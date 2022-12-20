ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
goduke.com

Game Notes: UCF (Military Bowl)

DURHAM – Duke is set to make its 15th bowl appearance when it faces off against UCF on Wednesday at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m., and the game will be broadcast live on ESPN. Wednesday will mark the first meeting on the gridiron between...
DURHAM, NC
goduke.com

Giving. Caring. Passionate

This story originally appeared in the 14.5 Issue of GoDuke the Magazine – December 2022. SELFLESS. Be where your feet are. LOYAL. Be the sail, not the anchor. LEADER. Appreciate the moments, not the things. CARING. Be the and, not the but. FRIEND. Finish what you started. HUSBAND. Treat others how you want to be treated. FATHER.
DURHAM, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy