FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two men arrested for robbing USPS worker in VirginiaEdy ZooChesapeake, VA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From NorfolkTed RiversNorfolk, VA
Bomb threat causes evacuation of Portsmouth Courthouse in VirginiaEdy ZooPortsmouth, VA
5 Great Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
4 Great Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
WAVY News 10
VBPD looking for missing person
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Beach Police is looking for a missing person who has not been seen since the end of November. Marquis Gibson, 34, has not been heard from by his family since Nov. 28, and his current address is unknown, police said. He was last...
WAVY News 10
1 dead in camper fire on Cleveland St. in Virginia Beach
WAVY News 10's Lauryn Moss reports. 1 dead in camper fire on Cleveland St. in Virginia …. WAVY News 10's Lauryn Moss reports. Police investigate armed robbery at 7-Eleven in Suffolk. According to police, the call for the robbery came in around 6:30 p.m. at the 7-Eleven located in the...
WAVY News 10
NPS discontinued lease negotiations with Paradise Ocean Club more than a month before notifying them
NPS discontinued lease negotiations with Paradise …. The USS Forrest Sherman returned home to Norfolk on Thursday after being on a six-month deployment. 1 dead in camper fire on Cleveland St. in Virginia …. Virginia Beach firefighters are working a fire Friday morning near Town Center that's left one person...
WAVY News 10
Portsmouth steeple topples over, thousands without power amid high wind gusts
WAVY News 10's Hayley Milon reports. Portsmouth steeple topples over, thousands without …. WAVY News 10's Hayley Milon reports. Police investigate armed robbery at 7-Eleven in Suffolk. According to police, the call for the robbery came in around 6:30 p.m. at the 7-Eleven located in the 1200 block of Portsmouth...
WAVY News 10
WAVY Weather Evening Update | December 24, 2022
Super Doppler 10 Meteorologist Ricky Matthews has the latest weather forecast for the Hampton Roads viewing area. Police investigate armed robbery at 7-Eleven in Suffolk. According to police, the call for the robbery came in around 6:30 p.m. at the 7-Eleven located in the 1200 block of Portsmouth Blvd. Police say the suspect entered the store with a handgun and demanded money. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/suffolk/police-investigate-armed-robbery-at-7-eleven-in-suffolk/
WAVY News 10
Air Force vet lights up Yorktown yard to spread Christmas cheer
Starting in 2007, Alex Shoulders has covered almost every inch of his yard with lights and figures. Read more: https://bit.ly/3POruqO. Air Force vet lights up Yorktown yard to spread Christmas …. Starting in 2007, Alex Shoulders has covered almost every inch of his yard with lights and figures. Read more:...
WAVY News 10
Police seeking suspect following two robberies at same business in Portsmouth
According to police, officers responded to a report of a robbery on Tuesday at the Kings Convenience Store, located near the 2900 block of Victory Blvd. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/portsmouth/police-seeking-suspect-following-two-robberies-at-same-business-in-portsmouth/. Police seeking suspect following two robberies at …. According to police, officers responded to a report of a robbery on Tuesday at the...
WAVY News 10
Lynnhaven Mall jewelry store also targeted by thieves Wednesday
WAVY News 10's Hayley Milon reports. Lynnhaven Mall jewelry store also targeted by thieves …. WAVY News 10's Hayley Milon reports. 1 dead in camper fire on Cleveland St. in Virginia …. Virginia Beach firefighters are working a fire Friday morning near Town Center that's left one person dead. Read...
WAVY News 10
Man killed in triple shooting on Boulder Drive in Newport News
Police say one man has died following a triple shooting Thursday night in Newport News. Read more: https://bit.ly/3v9Iajc. Man killed in triple shooting on Boulder Drive in …. Police say one man has died following a triple shooting Thursday night in Newport News. Read more: https://bit.ly/3v9Iajc. Police investigate armed robbery...
WAVY News 10
Boat breaks down near Fort Monroe, hits rocks after anchors loose in rough conditions
HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A boat headed to Key West broke down Friday near Fort Monroe and ended up crashing into nearby rocks after currents/high winds broke its anchors loose. Hampton Fire & Rescue Acting Battalion Chief Wayne Woodcock says two men and a dog were aboard at the time. They started having motor issues around the Chesapeake Bay area and when they got to Fort Monroe the engine completely lost power.
1 injured following shooting on Radnor Rd. in Norfolk
According to dispatch, the call for the shooting came in around 10:03 p.m. in the 8400 block of Radnor Road. Police say one person was shot and was transported to a local hospital.
WAVY News 10
Government spending package secures five billion dollars in funding for heating bill assistance
DC Bureau Reporter Basil John reports. Government spending package secures five billion …. DC Bureau Reporter Basil John reports. 1 dead in camper fire on Cleveland St. in Virginia …. Virginia Beach firefighters are working a fire Friday morning near Town Center that's left one person dead. Read more: https://bit.ly/3Ge7Gdb.
Police investigate armed robbery at 7-Eleven in Suffolk
According to police, the call for the robbery came in around 6:30 p.m. at the 7-Eleven located in the 1200 block of Portsmouth Blvd. Police say the suspect entered the store with a handgun and demanded money.
Areas of Eastern Shore, Outer Banks flooded amid high winds; bitter cold expected
MANTEO, N.C. (WNCN) — Amid a coastal flood warning, several spots on the Eastern Shore and the Outer Banks were underwater just a day before Christmas Eve. Residents in Onancock tell 10 On Your Side that some docks and yards are underwater as the area continues to be hit by strong gusts of wind. N.C. […]
WAVY News 10
Man fatally shot in 'officer-involved shooting' in Portsmouth
WAVY News 10's Andy Fox reports. Man fatally shot in ‘officer-involved shooting’ in …. WAVY News 10's Andy Fox reports. Air Force vet lights up Yorktown yard to spread Christmas …. Starting in 2007, Alex Shoulders has covered almost every inch of his yard with lights and figures.
VDOT warns of potential hazardous conditions ahead of winter storm
Hampton Roads is expected to be hit with sub-freezing temperatures on Friday and Saturday, with bridges and overpasses typically freezing first.
WAVY News 10
Police: 1 dead in Hampton shooting
HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – One person has died after being shot multiple times in Hampton early Saturday morning. At about 3:20 a.m., Hampton Public Safety Communications received a call in reference to a shooting that had just taken place in the 1600 block of West Pembroke Avenue, according to the Hampton Police Division.
Man found shot on Big Bethel Road in Hampton
Hampton police say a person was injured in a shooting in the city Thursday night.
Chesapeake man arrested following police pursuit in Currituck County
According to the Currituck County Sheriff's Office, law enforcement attempted to stop a speeding vehicle around 6:17 p.m., however, the driver failed to yield.
NC United Bloods Nation gang member sentenced to 9+ years for cocaine distribution: USDOJ
According to court documents, Quayshaun Laquan Banks, 31, of Elizabeth City, is a validated member of the United Bloods Nation street gang.
