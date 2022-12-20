Read full article on original website
foxsanantonio.com
Man arrested after firing gun at woman and her children during argument, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man was arrested on Christmas after police said he fired a gun at a woman during an argument. Police responded to the 1100 block of Menchaca St. for a shooting in progress. Upon arrival, police quickly located the 40-year-old man. According to officials,...
news4sanantonio.com
One person dead after alleged drunk driver causes crash on Christmas Day
SAN ANTONIO – A 42-year-old driver was arrested on Christmas Day in connection to a crash that claimed one person’s life, according to police. The crash happened at the intersection of WW White Road and East Southcross. Police say the driver of a red SUV disregarded a red...
One person killed in crash on Christmas; one detained, evaluated for DWI, police say
SAN ANTONIO — A crash on the east side killed one person, and another was taken into custody where they were evaluated for DWI, the San Antonio Police Department said. The crash happened just before 1 a.m. on Christmas Day at the intersection of WW White Road and East Southcross.
foxsanantonio.com
Man takes Uber after argument at bar, both driver and victim shot
SAN ANTONIO - A man is behind bars after following an Uber and shooting at both the driver and a man he argued with at a local bar. On December 10, the 26-year-old victim overheard Candido Salazar III, 22, being disrespectful to a security guard at a local bar called "Bombshells" on San Antonio's West Side. He confronted Salazar and his friends about how they were acting and started an argument. The group was separated by security and the victim's Uber driver arrived and was escorted out. Salazar then drove up to the Uber driver's car and asked where they were going and the Uber driver declined to answer. Salazar left the bar shortly after that.
KENS 5
Recognize anyone? Women caught on camera stealing booze and staff tips from San Antonio pub right before Christmas
SAN ANTONIO — The Ringer Pub held a Christmas party with employees Wednesday night. Bartenders had stocking with special tips stapled to the outside and Christmas decorations were on full display. Then, Thursday morning, owner Kevin Ranallo got a a notification on his phone about an issue with the...
KSAT 12
Crime Stoppers searching for 2 suspects in robbery of West Side Kohl’s store
SAN ANTONIO – Authorities are asking for the public’s help in tracking down two suspects accused of robbing a Kohl’s store on the West Side. The robbery happened Wednesday, Dec. 21 at Kohl’s in the 10800 block of Potranco Road. Police said a woman loaded a...
news4sanantonio.com
Deadly West Side shooting caught on camera
SAN ANTONIO - Surveillance video captured a deadly West Side shooting Thursday just before noon. The shooting happened on the 2400-block of Southwest Loop 410. When police arrived, they found a man killed by multiple gunshots. A woman was also on scene with a gunshot wound to her hand. The...
Texas Mom Visiting Family for Holidays Is Killed in Drive-By Shooting on San Antonio Highway
Rayne Rice Silva owned a woodworking business with her husband A Texas woman visiting family for the holidays was fatally shot while riding in a car on the highway in San Antonio, and police don't know who killed her or why. Rayne Rice Silva, 27, was in a car being driven by her husband on Interstate 10 on Saturday when she was shot in a drive-by shooting by an unknown assailant, police said, according to the San Antonio Express-News. She was transported to the hospital in critical condition and...
KSAT 12
Man assaults employee during robbery of Dollar Tree store on West Side
SAN ANTONIO – Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in identifying a man wanted in the Dec. 5 robbery of a store on the West Side. According to San Antonio police, an employee of a Dollar Tree in the 1100 block of Culebra Road noticed a man concealing store items. The employee, a 29-year-old man, confronted the suspect, who then physically assaulted the store employee, causing bodily injury. The suspect fled the location on foot with the stolen items.
KTSA
West side crash kills 8-year-old, driver charged with intoxication manslaughter
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A woman will be charged with intoxication manslaughter after a west side crash that killed an 8-year-old girl Thursday night. The San Antonio Police Department says the child was riding in the backseat of a Dodge SUV when the driver lost control after hitting a curb. Police say the Dodge hit a Nissan SUV before hitting a fire hydrant and then a telephone pole.
SAPD task force on car burglaries arrests 30 suspects in 3 weeks as cases rise
SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police department launched their "Burglary Motor Vehicle Task Force" on November 30th in an initiative to crack down on thieves during the holidays. The city had already seen an increase in vehicle burglaries throughout the year. KENS 5 checked in with SAPD Wednesday...
foxsanantonio.com
Mom continues search for missing daughter, Help Us Find: Crystal Lopez
SAN ANTONIO -- The search continues more than five years later for Crystal Lopez. "It's really heartbreaking especially during the holidays the family is not the same especially her son who is really missing his mom, " said Margarita Gomez. Gomez says her daughter's disappearance has taken a physical and...
KSAT 12
Woman grazed by bullet in back of head after leaving Northeast Side bar; police searching for shooter
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a motorcyclist who opened fire on a vehicle on Tuesday night, striking the driver in the head. The shooting happened at 11:50 p.m. after a 24-year-old woman and her two friends left the Two Rivers Tavern in the 13500 block of O’Connor Road, near Fountainwood.
foxsanantonio.com
Residents escape Christmas Eve fire on West Side
SAN ANTONIO – Residents were able to escape a blaze on Christmas Eve after their home caught fire overnight, according to the San Antonio Fire Department. Around 10:13 p.m. fire crews responded to the 300 Block of Elvira St for a reported structure fire. According to Batt Chief, when crews arrived, they saw smoke coming from the home.
KSAT 12
Man robs Walmart Neighborhood Market at gunpoint; Crime Stoppers needs help identifying him
SAN ANTONIO – Crime Stoppers is asking the public for help in identifying a man wanted for robbing a Walmart Neighborhood Market on the West Side at gunpoint. According to San Antonio police, the robbery happened at around 9:55 a.m. on Dec. 4 in the 9500 block of West Military Drive.
Police Release New Footage of Missing Girl Lina Sardar Khil on the Year Anniversary of Disappearance
Lina Sardar Khil was last seen on a neighborhood playground in San Antonio on December 20, 2021 Lina Sardar Khil's family and the San Antonio Police Department are asking the public to not stop looking for the 4-year-old one year after her disappearance. On Tuesday, the San Antonio Police Department released additional surveillance footage of the day the then three-year-old went missing on social media. The new video also featured commentary from two detectives working the case in addition to the new footage. The surveillance footage, which was from...
KTSA
SAPD: Road rage caused big rig to crash into house
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department think an angry driver caused a big rig to crash into a house on the southeast side. Investigators say the driver of the big rig tried to swerve to miss the angry driver who cut him off. The trailer on the rig started to sway and the driver fell out of the cab when the driver’s side door opened.
mycanyonlake.com
CCSO Finds Missing New Braunfels Four-Year-Old in Woods
A four-year-old New Braunfels child who wandered away from home Thursday was found in the woods two hours later by rescuers. Comal County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) patrol deputies responded to an 11 a.m. call from someone in the 2300 block of Haven Bluff Court. They arrived with members of...
foxsanantonio.com
Fugitive Crips gang member captured here in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO - Two of Texas' ten most wanted fugitives are back in custody. One right here in San Antonio. Members of the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force here in San Antonio have captured 37-year-old Izeal Sullivan, who they say is affiliated with the Crips. He was wanted for more than a year on a parole violation, following stretches in prison for burglary and firearm charges dating back to 2008.
KSAT 12
Deputies searching for 24-year-old man last seen in Northeast Bexar County
A search is underway for a missing 24-year-old man with a medical condition in Northeast Bexar County, according to the sheriff’s office. Malik Johnson was last seen at noon on Dec. 22 in the 7000 block of Kitty Hawk Road. He’s described as being 5 foot, 10 inches tall,...
