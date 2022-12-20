ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Comments / 7

Related
247Sports

Chris Beard's fiancée says suspended Texas coach 'did not strangle me'

Texas basketball coach Chris Beard is suspended indefinitely without pay after his Dec. 12 arrest on a felony charge of assaulting his fiancée. But Beard’s fiancée, Randi Trew, released a statement Friday noting that “Chris did not strangle me.”. “Chris and I are deeply saddened that...
AUSTIN, TX
KTUL

Oklahoma trooper sideswiped by semi on Turner Turnpike

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — An Oklahoma trooper was sideswiped by a semi on the Turner Turnpike during severe winter weather Thursday. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says Lt. Mystal Perkins was doing traffic control on the turnpike when a semi swerved to avoid her and the trailer sideswiped her vehicle.
TULSA, OK
waurikanewsjournal.com

Spanish Treasure in Oklahoma

SIDELIGHT – SPANISH TREASURE. In the Fort Worth Gazette of November 3rd, 1984 , a story is related, as told to the correspondent by a Mr. John Schrock, proprietor of the Cowboy Saloon in Spanish Fort, of going across the Red River about two miles north of Spanish Fort with William Shackelford, Walton Crain, W.F. Cole and Sherman Joins to hunt a couple of panthers which had been seen a few days earlier on South Mud Creek. On returning to the river, their dogs jumped a panther which they chased into some rocks by a 50 foot bluff. They found an opening and discovered it led to a rock wall, then went left 20 feet through a layers of sandstone, about 40 feet wide and 130 feet lo0ng, with a ceiling about 15 feet high. A brass howitzer was at the entrance of the cave and inside were some animal bones, copper kettles and remains of wicker baskets, farm implements and saddles and also 6 boxes, each about 5 1/2’ by 2’ by 18”, which were filled with swords, blunderbusses, coats of mail and other matters. In one of the boxes, however, they found about 2 bushels of Spanish coins and bullion. There were gold doubloons and silver “rix” (Spanish) dollars and 3 silver bricks along with 2 gold crucifixes. (Note: there is no corroboration for this story found anywhere).
SPANISH FORT, AL
Z94

This Small Town in Oklahoma Inspired a John Wayne Western

You might be surprised that there's a John Wayne movie that has direct ties to a small town in S.W. Oklahoma. This classic western was inspired by true events and real people that became legends of the American West. If you're a fan of the Dule More than likely you've seen this movie, several times.
OKLAHOMA STATE
LoneStar 92

Texas AND Oklahoma Have Some of the Grinchiest Cities in America

Four days away from Christmas. I'm personally not a big Christmas fan. Nothing wrong with the lights or some of those classic Christmas movies. The music is what makes me hate this holiday. I can't stand hearing it outside of December. I maybe coming off as a Grinch as I type this, but it looks like I am in a state filled with Grinches.
TEXAS STATE
okcfox.com

An LO Farewell to Our Executive Producer - Tonya McCleary

Our Living Oklahoma Executive Producer Tonya McCleary is saying goodbye to Oklahoma and Hello to the Go-Go State of Washington D.C. This is a bitter sweet parting so we decided to bring in so of our crew to share just how important she ment to each of them. Tonya, We'll...
OKLAHOMA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Coldest Place in Oklahoma

Surprisingly, Oklahoma is considered a southern state (despite residents who argue it’s a midwestern one). Despite its location on a map, this state can get much colder than expected. Today, we are going to take a look at Oklahoma and see just how cold the weather can get. Let’s discover the coldest place in Oklahoma, plus a few other interesting facts about this chilly state!
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Oklahoma City Sentinel

Internet for All: State of Oklahoma, Local Government and Tribal Nation Coordination Workshop Scheduled

The Oklahoma Broadband Office (an arm of the state government), American Indian Chamber of Commerce of Oklahoma, Oklahoma Municipal League, Association of County Commissioners of Oklahoma, and the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) will host the "Internet for All: Oklahoma Local and Tribal Coordination Workshop in Oklahoma City on Thursday, January 19, 2023." A "five-year" mission has been set, and enterprising souls in governments and in the private sector have decided to accept it. A press release from the Broadband office, sent to The Oklahoma City Sentinel, said, "The day long workshop at the Oklahoma City Convention Center, 100...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Z94

Essential and Nonessential Items You Need During an Oklahoma Winter Storm

It's that time of year again, Oklahoma! Old Man Winter has blasted himself through our front doors and made himself comfortable as he will be staying with us through the holiday weekend. Since it's the week before Christmas, Oklahomans undoubtably spent a good amount of time in stores purchasing gifts...
KOCO

TIMELINE: Arctic front moving into Oklahoma

An arctic front is moving into Oklahoma, bringing with it dangerous wind chills and freezing cold temperatures. KOCO 5 Meteorologist Michael Armstrong breaks down the latest timeline. Open the video player above for the full timeline. Be sure to download the KOCO 5 App to receive customized weather alerts. You...
OKLAHOMA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Tribes need tax revenue. States keep taking it.

OSAGE NATION — On a crisp November morning, Teresa Bates Rutherford gazed at the construction site of her future home — her mind on her tax struggle with the state of Oklahoma. The trust land she is building on has passed down through generations of her family on...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTUL

Oklahoma Department of Transportation update on road conditions

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Department of Transportation crews are reporting isolated slick spots in northwestern, northern, northeastern, eastern, and central Oklahoma as of 5 a.m. Friday. Oklahoma Turnpike Authority crews are reporting isolated slick spots on turnpikes in central and northeastern Oklahoma. ODOT and OTA crews are continuing...
OKLAHOMA STATE
blackchronicle.com

75 dogs seized from breeder in Oklahoma

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – Two organizations are asking for help following an investigation into a dog breeder in Oklahoma. Last week, Oklahoma Alliance for Animals was contacted by the Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Office about a possible animal cruelty and neglect case involving more than a dozen dogs from a breeder.
TULSA, OK
247Sports

247Sports

67K+
Followers
411K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy