Lake Hallie, WI

Lake Hallie board sending two referendum questions to voters in April

By By Chris Vetter Leader-Telegram staff
 5 days ago

LAKE HALLIE — The Lake Hallie Village Board approved wording on two referendum questions on Monday and will send those to voters in the April election.

The first question asks if the village should exceed levy limits by $700,000, with the money used to pay for road projects. The second question asks if the village should exceed levy limits by $110,000, with that money used to pay for adding another officer to the Lake Hallie Police Department. Both questions were approved unanimously.

Lake Hallie Village Board Member Pete Lehmann noted that the village residents approved the new $4.5 million municipal building in 2012, and that building will be entirely paid off next year. So, if these two referendum questions are approved, they won’t go into effect until after the municipal building is paid off. Thus, the money that had been spent on paying off the building will now be used for roads and the police officer. So, taxes actually will stay at the same rate as now, Lehmann explained.

“This is literally no increase in the tax levy,” Lehmann said. “This isn’t creating a new tax; it’s closing out one, and moving on to the next.”

Lehmann said he liked that the village board put two questions forward, rather than roll them into one.

“In the village, we’ve always provided voters with options,” Lehmann said. “By breaking it into smaller questions, it allows them to give us more guidance. We really try to let the voters create that direct input.”

Earlier this year, the Lake Hallie Police Department eliminated some part-time positions — they couldn’t keep them filled — and converted to another full-time position. Police Chief Edward Orgon said that including himself, they have 11 full-time officers. That includes a detective position that was approved by referendum in November 2016.

However, the department frequently only has two patrol officers on duty, and that isn’t enough with the growing number of calls for service, and the challenges those officers are facing, he said.

“We are taking more high-profile cases, with drugs, mental health issues, break-ins,” he said.

The police department has already fielded more calls this year than all of last year, with 11 days left in 2022, he noted.

“The village is growing,” Orgon said. “I’m trying to get ahead of the growth, rather than play catch-up. I want to get the patrol staffing stabilized.”

Orgon reiterated what Lehmann previously stated — even if this is approved in April, the new officer won’t be hired until 2024, after the municipal building is paid off.

Lehmann said the village’s budget has been strained since Wheaton bowed out of the Chippewa Fire District. He said paying for road projects with this referendum will give the board more flexibility.

State-imposed levy limits on municipalities have made it difficult for local governments to add staff or increase funding unless they ask the public for a referendum, board members have explained.

There are now more than 90 miles of roads in the village, and the budget doesn’t have enough money for upkeep on them.

“It’s not any particular road (that needs repairs),” Lehmann previously said. “It’s just good management to keep up with everything.”

WEAU-TV 13

Wisconsin State Patrol warns of dangerous driving conditions

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is asking people to stay off the roads Thursday and Friday if you can. The Wisconsin State Patrol tells WEAU as of 6:00 a.m. Thursday, covering Hudson to Jackson County/Monroe County line, they have responded to 44 assists of vehicles (disabled/stalled, etc), 72 runoffs (into ditches, medians), 17 damaged vehicles/crashes, three injury crashes, and one fatality. More than five inches of light, fluffy snow fell overnight in Eau Claire which is making the roads including I-94 and I-90 in western Wisconsin treacherous in spots. With winds expected to increase throughout the day, ground blizzards can occur. If you do have to travel, officials have this advice.
WISCONSIN STATE
drydenwire.com

Man Sentenced On Convictions Of Theft From Employer

BARRON COUNTY (DrydenWire) -- A man charged with forgery and theft has been sentenced on convictions from his court case. Larry Titel was charged following an investigation into thefts of cash and checks from an individual that had hired Titel to work for them. DrydenWire Insider. This content is only...
BARRON COUNTY, WI
wwisradio.com

Formal Charges Pending for Eau Claire Man Who Broke Into Same House Twice

(Eau Claire, WI) — Eau Claire Police say a man broke into a home on Zephyr Hill Avenue earlier this month to get money for drugs. They say he broke into the same house again this week to get money for Christmas presents. Police arrested 40-year-old Christopher Lamb again this week after he broke into the same home twice. Investigators say he stole cash, checks, and personal identity documents during the first break-in. They say he grabbed another check during the second break-in. Lamb is now looking at formal charges, he’s out on bond and due back in court in February.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Prescott woman killed in Pierce County crash Tuesday

TOWN OF OAK GROVE (Pierce County), Wis. (WEAU) - A woman is dead after being hit by a vehicle Tuesday evening in Pierce County. The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office said 73-year-old Lynda Hudak of Prescott was killed when she was struck by a vehicle on Highway 35 near 1240th Street in the Town of Oak Grove southeast of Prescott.
PIERCE COUNTY, WI
winonaradio.com

House Fire in Early Morning Hours May Lead to Arson Charges

(KWNO)- Early this morning, around 3:39 a.m. The Winona Police and Winona Fire Department responded to a possible house fire report on the 200 block of St. Charles street. The Winona Fire Department was first on the scene and was able to extinguish the fire fairly quickly. The WPD says that the fire was on the living room carpet and only a couple of feet by a couple of feet wide.
WINONA, MN
northernnewsnow.com

Man dies in deadly crash near Black River Falls, WI

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A 79-year-old man has died after a crash that occurred Thursday afternoon in Jackson County near Black River Falls, WI. The Wisconsin State Patrol said the crash happened around 1:10 p.m. on I-35 going west bound. According to officials, troopers were investigating and attempting...
BLACK RIVER FALLS, WI
Volume One

Rent this Tiny, Secluded Space Just Outside of Eau Claire

The Sap House Airbnb is the picture of serenity and seclusion, and it’s located right in the Chippewa Valley. With a near 360º view of the surrounding dense woods, the tiny home Airbnb, the Sap House, is practically in its own little world, making for the perfect peace-and-quiet getaway.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
Leader Telegram

Leader Telegram

Eau Claire, WI
ABOUT

Of the dozens of newspapers being printed in Eau Claire in the mid-1800s, two stood the test of time. The newspaper business was fiercely competitive in those days. Many efforts failed; however, the Eau Claire Leader and the Eau Claire Daily Telegram survived. W. H. Lamb began the Eau Claire Leader in April 1881. At the time, the newspaper had a daily circulation of 300. The Leader was sold to William K. Atkinson in 1885. This morning paper grew to a circulation of 3,000 by 1889. In 1896, the Leader moved into a building at 407 South Barstow Street where it remained until 1912, when the Leader and the Telegram merged. The evening Eau Claire Daily Telegram was started in 1894 by William Irvine of Chippewa Falls. W. P. Welch and A. J. Rich purchased the Telegram in August 1895. Later, W. P. Welch, G. A. Bary and Charles Fiske incorporated the paper into the Telegram Publishing Co. The Leader and Daily Telegram merged into the Eau Claire Press Company in 1912 under the Company's first president, C. W. Fiske. The two papers were published from the same building at 405 South Barstow Street until moving to a new and larger facility at 701 South Farwell Street. Ancestors of the Atkinson and Graaskamp families founded the Eau Claire Press Company and merged the two existing local papers: the Eau Claire Leader and the Daily Telegram. The Company's initial focus centered around the printing and publishing of these two local papers. On June 8, 1970, the two papers were merged into the afternoon Leader-Telegram. After 130 years of ownership by the Atkinson and Graaskamp families, APG purchased the Leader-Telegram in June 2018.

 https://www.leadertelegram.com

