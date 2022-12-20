Read full article on original website
MISSING PERSON: APD is searching for 79-year-old Ervin Bibbins
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is searching for 79-year-old Ervin Bibbins, who went missing on Friday, Dec. 23. Bibbins was last seen leaving his home on Westwood Blvd in Alexandria around 5:30 p.m. Friday, wearing a black and yellow jacket, blue jeans, and brown shoes. Bibbins’ family...
UPDATE: Marksville PD has identified the victim of Friday’s fatal hit-and-run
MARKSVILLE, La. (KALB) - UPDATE: The Marksville Police Department has identified the victim of a fatal hit-and-run that took place Friday, Dec. 23. The identity is not being released to the public at this time. Original story:. The Marksville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a...
Natchitoches Police investigate homicide on Melissa Place
The Natchitoches Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred early Saturday morning on Melissa Place in Hidden Hills Mobile Home Park. On December 24, 2022 around 12:17 a.m., officers with the Natchitoches Police Department responded to the 200 block of Melissa Place in reference to gunshots in the area. Upon officers arrival they located Loyd Brown Jr. (B/M, 27 y.o.a. of Natchitoches) and another victim who were suffering from gunshot wounds inside of a residence. As a result of his injuries Loyd Brown Jr. was pronounced deceased by the Natchitoches Parish Coroner’s Office. The second victim was transported to the Natchitoches Regional Medical Center and later to a hospital in Shreveport for further treatment where they are listed in critical condition.
City of Alexandria warns residents of freezing pipes
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The City of Alexandria is warning residents about pipes bursting as a result of the freezing temperatures. The city is asking all residents to report water leaks to 318-473-1264 and to notify their neighbors in the area if a water leak is noticed. Additionally, if a...
APD Needs Help Identifying Next of Kin of a Deceased Male
Alexandria Police are asking the public’s help in identifying any family or friends of 50-year old Hispanic male Gilmer Jaleon Lopez, in reference to a recent traffic related death. Last Friday night, December 16, at approximately 11:32 PM, the Alexandria Police Department was dispatched to the 2500 Block of...
APSO investigating after man allegedly stabbed his mother to death in Hessmer
Search continues for suspect wanted in 2020 LaSalle Parish homicide
LASALLE PARISH (KTVE/KARD)— In this edition of Ark-La-Miss Most Wanted, NBC 10’s Chelsea Monae takes a look at a murder out of LaSalle Parish. It’s a case investigators describe as an “ambush-style”, leaving a Jena man dead and a murderer on the loose. Pictured below is 44-year-old Leon Turner. Officials say he was gunned down […]
APD investigating early morning shooting on Turner Street
Louisiana Woman Reported Missing on December 22 Found Safe
Update: On December 23, 2022, the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that Shavone Skipper has been found safe. Louisiana – Previously, on December 22, 2022, the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office requested the public’s assistance in locating missing person Shavone Skipper. The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office also...
Louisiana man accused of timber theft, owes over $24,000
A Louisiana man was arrested after allegedly failing to pay for timber worth over $24,000.
RPSO selling firewood ahead of severe cold weather
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office announced that they will be selling firewood on Thursday, Dec. 22 from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. due to the severe cold weather. The limit is two Ric’s at $60 per Ric. You can buy the wood with a...
Man sentenced after stealing 54 firearms from Youngsville shooting range
A Louisiana man has been sentenced after stealing 116 firearms from gun stores in Youngsville and Benton.
New details released about the arrest of a Simmesport alderman, three others
SIMMESPORT, La. (KALB) - The Simmesport Police Department has released new details about the arrest of the town’s alderman at-large, Romaro Turner, and three others. The Simmesport Police Department said that on Dec. 8, officers responded to reports of a man being severely beaten and sexually assaulted by multiple people. Investigators said the victim suffered injuries, including a broken nose and multiple cuts and bruises. SPD said the incident was a form of “mislead vigilante justice.”
Preparing for one of Cenla's coldest Christmases
Louisiana crash claims the life of 73-year-old woman
CALDWELL PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, December 22, 2022, at approximately 2:50 PM, Louisiana State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 165. According to authorities, the crash claimed the life of 73-year-old Sherry M. Bates. The investigation revealed that a 2013 Ford F250, driven by 30-year-old Cody Culpepper from Columbia, was driving […]
State Police: Case on crash killing 3 Southern band members going to DA
The investigation into a crash killing three Southern University band members will be presented to the district attorney in Natchitoches Parish, Louisiana State Police (LSP) say.
Patrick VanDyke named Alexandria’s Public Safety Commissioner
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Patrick VanDyke, a former APD lieutenant that served at the department for 30 years and was considered to be the city’s top choice for police chief last year, was hired to fill the vacant public safety commissioner position. Alexandria Mayor Jacques Roy confirmed the hire to News Channel 5 Wednesday morning.
Mansura woman stabbed to death; son arrested
The 56-year-old woman was found dead in her home Thursday evening; after an investigation a warrant for second-degree murder was issued for her son
Simmesport Alder Romaro Turner arrested with three others for rape, assault
SIMMESPORT, La. (KALB) - The Simmesport Police Department is investigating an incident that led to the arrest of the town’s Alderman At-Large and three others on Dec. 13. Thirty-year-old Romaro Turner, who was elected in 2020, faces a long list of charges, including first-degree rape, sexual battery, aggravated assault and criminal conspiracy.
