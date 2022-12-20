ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Closter, NJ

Taser-Armed Target Shoplifter Cornered, Captured By Closter Police: Authorities

By Jerry DeMarco
 5 days ago
Keith Primm Photo Credit: CLOSTER PD

A possibly armed shoplifter who was confronted by police outside a Target in Closter dropped two bundles of merchandise and took off on foot, authorities said.

Keith Primm, 29, of the Bronx had just exited the Closter Plaza store when the officers pulled up, Lt. Vincent Aiello said.

A caller had told police that Primm, who was also carrying a backpack, was “possibly displaying a weapon,” the lieutenant added.

Primm told the responding officers that he’d bought the items in the bags, then dropped them and ran towards Vervalen Street, Aiello said.

Backups arrived as Primm made his way across Vervalen and through a rear yard on High Street, emerging near the intersection of Closter Dock Road – where he was promptly arrested, the lieutenant said.

He was carrying a Taser, Aiello said.

Primm was charged with shoplifting and possession of a weapon and drug paraphernalia before being released pending a court hearing under New Jersey’s 2017 bail reform law.

Comments / 9

John f
5d ago

This bail reform is BS, all it does is embolden criminals. They know they are not doing any time and will be released right away. This guy even felt comfortable to come out to Jersey from the Bronx.

Reply
7
 

