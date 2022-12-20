ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, IL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Feeding Springfield One Lasagna at a Time

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Now is the time for giving one lasagna at a time. On December 24 the Kumler United Methodist Church held a Christmas Eve Lasagna Meal Distribution Drive-through. The drive-through offered 150 individual meals as well as 100 uncooked pans of lasagna. Each person in the...
Last-minute shoppers in Springfield aren't letting the cold stop them

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — With the holidays coming up this weekend, shoppers are still out and about in Springfield. We spoke with some holiday shoppers in Springfield. They said the bitter cold weather isn't stopping them from getting those last-minute gifts. Stores were crowded on Friday in Springfield with...
Sangamon County Lifts Level 1 Winter Weather Emergency

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Sangamon County has lifted the Level 1 Winter Weather Emergency. The Level 1 Winter Weather Emergency was declared on Thursday. Dangerous wind chill temperatures are expected through Sunday. Residents are encouraged to take appropriate precautions before extended periods outdoors or traveling.
June Dallas Peden-Stade funeral details

AUBURN, Ill. (WICS) — Three-year-old June Dallas of Auburn has passed away after her battle with Stage 4 neuroblastoma. June's family posted on Facebook that she passed away in her mom and dad's arms on Thursday night. Her visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, December...
Local tow trucks busy, winter storm creates rough travel

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — With the winter storm and cold wind chill, tow truck businesses in Springfield said they have been busy. We spoke with A&M Towing in Springfield. They said they've been responding to a bunch of calls for service as a result of freezing temperatures. A&M Towing...
Village of Palmyra under a boil order

The village a Palmyra is under the effect of a boil order. The order was issued due to a water main break. The order remains in effect until further notice. Officials say that customers should boil the water five minutes prior to use.
Mt. Zion under a snow emergency watch

MT. ZION, Ill (WICS) — The Village of Mt. Zion will be under a snow emergency until further notice. A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for Macon County and forecasts are predicting ice and a snowstorm which can impair transportation and emergency services. Officials say during a snow...
