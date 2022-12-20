ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cumberland, RI

Valley Breeze

Dean R. Mullin – North Providence

Dean R. Mullin, 58, of North Providence, passed away Dec. 18, 2022. Born in Attleboro, Mass., he was the son of Sheila (Lee) Mullin and the late Joseph Mullin. Dean was a marine veteran having served in the Philippines and Grenada. He was also a heavy equipment operator for many years before retiring.
NORTH PROVIDENCE, RI
Valley Breeze

Pawtucket announces warming centers

PAWTUCKET – Over the next 72 hours, temperatures throughout Rhode Island are anticipated to drop. On Nov. 22, the city of Pawtucket announced that several sites will be available as warming centers. The following local buildings will be open to the public during the times listed below:. • The...
PAWTUCKET, RI

