kimbrel will be reuniting with former Boston Red Sox president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski in Philadelphia. Dombrowski worked for the Red Sox from 2015 to '19, and Kimbrel spent three seasons in Boston from 2016 to '18.
