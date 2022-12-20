ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Saying goodbye to another NJ Shore favorite after 33 years

When my kids were young, a perfect summer family night would involve some kind of beach activity during the day and then a trip to the Avon Pavilion for dinner. And sometimes over the years, my husband and I enjoyed a leisurely stroll on the boardwalk there, just the two of us, and then capped off the evening with a great meal at the Avon Pavilion.
5 facts about New Jersey you’ll find hard to believe

The New Jersey subreddit is truly the gift that keeps on giving. Whether you’re looking for a Spotted Lanternfly being shot in slow motion or a bunch of New Jerseyans trashing some random person on Twitter claiming we call Dunkin’ “dunkies” (excuse me?), it’s always entertaining.
Looking for work? New Jersey is the 4th best state to get a job

There are so many people out of work across the country, it's good to know that you can get a job in New Jersey much easier than in most other states. With the labor force participation rate at 62.1%, one of the lowest rates in decades, WalletHub today released updated data on 2022’s States Where Employers Are Struggling the Most. If you scroll down, and farther down, and even farther down than that you'll see that New Jersey comes in at 48 making us the 4th best state to get a job in.
Cars stuck in frozen floodwaters in New Jersey

BERGEN COUNTY, N.J. -- Saturday's bitter cold led to an uncommon sight in New Jersey. Cars were stuck in frozen floodwaters after the winter storm. There's no getting them out now. The lot, shared by a hotel and shopping plaza in Edgewater, is frozen solid. "It was my bad day," said Adriatik Spahiu, from the Bronx. Spahiu's 2001 Mercedes is unusable after it got caught in the rain overnight Thursday. He found it with the trunk open, possibly because of a faulty sensor. "I tried to open the doors with the key because with the remote it couldn't be working. I don't know, the...
These 5 NJ hospitals ranked among the country’s best for 2022

Five of the state's more than 70 hospitals have ranked among America's 250 Best Hospitals for 2022, as compiled by Healthgrades. The medical centers in Union, Morris, Monmouth, Bergen and Essex counties ranked among the top 5% in the nation for overall clinical excellence for the current year, based on analysis of nearly 4,500 hospitals nationwide.
Experts Say This Is New Jersey’s Best County To Live In

There are so many great places to live in New Jersey, and now, a website has named one particular area the best to live in in the Garden State. Is it where you live?. There are so many great parts of New Jersey, and they are so awesome for many different reasons. From the southern tip of our state to the northern towns, we have a little something for everyone.
Are These REALLY New Jersey’s Favorite Christmas Cookies?

Raise your hand if you're eating a lot more sweets this time of the year? It's the holiday season and the treats are aplenty. No judgement here. Everybody hits the kitchen hard around the holidays. I'm no exception to that stereotype. In fact, I'm planning on baking a bunch of banana and pumpkin bread over the next few days. I have to admit, we've even made the holy grail of holiday sweet treat staples already, too: Christmas cookies.
This adorable town is NJ’s ‘Destination of the Year’ in 2023

An absolutely adorable New Jersey town has just been named the 2023 NJ Destination of the Year, according to Jersey's Best. When I saw this article online I giggled because just over the weekend, my husband and I drove through Lambertville over the New Hope Bridge, on the way to Peddler's Village in Lahaska, PA, and I commented how we have to stop in Lambertville one of these days instead of always driving through because it's so darn cute, especially during the holidays.
