New York City, NY

Bleacher Report

NBA Trade Ideas for Every Christmas Day Team

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas—probably because it is Christmas—which also happens to mean it's beginning to look a lot like NBA trade season. Nearly 90 percent of the league's players are eligible to be dealt following Dec. 15. Reaching this point of the schedule doesn't automatically translate to a bunch of transactions. But it does culminate in more timely speculation. Rumors ramp up, and we, the Executive Vice Presidents of Passing Judgment from Armchair Operations, have enough information on every team to identify their biggest needs and the level of urgency behind them.
Bleacher Report

Report: Kings' Domantas Sabonis to Have Testing on Hand Injury; Return Timeline TBD

Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis' status is up in the air after he suffered a hand injury in Friday's loss to the Washington Wizards. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported it's unclear how much time, if any, Sabonis will miss after X-rays determined the need for further testing. It's possible he will not miss any time, but that will depend on a combination of pain tolerance and the result of the examinations.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Bleacher Report

NBA Fans Clown LeBron James' Shoe Falling Off on Last Play in Lakers' Loss to Hornets

LeBron James left it all out on the floor in Friday's 134-130 loss to the Charlotte Hornets on Friday—literally. The Lakers star's shoe came flying off on the Lakers' final possession as James drove to the basket in hopes of hitting a game-tying shot, causing him to fall to the ground and send a desperation pass to Dennis Schroder, who missed a go-ahead three with 2.7 seconds remaining.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bleacher Report

Warriors' Stephen Curry Out at Least 2 More Weeks amid Rehab from Shoulder Injury

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry is making "good progress" on his shoulder injury and will be re-evaluated in two weeks, Kendra Andrews of ESPN reported Saturday. Curry suffered a left shoulder subluxation during his team's Dec. 14 game against the Indiana Pacers, which came with a reported recovery timeline of "a few weeks," per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Bleacher Report

NBA Rumors: Miles Bridges, Hornets 'Gathering Traction' in Talks Toward New Contract

Despite Miles Bridges' legal situation, he and the Charlotte Hornets are reportedly "gathering traction" on a potential new contract. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, "optimism exists that an agreement could come in the relative near future" for the restricted free agent. That would, in turn, set the stage for him to serve a potential NBA suspension that is issued after the league finishes investigating the domestic violence case.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Bleacher Report

76ers' James Harden Responds to Rockets Rumors: 'I'm Excited to Be Here'

The Philadelphia 76ers' James Harden addressed rumors that he's considering a return to the Houston Rockets in free agency in 2023 after his team's 119-112 road win over the New York Knicks on Sunday. "I'm here," he told reporters, per Ky Carlin of Sixers Wire. "We're playing very well and...
HOUSTON, TX
Bleacher Report

NBA GM Rips Jae Crowder for Not Playing for Suns amid Desire for New Contract

Jae Crowder's ongoing holdout from the Phoenix Suns is reportedly not winning him any fans around the NBA. One anonymous general manager ripped into the Suns forward, saying Crowder has alienated teams by choosing to sit out over frustration with his contract. "He just didn't show up," the general manager...
PHOENIX, AZ
Bleacher Report

76ers' Tyrese Maxey 'Close' to Return from Foot Injury, Doc Rivers Says

Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey has made "great progress" in his recovery from a small fracture in his left foot and is "close" to returning to the court, head coach Doc Rivers told reporters Friday. Rivers also indicated that when Maxey returns, his minutes will be restricted. Maxey suffered the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Bleacher Report

Lakers Rumors: Rival Exec Believes Anthony Davis Injury Could Help LA in Trade Talks

While no one thinks Anthony Davis' foot injury is good news for the Los Angeles Lakers' playoff chances, at least one rival executive thinks it could help them in trade talks. Per Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times, the executive laid out the rationale for why not having Davis for a period of time can benefit the Lakers as they pursue help for their roster:
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bleacher Report

Craig Kimbrel, Phillies Reportedly Agree to 1-Year, $10M Contract

The Philadelphia Phillies have shored up their bullpen by signing right-handed reliever Craig Kimbrel to a one-year, $10 million contract, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan. Kimbrel will be reuniting with former Boston Red Sox president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski in Philadelphia. Dombrowski worked for the Red Sox from 2015 to '19, and Kimbrel spent three seasons in Boston from 2016 to '18.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

