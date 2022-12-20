Read full article on original website
Feeding Springfield One Lasagna at a Time
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Now is the time for giving one lasagna at a time. On December 24 the Kumler United Methodist Church held a Christmas Eve Lasagna Meal Distribution Drive-through. The drive-through offered 150 individual meals as well as 100 uncooked pans of lasagna. Each person in the...
Last-minute shoppers in Springfield aren't letting the cold stop them
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — With the holidays coming up this weekend, shoppers are still out and about in Springfield. We spoke with some holiday shoppers in Springfield. They said the bitter cold weather isn't stopping them from getting those last-minute gifts. Stores were crowded on Friday in Springfield with...
Sangamon County Lifts Level 1 Winter Weather Emergency
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Sangamon County has lifted the Level 1 Winter Weather Emergency. The Level 1 Winter Weather Emergency was declared on Thursday. Dangerous wind chill temperatures are expected through Sunday. Residents are encouraged to take appropriate precautions before extended periods outdoors or traveling.
June Dallas Peden-Stade funeral details
AUBURN, Ill. (WICS) — Three-year-old June Dallas of Auburn has passed away after her battle with Stage 4 neuroblastoma. June's family posted on Facebook that she passed away in her mom and dad's arms on Thursday night. Her visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, December...
Former Rochester & Illinois football player Zach Grant to become SIUC tight ends coach
Carbondale, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) - Rochester's Zach Grant will be the new Southern Illinois University Carbondale tight ends coach. Coach Grant played for the Rockets and helped lead the team to the IHSA 4A State Championships in 2010 and 2011. "He will be a great there," Rochester head football coach Derek...
Local tow trucks busy, winter storm creates rough travel
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — With the winter storm and cold wind chill, tow truck businesses in Springfield said they have been busy. We spoke with A&M Towing in Springfield. They said they've been responding to a bunch of calls for service as a result of freezing temperatures. A&M Towing...
Village of Palmyra under a boil order
The village a Palmyra is under the effect of a boil order. The order was issued due to a water main break. The order remains in effect until further notice. Officials say that customers should boil the water five minutes prior to use.
Sangamon County Animal Control says they didn't receive many calls during winter storm
SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — With the cold wind chills still happening outside, Sangamon County Animal Control said they were happy they didn't receive many calls for animals in need of rescuing. Animal Control said they were preparing this week to rescue animals out in the bitter cold. They said...
Mt. Zion under a snow emergency watch
MT. ZION, Ill (WICS) — The Village of Mt. Zion will be under a snow emergency until further notice. A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for Macon County and forecasts are predicting ice and a snowstorm which can impair transportation and emergency services. Officials say during a snow...
