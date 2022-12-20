ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Veteran O-lineman poised to play final game as a Gamecock

By Jeremiah Holloway
 5 days ago

South Carolina senior offensive lineman Jovaughn Gwyn said he will “most likely” declare for the 2023 NFL Draft after the Gator Bowl.

Gwyn is a four-year starter from Charlotte who has been with the team since 2018. He has started 46 of his 48 career games with USC.

He was named a team captain for the 2021 season and was one of three Gamecocks that Shane Beamer selected to represent the program in the 2022 SEC Media Days event in Atlanta.

He is practicing with the team and will play in the Gator Bowl against Notre Dame in Jacksonville on Dec. 30.

“Just to come back and play one more game for this university and play one more game with my teammates,” Gywn said about his decision to play in the bowl game. “This will be the last time we’re all on the same field together. Last time we’ll get to really spend time with each other.”

Gwyn would be the fourth Gamecock to publicly declare for the upcoming NFL Draft. Cam Smith, Zacch Pickens and Darius Rush have already announced their intentions to do so, though all three of them will not play in the bowl game.

