Baton Rouge deputies lead drug bust that results in five arrests, discovery of fentanyl laboratory
A weeks-long Baton Rouge-based investigation into suspected drug activity led to a bust, the arrests of five individuals, and the possibility of additional arrests in the near future, according to local authorities.
Cash reward for suspects in 17-year-old’s murder
In 2019, Garon Lewis, 17, was murdered, and now his father Raymond "Shoe-Do" Lewis is offering a reward for information on the suspects in his son's murder whereabouts.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Donaldsonville man arrested on aggravated assault with firearm charge
Assumption Parish Leland Falcon reported the arrest of a Donaldsonville man on a warrant charging him with aggravated assault with a firearm connected to an incident Dec. 12 near Belle Rose. According to a news release, deputies arrested 64-year-old Michael J. Muse. Deputies reportedly responded Dec. 12 to a complaint...
fox8live.com
Grocery store homicide suspects fled in gray sedan, NOPD says
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The suspects in a fatal shooting that left a man dead in the parking lot of a downtown grocery store fled the scene in a gray or silver sedan, New Orleans police said Saturday (Dec. 24). The NOPD released surveillance camera images of the car and...
theadvocate.com
Ex-inmate claims his brutal beating by a prison gang was avoidable, sues sheriff
A former inmate of the Tangipahoa Parish Prison filed a federal lawsuit this week against Sheriff Daniel Edwards, the warden and 14 other deputies, saying they were responsible for a traumatic brain injury caused by another inmate by ignoring his pleas for help. The lawsuit says Raymond Knight, 32, was...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Food service employee accused of introducing contraband into Assumption Parish jail
Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon reported the arrest of a Donaldsonville woman on felony charges of introducing contraband into the parish detention center. According to a news release, deputies booked 34-year-old Brittany McBride Dandridge. Over a two-month period, correctional officers reportedly intercepted contraband including cellular devices and other items prohibited...
NOLA.com
Food service worker was paid to smuggle phones, drugs, contraband into jail, sheriff says
A contract food service worker at the Assumption Parish jail was given financial inducements to smuggle cellphones, drugs and other contraband into the Napoleonville area facility, authorities said. Brittany McBride Dandridge, 34, of Donaldsonville, was arrested Wednesday on four counts of taking contraband into a penal facility, Sheriff Leland Falcon...
brproud.com
Woman working at Assumption Parish jail arrested after allegedly bringing in contraband for money
NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — A woman who was employed at the Assumption Parish jail was arrested Wednesday after allegedly smuggling in cell phones and other banned items. The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office identified the employee as jail food service provider Brittany McBridge Dandridge, 34, of Donaldsonville. An investigation was launched after correctional officers intercepted banned items in a two-month period, the sheriff’s office said.
NOLA.com
Marrero man hid cameras to secretly record woman, girl changing clothes, JPSO says
A Marrero man was arrested and accused of using hidden cameras to record a woman and a juvenile girl while they were changing clothes, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office said. Brandon Nguyen, 30, was booked Tuesday with five counts of video voyeurism, said Detective Brandon Veal, a Sheriff's Office spokesperson.
wbrz.com
Detectives searching for man accused of stealing vehicle in Livingston Parish
LIVINGSTON PARISH - Deputies are searching for a man wanted for the alleged theft of a motor vehicle out of Livingston Parish. According to Capital Region Crime Stoppers, detectives with the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office are searching for Derrick Maurer as of Thursday. He is wanted for theft of a motor vehicle.
brproud.com
Louisiana man allegedly threatens person with gun at store before Christmas
NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Donaldsonville man is accused of pointing a shotgun at someone and threatening them inside a retail store in Assumption Parish. Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a store in Belle Rose on Dec. 12 where they learned that the store’s manager had previous issues with the suspect, Michael J. Muse, Sr., 64, at another store in Ascension Parish. The sheriff’s office said the manager told deputies Muse pulled out a shotgun and pointed it at the manager while threatening them.
theadvocate.com
Two have been arrested in connection with a deadly home invasion in Iberia Parish
Two people have been arrested in connection with a deadly home invasion that occurred on Old Jeanerette Road earlier this month. Datelle Lewis, 25, was booked on a warrant accusing her of second-degree murder. Her bond is set at $500,000. Ridge Trahan, 31, was booked on a warrant accusing him...
wbrz.com
State Police: Man killed in head-on crash on Ascension highway Thursday afternoon
GEISMAR - A man was killed Thursday afternoon when he crashed head-on into another vehicle in Ascension Parish. According to State Police, the two-vehicle crash happened shortly after 2 p.m. on LA 928 east of LA 74 in Geismar. It claimed the life of 62-year-old Michael Head. Troopers say Head...
WWL-TV
Man shot and killed outside grocery store in New Orleans Warehouse District
NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is investigating a shooting death of a man that occurred at the Rouses Market on Baronne Street. The incident occurred just after 4 p.m. on Friday. Officers located a 43-year-old man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. EMS arrived and pronounced him dead...
wbrz.com
Three runaway girls from Denham Springs found safe Friday, deputies say
DENHAM SPRINGS - A group of three girls who reportedly ran away from their Livingston Parish homes Thursday were found safe by Friday night. According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, 12-year-old Olivia Carrier, 14-year-old Anna Barker and 16-year-old Jandi Hughes were last seen on Spur Drive in Denham Springs around midnight Thursday.
NOLA.com
Man shot dead outside Rouses in New Orleans Central Business District
A 43-year-old man was shot and killed Friday afternoon in the Rouses grocery store parking lot in the New Orleans Central Business District. New Orleans police said they were summoned at 4:07 p.m. to the 700 block of Baronne Street, where the victim was declared dead near the store's entrance facing O'Keefe Avenue.
Driver accused of fleeing Baton Rouge deputies, crashing into local elementary school
A Baton Rouge man was arrested after allegedly fleeing from deputies and crashing into one of Claiborne Elementary School's brick walls, an incident that left the school with noticeable damage.
CRIME STOPPERS: Police attempt to ID man accused of breaking into business
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is working to identify a man accused of breaking into a business. Authorities report it happened Monday, Dec. 12 in the 10300 block of Mammoth Avenue, near Monterrey Blvd. Police say the man forced his way into the building through...
Louisiana family claims babysitter beat, burned 1-year-old baby
A Baton Rouge family is in pain as their toddler fights for his life. A grandmother says her one-year-old grandchild was horribly abused.
wbrz.com
BRPD opens internal investigation after cell phone video captures violent confrontation
BATON ROUGE – Cell phone video showing a physical interaction between a Baton Rouge police officer and a man earlier this month has prompted the department to launch an investigation into what happened. The video shows two officers. One is at the door of a home, and the other...
