KATU.com
Portland among 'Best Cities for Christmas' in America, study finds
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland made the ‘nice list’ this year, found to be one of the top cities in the U.S. for the Christmas holiday. The Rose City ranked 14th on the list, compiled by the personal finance website, Wallethub. The company used 32 factors to determine...
KATU.com
Multnomah County opens fifth emergency warming shelter at Reynolds HS in Troutdale
TROUTDALE, Ore. — Emergency warming shelters are open across the region as an icy winter storm sweeps the region overnight and into Friday. To help those seeking shelter from the frigid conditions, Multnomah County opened its fifth emergency shelter in the gym at Reynolds High School. The location has...
KATU.com
Emergency warming shelters to remain open throughout Portland winter storm
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Joint Office of Homeless Services (JOHS) reviewed the most recent weather forecast for Friday, December 23, 2022, and determined that Severe Weather shelter sites will remain open as long as weather conditions require. These specialized shelters offer houseless people and those in need spaces to...
KATU.com
Fallen tree pins Portlander in recliner, firefighters say
PORTLAND, Ore. — A Southeast Portland resident is miraculously okay after a tree fell into the person's home Thursday and pinned them to a recliner. The incident is one of many involving fallen trees as powerful gusts swept the region through the day Thursday. First responders were called out...
KATU.com
Interstate 84 reopens in the Columbia River Gorge after icy winter storm
TROUTDALE, Ore. — Interstate 84 reopened from Troutdale to Hood River through the Columbia River Gorge after icy conditions continued to keep it shut down for nearly two days. Truck drivers and other travelers have been stranded along the side of the road waiting for it to reopen since...
KATU.com
Snow slide blocks SR-14 west of Hood River Bridge, I-84 reopens in Columbia Gorge
HOOD RIVER, Ore. — A snow slide has SR-14 closed near White Salmon on Saturday afternoon, the Washington State Department of Transportation said. WSDOT reported the slide at about 1:15 p.m. after winter weather continued to sweep the Columbia River Gorge Saturday. The state highway is closed between milepost...
KATU.com
Icy storm causes crashes, knocks out power across Oregon, SW Wash. before holiday weekend
A winter storm is covering Western Oregon and Southwest Washington in ice and snow Thursday night, as thousands remain without power following strong wind throughout the day. The freezing rain, sleet, and snow led to crashes on slick roadways, prompting several major closures across the region. Interstate 84 was closed...
KATU.com
Firefighters in Salem get creative to help patient to waiting ambulance in winter storm
SALEM, Ore. — Firefighters in Salem had to improvise Friday when an ambulance could not drive up an icy hill to help someone in need of care. According to the union representing Salem Firefighters, an ambulance was unable to get up a hill amid Friday’s ice storm that swept Western Oregon.
KATU.com
City in Crisis: Finding Solutions | Neighbors continue work to keep Portland tunnel clean
In this 'City In Crisis, Finding Solutions' report, we headed back to a spot we visited in October to see if things have improved. It's in Portland's Lair Hill neighborhood, where the focus has been a tunnel that runs beneath southwest Naito parkway, on the west end of the ross island bridge.
KATU.com
Pedestrian struck, killed by driver on West Burnside in Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a driver along West Burnside in Portland on Thursday night, Portland Police said. Investigators say it is too soon to tell if the winter storm was a factor in the crash, adding that “it happened just as the sleet was starting to fall.”
KATU.com
More than 150 flights canceled at PDX, travelers stranded at airport
Portland, ORE — Many travelers were stuck at the Portland International Airport Friday, tired, frustrated, and cold after snow storms, freezing temperatures, and brutal blizzards all over the country caused thousands of canceled flights. At PDX, more than 150 flights were canceled. Some international flights got out, but if...
KATU.com
Family wakes to find car abandoned in front yard after icy weather crash
PORTLAND, Ore. — A family woke up Friday to find a car in their front lawn, and they have no idea who it belongs to or how it got there. The Washington County Sheriff's Office said the car showed up on the North Bethany area lawn after a winter storm covered Western Oregon in ice.
KATU.com
Man struck by suspected DUII driver on I-5 bridge in Portland dies in hospital
PORTLAND, Ore. — A man died in the hospital days after he was struck by a suspected DUII driver along Interstate 5 northbound on the Marquam Bridge, Portland Police officials said Saturday. Police said 48-year-old David Belen succumbed to his injuries while being treated at the hospital. A driver...
KATU.com
WATCH | Pilots handle strong gusts by ‘crabbing’ at Portland International Airport
PORTLAND, Ore. — Facing strong wind on Thursday, airline pilots landing at the Portland International Airport had to approach the runway at an angle. The technique, which looks frightening, is called 'crabbing,' and is used fairly often. Pilots angle towards the wind with their wings level so that the...
KATU.com
TriMet encourages people to delay holiday travel plans
PORTLAND, Ore. — TriMet is encouraging people to delay holiday public transit travel plans through Friday, if possible, due to the winter storm. This announcement comes from concerns about safety during the extreme weather conditions, as well as traffic, delays, and route cancellations. TriMet says that, if you must...
KATU.com
Travelers face more delays, cancellations Christmas Eve at Portland International Airport
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland International Airport continues to see flight delays and cancellations Saturday as airports nationwide are still reeling from winter storms. Since Saturday morning, PDX has delayed or canceled nearly a hundred departing flights, not counting those arriving at the airport. Many travelers were left wondering...
KATU.com
How to survive hypothermia, frostbite during Portland's winter storm
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland is experiencing some of its coldest temperatures in recent memory - temperatures that can be very dangerous to you and your loved ones. Hypothermia and frostbite are a real threat with the onset of snow, wind, and freezing rain throughout the Willamette Valley. In a...
KATU.com
Winter storm slams Portland overnight with snow, ice, sleet, rain: Delays, closures, more
PORTLAND, Ore. — The winter storm that has been forecast for days finally overtook the Willamette Valley last night, blanketing Portland and surrounding areas with snow, sleet, and freezing rain. Winds howled and temperatures dropped overnight, reaching a below-freezing 19 degrees. Precipitation fell throughout the evening and night of...
KATU.com
High wind and slick, icy conditions close I-84 in Columbia River Gorge
TROUTDALE, Ore. — An icy winter storm prompted the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) to close Interstate 84 through the Columbia River Gorge on Thursday night. I-84 was closed in both directions between Troutdale and Hood River at about 8:45 p.m.Thursday due to ice and wind creating hazardous conditions.
KATU.com
TriMet MAX trains and buses face extensive delays, cancelations, streetcar out of service
PORTLAND, Ore. — TriMet services were facing extensive cancelations and delays Friday due to the ongoing winter storm. A spokesperson for TriMet said that if temperatures rise as predicted, they hope to have all scheduled lines running at the start of service on Saturday. Transportation officials temporarily suspended all...
