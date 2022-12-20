Now that the 2022-23 MLB free-agent market has been picked clean, it's time to start daydreaming about the players who are set to hit the open market next offseason. The headliner will be Shohei Ohtani, who has no peers regarding the way he impacts the game and his subsequent value on the open market. Given his skills in the batter's box and on the mound, a record-breaking contract would not be surprising in the least.

2 DAYS AGO