ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kalb.com

MISSING PERSON: APD is searching for 79-year-old Ervin Bibbins

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is searching for 79-year-old Ervin Bibbins, who went missing on Friday, Dec. 23. Bibbins was last seen leaving his home on Westwood Blvd in Alexandria around 5:30 p.m. Friday, wearing a black and yellow jacket, blue jeans, and brown shoes. Bibbins’ family...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Natchitoches Police investigate homicide on Melissa Place

The Natchitoches Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred early Saturday morning on Melissa Place in Hidden Hills Mobile Home Park. On December 24, 2022 around 12:17 a.m., officers with the Natchitoches Police Department responded to the 200 block of Melissa Place in reference to gunshots in the area. Upon officers arrival they located Loyd Brown Jr. (B/M, 27 y.o.a. of Natchitoches) and another victim who were suffering from gunshot wounds inside of a residence. As a result of his injuries Loyd Brown Jr. was pronounced deceased by the Natchitoches Parish Coroner’s Office. The second victim was transported to the Natchitoches Regional Medical Center and later to a hospital in Shreveport for further treatment where they are listed in critical condition.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
kalb.com

City of Alexandria warns residents of freezing pipes

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The City of Alexandria is warning residents about pipes bursting as a result of the freezing temperatures. The city is asking all residents to report water leaks to 318-473-1264 and to notify their neighbors in the area if a water leak is noticed. Additionally, if a...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
klax-tv.com

APD Needs Help Identifying Next of Kin of a Deceased Male

Alexandria Police are asking the public’s help in identifying any family or friends of 50-year old Hispanic male Gilmer Jaleon Lopez, in reference to a recent traffic related death. Last Friday night, December 16, at approximately 11:32 PM, the Alexandria Police Department was dispatched to the 2500 Block of...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Search continues for suspect wanted in 2020 LaSalle Parish homicide

LASALLE PARISH (KTVE/KARD)— In this edition of Ark-La-Miss Most Wanted, NBC 10’s Chelsea Monae takes a look at a murder out of LaSalle Parish. It’s a case investigators describe as an “ambush-style”, leaving a Jena man dead and a murderer on the loose. Pictured below is 44-year-old Leon Turner. Officials say he was gunned down […]
JENA, LA
kalb.com

APD investigating early morning shooting on Turner Street

For many residents in Cenla, it will likely be one of the coldest Christmas days on record, threatening the records set during the chilly Christmases of 1990 and 1983. Meet this week's Golden Apple-winning teacher from Rapides High School - Laura Knowlton!. Arctic blast causing delays, long waits at AEX...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

RPSO selling firewood ahead of severe cold weather

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office announced that they will be selling firewood on Thursday, Dec. 22 from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. due to the severe cold weather. The limit is two Ric’s at $60 per Ric. You can buy the wood with a...
RAPIDES PARISH, LA
kalb.com

New details released about the arrest of a Simmesport alderman, three others

SIMMESPORT, La. (KALB) - The Simmesport Police Department has released new details about the arrest of the town’s alderman at-large, Romaro Turner, and three others. The Simmesport Police Department said that on Dec. 8, officers responded to reports of a man being severely beaten and sexually assaulted by multiple people. Investigators said the victim suffered injuries, including a broken nose and multiple cuts and bruises. SPD said the incident was a form of “mislead vigilante justice.”
SIMMESPORT, LA
kalb.com

Preparing for one of Cenla's coldest Christmases

A temporary 10-day restraining order has been granted by Judge Kelly Balfour in the 19th Judicial District Court to block Louisiana’s Office of Group Benefits from entering into a $2 billion pharmacy contract with CVS Caremark. Meteorologist Rachael Penton's Nightside Forecast. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Meteorologist Rachael Penton's...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
WKRG News 5

Louisiana crash claims the life of 73-year-old woman

CALDWELL PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, December 22, 2022, at approximately 2:50 PM, Louisiana State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 165. According to authorities, the crash claimed the life of 73-year-old Sherry M. Bates. The investigation revealed that a 2013 Ford F250, driven by 30-year-old Cody Culpepper from Columbia, was driving […]
CALDWELL PARISH, LA
kalb.com

Patrick VanDyke named Alexandria’s Public Safety Commissioner

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Patrick VanDyke, a former APD lieutenant that served at the department for 30 years and was considered to be the city’s top choice for police chief last year, was hired to fill the vacant public safety commissioner position. Alexandria Mayor Jacques Roy confirmed the hire to News Channel 5 Wednesday morning.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

Simmesport Alder Romaro Turner arrested with three others for rape, assault

SIMMESPORT, La. (KALB) - The Simmesport Police Department is investigating an incident that led to the arrest of the town’s Alderman At-Large and three others on Dec. 13. Thirty-year-old Romaro Turner, who was elected in 2020, faces a long list of charges, including first-degree rape, sexual battery, aggravated assault and criminal conspiracy.
SIMMESPORT, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy