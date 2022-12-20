Read full article on original website
247Sports
College football recruiting: Where the top 30 recruits in California have signed
The Early Signing Period is officially in the rearview and many of the top prospects in the country have already put pen to paper. With that in mind, we have decided to take a look at where the top-ranked recruits in the state of California are heading for college. California...
Oregon hits Texas for record number of signees with a focus for more in years to come
The Oregon Ducks signed five players from the state of Texas in the class of 2023, a record number for Oregon as a program. It's also the same number of prospects from the Lone Star State to sign with Oregon between the 2018 and 2022 recruiting classes. Oregon expects the...
247Sports
Chris Beard's fiancée says suspended Texas coach 'did not strangle me'
Texas basketball coach Chris Beard is suspended indefinitely without pay after his Dec. 12 arrest on a felony charge of assaulting his fiancée. But Beard’s fiancée, Randi Trew, released a statement Friday noting that “Chris did not strangle me.”. “Chris and I are deeply saddened that...
Pennsylvania Class of 2024 athletes: The Top Prospects
All State Preps on 247Sports takes a look at some of the top athlete prospects in Pennsylvania's Class of 2024 recruiting class.
KTUL
Oklahoma trooper sideswiped by semi on Turner Turnpike
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — An Oklahoma trooper was sideswiped by a semi on the Turner Turnpike during severe winter weather Thursday. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says Lt. Mystal Perkins was doing traffic control on the turnpike when a semi swerved to avoid her and the trailer sideswiped her vehicle.
waurikanewsjournal.com
Spanish Treasure in Oklahoma
SIDELIGHT – SPANISH TREASURE. In the Fort Worth Gazette of November 3rd, 1984 , a story is related, as told to the correspondent by a Mr. John Schrock, proprietor of the Cowboy Saloon in Spanish Fort, of going across the Red River about two miles north of Spanish Fort with William Shackelford, Walton Crain, W.F. Cole and Sherman Joins to hunt a couple of panthers which had been seen a few days earlier on South Mud Creek. On returning to the river, their dogs jumped a panther which they chased into some rocks by a 50 foot bluff. They found an opening and discovered it led to a rock wall, then went left 20 feet through a layers of sandstone, about 40 feet wide and 130 feet lo0ng, with a ceiling about 15 feet high. A brass howitzer was at the entrance of the cave and inside were some animal bones, copper kettles and remains of wicker baskets, farm implements and saddles and also 6 boxes, each about 5 1/2’ by 2’ by 18”, which were filled with swords, blunderbusses, coats of mail and other matters. In one of the boxes, however, they found about 2 bushels of Spanish coins and bullion. There were gold doubloons and silver “rix” (Spanish) dollars and 3 silver bricks along with 2 gold crucifixes. (Note: there is no corroboration for this story found anywhere).
This Small Town in Oklahoma Inspired a John Wayne Western
You might be surprised that there's a John Wayne movie that has direct ties to a small town in S.W. Oklahoma. This classic western was inspired by true events and real people that became legends of the American West. If you're a fan of the Dule More than likely you've seen this movie, several times.
Texas AND Oklahoma Have Some of the Grinchiest Cities in America
Four days away from Christmas. I'm personally not a big Christmas fan. Nothing wrong with the lights or some of those classic Christmas movies. The music is what makes me hate this holiday. I can't stand hearing it outside of December. I maybe coming off as a Grinch as I type this, but it looks like I am in a state filled with Grinches.
okcfox.com
An LO Farewell to Our Executive Producer - Tonya McCleary
Our Living Oklahoma Executive Producer Tonya McCleary is saying goodbye to Oklahoma and Hello to the Go-Go State of Washington D.C. This is a bitter sweet parting so we decided to bring in so of our crew to share just how important she ment to each of them. Tonya, We'll...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in Oklahoma
Surprisingly, Oklahoma is considered a southern state (despite residents who argue it’s a midwestern one). Despite its location on a map, this state can get much colder than expected. Today, we are going to take a look at Oklahoma and see just how cold the weather can get. Let’s discover the coldest place in Oklahoma, plus a few other interesting facts about this chilly state!
Internet for All: State of Oklahoma, Local Government and Tribal Nation Coordination Workshop Scheduled
The Oklahoma Broadband Office (an arm of the state government), American Indian Chamber of Commerce of Oklahoma, Oklahoma Municipal League, Association of County Commissioners of Oklahoma, and the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) will host the "Internet for All: Oklahoma Local and Tribal Coordination Workshop in Oklahoma City on Thursday, January 19, 2023." A "five-year" mission has been set, and enterprising souls in governments and in the private sector have decided to accept it. A press release from the Broadband office, sent to The Oklahoma City Sentinel, said, "The day long workshop at the Oklahoma City Convention Center, 100...
Z94
Essential and Nonessential Items You Need During an Oklahoma Winter Storm
It's that time of year again, Oklahoma! Old Man Winter has blasted himself through our front doors and made himself comfortable as he will be staying with us through the holiday weekend. Since it's the week before Christmas, Oklahomans undoubtably spent a good amount of time in stores purchasing gifts...
KOKI FOX 23
Brad Pitt born 59 years ago in Oklahoma, a look at the actor’s Oklahoma roots
TULSA, Okla. — 59 years ago, the acclaimed actor and producer Brad Pitt was born in the state of Oklahoma, according to the Oklahoma Historical Society (OHS). The OHS said Pitt was born on Dec. 18, 1963 in the city of Shawnee. Pitt’s Oklahoma roots can be traced as...
pryorinfopub.com
Counties with the shortest life expectancy in Oklahoma
Stacker compiled a list of counties with below average life expectancy in Oklahoma using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
KOCO
TIMELINE: Arctic front moving into Oklahoma
An arctic front is moving into Oklahoma, bringing with it dangerous wind chills and freezing cold temperatures. KOCO 5 Meteorologist Michael Armstrong breaks down the latest timeline. Open the video player above for the full timeline. Be sure to download the KOCO 5 App to receive customized weather alerts. You...
newsfromthestates.com
Tribes need tax revenue. States keep taking it.
OSAGE NATION — On a crisp November morning, Teresa Bates Rutherford gazed at the construction site of her future home — her mind on her tax struggle with the state of Oklahoma. The trust land she is building on has passed down through generations of her family on...
okcfox.com
Oklahomans should expect to pay more than other states to keep homes warm this winter
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma is projected to have the most expensive natural gas bills in the country this winter, according to a survey that cited data from the United States Energy Information Administration. Oklahoma residents should expect to pay up to $301 per month to heat their homes...
KTUL
Oklahoma Department of Transportation update on road conditions
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Department of Transportation crews are reporting isolated slick spots in northwestern, northern, northeastern, eastern, and central Oklahoma as of 5 a.m. Friday. Oklahoma Turnpike Authority crews are reporting isolated slick spots on turnpikes in central and northeastern Oklahoma. ODOT and OTA crews are continuing...
KFOR
Arctic Blast still on track for Oklahoma! Here’s a look at the latest snowfall forecast!
Here’s my latest snowfall forecast. The time line is late Wednesday Night through Thursday Morning and ending Thursday Afternoon to the northeast. There’s still some wiggle room for this to change slightly one way or the other. For OKC cold and wind big story but some light snow / flurries is likely Thursday Morning.
blackchronicle.com
75 dogs seized from breeder in Oklahoma
TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – Two organizations are asking for help following an investigation into a dog breeder in Oklahoma. Last week, Oklahoma Alliance for Animals was contacted by the Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Office about a possible animal cruelty and neglect case involving more than a dozen dogs from a breeder.
247Sports
