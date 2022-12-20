Dangerous winter weather will last through Saturday morning. The blizzard warning will expire Saturday at 1 p.m. The weather improves gradually Saturday. Away from Lake Michigan snow showers wane, and temperatures warm above zero. It's still very cold and breezy. Blowing and drifting snowfall will still be an issue, especially closer to Lake Michigan. Lake Effect snowfall continues mostly in Berrien County through Sunday morning. It's a cold Christmas weekend with highs barely in the double digits. There is a separate system that clips the area Monday with some light snow showers. Next week the melt begins, 50s by New Year's Eve, with rain showers.

BERRIEN COUNTY, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO