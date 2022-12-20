Read full article on original website
Dr. William “Bill” DeWitt Pletcher
Dr. William “Bill” DeWitt Pletcher, 93, Goshen, passed away peacefully at 6 p.m. on Dec. 20, 2022. He was surrounded by family; his longtime nurse, Diane Yoder; and his wife, Rosemary (Rouch) Pletcher. He was born in Goshen on Sept. 9, 1929. He married Sarah Fike on July...
Milford Public Library — Time To Pay 2022 Fines
MILFORD — The staff at Milford Public Library appreciates patrons taking care of fines so they can all begin the new year with a zero balance. The fines you pay become part of the operating income, so it is very important for the library’s financial health to pay your fines. Please make sure to pay any library fines accrued in 2022 before Jan. 15.
Owen Eugene Burkholder — UPDATED
Owen Eugene Burkholder, 84, went through the gates of Heaven on Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2022. Born to Lois and George Burkholder, he was a lifelong resident of Warsaw. Owen was a bartender by trade and worked at the original Eagles on Center Street for many years. An avid fisherman, Owen...
Syracuse Public Library Closes For Holidays
SYRACUSE — Syracuse Public Library will close Saturday and Monday, Dec. 24 and 26, in observance of Christmas Eve and the federal Christmas holiday. For New Year’s, the library will close Saturday, Dec. 31, and Monday, Jan. 2. Patrons are encouraged to stock up on materials for the...
Metzger Appointed Clay Trustee
CLAYPOOL — Jacob Metzger was unanimously elected to the office of Clay Township Trustee Thursday evening according to Kosciusko County Republican Central Committee Chairman Mike Ragan. Metzger, who was the only candidate, was not present for the caucus. He will be sworn in at noon, Saturday, Dec. 31 at...
Jerry Duane Davis
Jerry Duane Davis, 76, Logansport, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, at Wesleyan Health Care Center in Marion. He was born on Aug. 30, 1946, in Valparaiso. On Dec. 9, 2013, in Iowa, he married John Wayne Freels, who preceded in death on Oct. 19, 2021. Surviving Jerry is a...
Sally Louise Wagner — UPDATED
On Dec. 20, 2022, Sally Louise Wagner passed away at Peabody Retirement Community in North Manchester at the age of 89. She was born in Warsaw on Dec. 6, 1933. Sally is survived by her daughters: Shana Wagner and Sheryl L. Hanna, both of Warsaw; two grandchildren; seven great- grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother: Robert Hoffer.
Fort Wayne Airport Selects Firm For East Terminal Expansion
FORT WAYNE — Fort Wayne International Airport has selected a construction firm for its planed East Terminal Expansion project. When complete, the project will renovate more than 10,000 square feet of concourse area and add 5,000 square feet of first-level space for airport operations. Chicago-based Clayco Inc. will lead...
Travel Statuses Updated For Northern Indiana
WARSAW — Multiple counties in Northern Indiana are currently under travel advisories, watches, or warnings due to the ongoing winter storm. A Travel Watch is in effect for Elkhart, Fulton, Marshall, Wabash and Whitley Counties. According to the Indiana Department of Homeland Security website, during a watch, only essential travel, such as to and from work or in emergency situations, is recommended, and emergency action plans should be implemented by businesses, schools, government agencies, and other organizations.
Behind The Scenes: What’s It Like To Be A Merit Board Member?
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY — “Compensation? Well, we get $15 a meeting if that’s what you mean,” Merit Board Member Attorney Travis McConnell chuckled. “We don’t serve for the money.”. I frowned, realizing how much I didn’t know about behind-the-scenes county service. For example, why did...
Michelle Ann Blocker — UPDATED
Michelle Ann Blocker, 67, North Manchester, entered the gates of heaven on Dec. 21, 2022. She was born in LaPorte on April 17, 1955. On July 20, 1973, Michelle, known as “Mike” to those who knew her, married Danny Blocker. The loving memory of Mike, or “Gobby” to...
Area Warming Centers For The Holiday Weekend
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY — Dangerously low temperatures and wind chills are in the forecast for this holiday weekend, with temperatures Friday, Dec. 23, predicted to reach a low of -10 F. Hoosiers statewide can utilize Indiana 211, a 24/7 resource that continuously updates warming center locations and hours. You may...
Julia Ann Umbaugh
Julia Ann Umbaugh, 97, a lifetime resident of Marshall County, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, at Autumn Trace Assisted Living, Plymouth. She was born on Aug. 31, 1925, in Bourbon. On May 19, 1946, she married Hugh Umbaugh, who preceded her in death on July 13, 2006. She...
Tracy M. Burns
Tracy M. Burns, 26, unexpectedly passed away on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022. She was born in South Bend on July 2, 1996. Tracy is survived by her fiancé: Christian Sweet; and their boys: Mason and Landon; her parents: Adam and Christina, Walkerton; her sisters: Megan and Angela Burns, Walkerton; maternal grandparents: Roger and Patsy Sickmiller, Plymouth; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Sean L. Garrison — UPDATED
Sean L. Garrison, 47, Rochester, was surrounded by his loving family when he passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. On May 7, 1975, he was born in Logansport. On Sept. 18, 1999, he married the love of his life, Sarah Beth Schrader, in the Macy Christian Church. Left to...
Roberta M. Botset
Roberta M. Botset, 93, Nappanee, died at 1:34 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, at Heritage House in Nappanee. She was born on Nov. 7, 1929, in St. Joseph County. On Aug. 2, 1947, she married Elmore A. Botset, who passed on Sept. 8, 2014. Roberta is survived by her...
Delene Vandewalker
Delene Vandewalker, 67, Churubusco, passed away on Dec. 21, 2022, at Parkview Hospital Randallia, after a short but courageous battle with cancer. She was born in Fort Wayne on Dec. 11, 1955. She was married to Donald Vandewalker in Churubusco on Jan. 2, 1988. Delene is survived by her husband...
David L. Kuhn — PENDING
David L. Kuhn, 73, Mentone, passed Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, at his residence. King Memorial Home, Mentone, is handling arrangements.
Walmart Collects $11,187.76 Toys, Gifts For The Salvation Army
WARSAW — Walmart in Warsaw partnered with The Salvation Army to collect $11,187.86 in toys and gifts for Angel Tree. The partnership is a national effort to support The Salvation Army in providing assistance to families in need during the holidays. The Salvation Army has held the annual Angel...
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Pierceton Police Department investigated the following accident:. 8:05 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, Packerton Road west of CR 400S, Pierceton. Driver: Jose A. Garza, 39, South Lake Sharon Road, Warsaw. Garza’s vehicle slid through the intersection and into the ditch. Damage up to $25,000. Warsaw. Officers with...
