purplePTSD.com

Justin Jefferson Has a Message for Vikings Fans

Recently, Justin Jefferson sent a message to Vikings fans. As many people will know by now, the team is going to host the New York Giants today at U.S. Bank Stadium. The team is looking to create a “Winter Whiteout” among the fans; the players will be wearing all white uniforms, as well.
Larry Brown Sports

Dan Campbell’s postgame message to Steve Wilks revealed

Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell was on the wrong end of a hammering Saturday against the Carolina Panthers, but he found a way to appreciate what had been done to his team. The Lions lost to the Panthers 37-23 in a significant blow to their playoff hopes, and the game was not close. The Panthers... The post Dan Campbell’s postgame message to Steve Wilks revealed appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
purplePTSD.com

7 Big Storylines for Giants at Vikings

This is Episode 184 of VikesNow, a YouTube channel devoted to daily Minnesota Vikings analysis. This episode examines storylines for Vikings-Giants in Week 16. Particularly, two first-year head coaches, the Giants defense, and a potential Vikings hangover are discussed. Email any feedback — especially constructive criticism — to DustinBakerNFL@gmail.com....
purplePTSD.com

Week 16 NFL Picks: The Christmas Day Picks

We’ve already seen the majority of the Week 16 slate take place on Christmas Eve, including another one-possession win for the Minnesota Vikings. For that Christmas Eve Saturday, we had a separate group of picks that were published earlier in the week. If you feel the urge, the link is there to take a look at them. Now, though, we have the three Christmas Day picks to discuss. Before we get into them, here’s how the early-week games ended up:
purplePTSD.com

Don’t Let Dreams of Vikings Homefield Advantage Die Just Yet

Believe it or not, the 2022 NFL regular season is nearing its end. Teams are jockeying for playoff seeding, with teams dropping out of “the hunt” by the week now. There are still several teams fighting for the AFC’s No. 1 seed. It seems all but inevitable that the Philadelphia Eagles will secure the NFC’s No. 1 seed and homefield advantage.
purplePTSD.com

Another Week, Another Vikings Opponent with a Star RB

If the Minnesota Vikings dodged a bullet with Jonathan Taylor exiting the game Saturday for the Indianapolis Colts, they shouldn’t be banking on it happening two weeks in a row. With the New York Giants coming to town, we see another Vikings opponent with a star RB as Saquon Barkley looks back to his former self and will need to be contained.
purplePTSD.com

On Brand Vikings Win Christmas Eve Nailbiter

Well, at least it was an on brand Vikings performance. It wasn’t always easy out there, but Minnesota emerged victorious by a score of 27-24. Doing so guarantees they’ll continue to reside in the NFC’s #2 seed for at least another week. Kevin O’Connell’s squad was able...
purplePTSD.com

Get to Know the Vikings Opponent: Week 16 vs. New York Giants

After defeating the Indianapolis Colts by completing an historic 33-point comeback, the Minnesota Vikings now take on the New York Giants on Christmas Eve. Meanwhile, these Giants are coming off a big Sunday Night victory against their division rival Washington Commanders. Before the two teams meet on December 24th, let’s get to know the Vikings Week 16 opponent a little more.
purplePTSD.com

purplePTSD.com

