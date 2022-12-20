ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emergency warming shelters to remain open throughout Portland winter storm

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Joint Office of Homeless Services (JOHS) reviewed the most recent weather forecast for Friday, December 23, 2022, and determined that Severe Weather shelter sites will remain open as long as weather conditions require. These specialized shelters offer houseless people and those in need spaces to...
Fallen tree pins Portlander in recliner, firefighters say

PORTLAND, Ore. — A Southeast Portland resident is miraculously okay after a tree fell into the person's home Thursday and pinned them to a recliner. The incident is one of many involving fallen trees as powerful gusts swept the region through the day Thursday. First responders were called out...
Pedestrian struck, killed by driver on West Burnside in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a driver along West Burnside in Portland on Thursday night, Portland Police said. Investigators say it is too soon to tell if the winter storm was a factor in the crash, adding that “it happened just as the sleet was starting to fall.”
More than 150 flights canceled at PDX, travelers stranded at airport

Portland, ORE — Many travelers were stuck at the Portland International Airport Friday, tired, frustrated, and cold after snow storms, freezing temperatures, and brutal blizzards all over the country caused thousands of canceled flights. At PDX, more than 150 flights were canceled. Some international flights got out, but if...
TriMet encourages people to delay holiday travel plans

PORTLAND, Ore. — TriMet is encouraging people to delay holiday public transit travel plans through Friday, if possible, due to the winter storm. This announcement comes from concerns about safety during the extreme weather conditions, as well as traffic, delays, and route cancellations. TriMet says that, if you must...
How to survive hypothermia, frostbite during Portland's winter storm

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland is experiencing some of its coldest temperatures in recent memory - temperatures that can be very dangerous to you and your loved ones. Hypothermia and frostbite are a real threat with the onset of snow, wind, and freezing rain throughout the Willamette Valley. In a...
High wind and slick, icy conditions close I-84 in Columbia River Gorge

TROUTDALE, Ore. — An icy winter storm prompted the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) to close Interstate 84 through the Columbia River Gorge on Thursday night. I-84 was closed in both directions between Troutdale and Hood River at about 8:45 p.m.Thursday due to ice and wind creating hazardous conditions.
