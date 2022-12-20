1 home destroyed, 1 damaged in Sunshine Canyon Fire, 40% contained

1 home destroyed, 1 damaged in Sunshine Canyon Fire 00:36

There was little growth overnight in the Sunshine Canyon Fire burning in Boulder County. Crews reached 40% containment on the fire that started Monday afternoon.

There are 60 firefighters working the 19-acre fire on Tuesday morning, up just slightly from the 16 acres estimated previously.

The Boulder Office of Emergency Management tweeted that one home in the 2900 block of Sunshine Canyon Drive was lost and one residence on Bristlecone Way was damaged in the fire.

The shelter at the East Boulder Community Center closed at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday. According to Boulder County officials, those displaced by the fire have found alternative places to stay. Hundreds of residents were forced from their homes on Monday as strong winds and dry conditions fueled the fire burning in Sunshine Canyon.

Evacuees took large animals to the Boulder County Fairgrounds and smaller animals to the Humane Society of Boulder Valley.

This comes less than a year after the Marshall Fire destroyed 1,000 homes in Boulder County. That community continues to rebuild.