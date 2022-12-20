Private Schools spots update

Holy Family girls win

The Holy Family Catholic High girls hockey team scored its biggest win of the season by defeating Benilde-St. Margaret’s 5-2 Dec. 13.

The Fire had five different goal scorers - Taylor Koeppl, Maddie Braun, Maddy Helmstetter, Justina Valentini and Haley Box. Jenna Allen led in assists with two. Fire goaltender Sedona Blair stopped 32 of 34 BSM shots on net.

Benilde-St. Margaret’s goals were scored by Bailey Gray and Lizzy Hamel.

Blake tops Breck

Sam Broz scored all four Blake girls hockey goals in the Bears’ 4-0 victory over the Breck Mustangs in a game at Breck’s Anderson Arena.

The Bears had a 42-14 edge in shots on goal. Suzy Higuchi was Blake’s top playmaker with three assists, while Charlotte opp and Malika Chebacio had assists. Janie McGawn was the winner in goal.

HA splits up north

On a trip to Northern Minnesota, the Holy Angels girls hockey team returned with a split.

Thee trek started on a positive note with the Stars winning 8-1 at Thief River Falls, but on the second day Holy Angels fell to state powerhouse Warroad 5-1.

Holy Angels went two for five on the power play against Thief River Falls. Audrey Garton led the attack with two goals. Isabella Brama, Taylor Lesnar, Bella LaMere, Masyn Mullin, Anya Anderson and Reagan Loichle had the other goals.

Lions eat up Royals

Providence Academy girls basketball phenom Maddyn Greenway scored 27 points Dec. 13 as the Lions riddled Watertown-Mayer 75-40 in a non-conference game at the Royals’ gym. Emma Millerbernd added 13 points for Providence Academy and Grace Counts made double figures with 10. Hope Counts was on target for nine points and Ari Flies-Peterson scored nine.

Greenway scored 58 goals in soccer as the Lions placed second in the state in Class A.