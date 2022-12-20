Read full article on original website
Justin Jefferson Has a Message for Vikings Fans
Recently, Justin Jefferson sent a message to Vikings fans. As many people will know by now, the team is going to host the New York Giants today at U.S. Bank Stadium. The team is looking to create a “Winter Whiteout” among the fans; the players will be wearing all white uniforms, as well.
Dan Campbell’s postgame message to Steve Wilks revealed
Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell was on the wrong end of a hammering Saturday against the Carolina Panthers, but he found a way to appreciate what had been done to his team. The Lions lost to the Panthers 37-23 in a significant blow to their playoff hopes, and the game was not close. The Panthers... The post Dan Campbell’s postgame message to Steve Wilks revealed appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Demetrious Johnson, Mizzou and NFL player, St. Louis community legend, has died at 61
Demetrious Johnson has died at the age of 61. He played football for Mizzou and for five seasons in the NFL before returning to his hometown and creating a foundation which has boosted countless youth and families.
7 Big Storylines for Giants at Vikings
This is Episode 184 of VikesNow, a YouTube channel devoted to daily Minnesota Vikings analysis. This episode examines storylines for Vikings-Giants in Week 16. Particularly, two first-year head coaches, the Giants defense, and a potential Vikings hangover are discussed. Email any feedback — especially constructive criticism — to DustinBakerNFL@gmail.com....
Week 16 NFL Picks: The Christmas Day Picks
We’ve already seen the majority of the Week 16 slate take place on Christmas Eve, including another one-possession win for the Minnesota Vikings. For that Christmas Eve Saturday, we had a separate group of picks that were published earlier in the week. If you feel the urge, the link is there to take a look at them. Now, though, we have the three Christmas Day picks to discuss. Before we get into them, here’s how the early-week games ended up:
The View from VT: Pro Bowl Snubs, Waiving a Former Starter, & Forgotten North
Vikings Territory works in partnership with PurplePTSD, similarly doing their utmost to put forth excellent Minnesota Vikings content. As a result, we occasionally promote what they have to offer in “The View from VT,” a weekly piece. Take a look of five of their articles from the past week.
Joel Embiid, James Harden propel 76ers to 8th straight victory
Joel Embiid and James Harden combined for 64 points as 76ers beat the Knicks 119-112 for their eight straight victory.
Don’t Let Dreams of Vikings Homefield Advantage Die Just Yet
Believe it or not, the 2022 NFL regular season is nearing its end. Teams are jockeying for playoff seeding, with teams dropping out of “the hunt” by the week now. There are still several teams fighting for the AFC’s No. 1 seed. It seems all but inevitable that the Philadelphia Eagles will secure the NFC’s No. 1 seed and homefield advantage.
Another Week, Another Vikings Opponent with a Star RB
If the Minnesota Vikings dodged a bullet with Jonathan Taylor exiting the game Saturday for the Indianapolis Colts, they shouldn’t be banking on it happening two weeks in a row. With the New York Giants coming to town, we see another Vikings opponent with a star RB as Saquon Barkley looks back to his former self and will need to be contained.
The Vikings’ Depth Chart Going Into their Week 16 Giants Game
In Week 16, we’ll see a battle of first-year head coaches. Kevin O’Connell will be hoping to take down Brian Daboll. Fortunately, the Vikings’ depth chart suggests most of the purple talent is going to be available to O’Connell for the game. The players, of course,...
5 Reasons for Vikings Fans to be Thankful this Christmas
Merry Christmas, valued reader! Amidst all the craziness of the holidays, some of you will inevitably find your way to some Vikings reading. As a result, I decided to put forth a humble list of 5 reasons for Vikings fans to be thankful. Feel free to let me know if...
On Brand Vikings Win Christmas Eve Nailbiter
Well, at least it was an on brand Vikings performance. It wasn’t always easy out there, but Minnesota emerged victorious by a score of 27-24. Doing so guarantees they’ll continue to reside in the NFC’s #2 seed for at least another week. Kevin O’Connell’s squad was able...
Get to Know the Vikings Opponent: Week 16 vs. New York Giants
After defeating the Indianapolis Colts by completing an historic 33-point comeback, the Minnesota Vikings now take on the New York Giants on Christmas Eve. Meanwhile, these Giants are coming off a big Sunday Night victory against their division rival Washington Commanders. Before the two teams meet on December 24th, let’s get to know the Vikings Week 16 opponent a little more.
