MILFORD — The staff at Milford Public Library appreciates patrons taking care of fines so they can all begin the new year with a zero balance. The fines you pay become part of the operating income, so it is very important for the library’s financial health to pay your fines. Please make sure to pay any library fines accrued in 2022 before Jan. 15.

MILFORD, IN ・ 5 HOURS AGO