ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Donaldsonville, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Donaldsonville man arrested on aggravated assault with firearm charge

Assumption Parish Leland Falcon reported the arrest of a Donaldsonville man on a warrant charging him with aggravated assault with a firearm connected to an incident Dec. 12 near Belle Rose. According to a news release, deputies arrested 64-year-old Michael J. Muse. Deputies reportedly responded Dec. 12 to a complaint...
DONALDSONVILLE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Food service employee accused of introducing contraband into Assumption Parish jail

Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon reported the arrest of a Donaldsonville woman on felony charges of introducing contraband into the parish detention center. According to a news release, deputies booked 34-year-old Brittany McBride Dandridge. Over a two-month period, correctional officers reportedly intercepted contraband including cellular devices and other items prohibited...
ASSUMPTION PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Woman working at Assumption Parish jail arrested after allegedly bringing in contraband for money

NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — A woman who was employed at the Assumption Parish jail was arrested Wednesday after allegedly smuggling in cell phones and other banned items. The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office identified the employee as jail food service provider Brittany McBridge Dandridge, 34, of Donaldsonville. An investigation was launched after correctional officers intercepted banned items in a two-month period, the sheriff’s office said.
ASSUMPTION PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Louisiana man allegedly threatens person with gun at store before Christmas

NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Donaldsonville man is accused of pointing a shotgun at someone and threatening them inside a retail store in Assumption Parish. Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a store in Belle Rose on Dec. 12 where they learned that the store’s manager had previous issues with the suspect, Michael J. Muse, Sr., 64, at another store in Ascension Parish. The sheriff’s office said the manager told deputies Muse pulled out a shotgun and pointed it at the manager while threatening them.
ASSUMPTION PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

Three runaway girls from Denham Springs found safe Friday, deputies say

DENHAM SPRINGS - A group of three girls who reportedly ran away from their Livingston Parish homes Thursday were found safe by Friday night. According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, 12-year-old Olivia Carrier, 14-year-old Anna Barker and 16-year-old Jandi Hughes were last seen on Spur Drive in Denham Springs around midnight Thursday.
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
NOLA.com

Man shot dead outside Rouses in New Orleans Central Business District

A 43-year-old man was shot and killed Friday afternoon in the Rouses grocery store parking lot in the New Orleans Central Business District. New Orleans police said they were summoned at 4:07 p.m. to the 700 block of Baronne Street, where the victim was declared dead near the store's entrance facing O'Keefe Avenue.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy