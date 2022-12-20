Read full article on original website
Indiana Michigan Power urges customers to conserve electricity amid cold temperatures
SOUTH BEND, Ind. --- Frigid temperatures outside calls for warmer temperatures inside, and boosting up the thermostat a bit. However, that’s causing an issue for power systems across the region. Indiana Michigan Power says the extreme cold temperatures have created extraordinary demands to power grids. Until Christmas morning at...
Where to check road conditions in Indiana, Michigan
Residents in Indiana and Michigan should avoid calling 911 and dispatch centers for road condition updates during severe weather unless there is an emergency. Instead, residents can get updates on road conditions online from each state's department of transportation.
Michigan State Police urging drivers to stay off I-94
Michigan State Police are urging drivers to stay off I-94 as blizzard conditions worsen in the area. Drivers are asked to stay off the road between New Buffalo and Battle Creek while crews clear crashes. Indiana State Police troopers are on scene of a rollover tanker on I-94 at the...
Indiana travelers should visit 511in.org for road conditions
Indiana State Police are asking travelers not to call 911 or dispatch centers for updates on road conditions. Travelers in the state should visit 511in.org for updates. You can also download the INDOT Trafficwise app or call 1-800-262- ROAD (7623) for updates. Because of severe weather, the volume of emergency...
Blizzard conditions cause crashes, pileups on I-94
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. -- The Michigan Department of Transportation and Michigan State Police reported multiple pileups and crashes on I-94 Friday morning. The eastbound lanes of I-94 were closed from mile-marker 23 Friday morning but reopened Friday evening. Eastbound I-94 was shut down at mile marker 41 for a semi-tractor...
PHOTOS: 2022 holiday blizzard
Western Avenue, St. Joseph County. Credit: Dave Caulfield Bourbon. Credit: Aaron Stevens Ardmore Trail and Gradview, South Bend. Credit: Shawna Nicole Heckaman-Scofield Irish Hills, South Bend. Credit: Breanna Gorski Cooper in Fish Lake. Credit: Caleb L. Bell Rum Village, South Bend. Credit: Melissa Rios.
The worst of the weather lasts through tonight, slow improvement Saturday
Dangerous winter weather will last through Saturday morning. The blizzard warning will expire Saturday at 1 p.m. The weather improves gradually Saturday. Away from Lake Michigan snow showers wane, and temperatures warm above zero. It's still very cold and breezy. Blowing and drifting snowfall will still be an issue, especially closer to Lake Michigan. Lake Effect snowfall continues mostly in Berrien County through Sunday morning. It's a cold Christmas weekend with highs barely in the double digits. There is a separate system that clips the area Monday with some light snow showers. Next week the melt begins, 50s by New Year's Eve, with rain showers.
Two people arrested after allegedly leading chase from Elkhart into Michigan
ELKHART, Ind. - Two people were arrested in Michigan after allegedly leading police on a chase from Elkhart in a stolen vehicle, according to the Elkhart Police Department. At 12:24 p.m. Thursday afternoon, dispatch received a call about a vehicle being stolen in the 100 block of S. Main St.
Roads closed in St. Joseph County through Saturday morning
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - The St. Joseph County Police Department is closing certain roads because of high winds and severe drifting. These roads will be closed through the night before law enforcement reevaluates conditions Saturday morning. The following roads are closed:. Bittersweet Road between Anderson and Douglas roads. Cleveland...
