ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Comments / 0

Related
97ZOK

5 of the Most Scariest and Dangerous Animals to Avoid in Illinois

Whatever you do, if you come across any of these animals that call Illinois home, you will want to run the other way. I know I will!. There are cuddly and cute animals that I just love to be around and snuggle with, but for these animals that made this list, I will not be doing any cuddling. In fact, if I see any of these I will be running as fast as my legs can take me. Some of these animals on the list I had no idea even lived in Illinois. I will have to keep an eye out for these with all that hiking I do (or lack thereof).
ILLINOIS STATE
97ZOK

6 Perfect Last Minute Gifts For People Who Love Illinois

If you have a friend of family member who loves Illinois, there are so many wonderful gifts you can get them! I'm here to save Christmas for you procrastinators. I'm typically a last minute gift-giver... I have yet to finish my holiday shopping and it's almost Christmas. Better later than never - am I right?
ILLINOIS STATE
97ZOK

When Was the Coldest Day on Record in Illinois and How Cold Did It Get?

Illinois has experienced some incredibly cold days, some might describe them as "stupid cold." The State Climate Extremes Committee (SCEC) is made up of several organizations, including the National Weather Service, and is responsible for confirming notable weather records. Even they had to shake their head at the extremely cold temperatures experienced in the Land Of Lincoln.
ILLINOIS STATE
97ZOK

Horrifying Illinois: How Starved Rock State Park Got Its Name

When you've lived in a state for your entire life, it's sometimes jarring to find out something about its history that you had absolutely no idea about. My family and I had been discussing cool spots for day trips here in Illinois, rather than taking a week to vacation in just one spot. There's certainly no shortage of must-see attractions, and I was taking my time checking out a few different possibilities when I stumbled upon some information that was pretty shocking to me.
ILLINOIS STATE
97ZOK

Grab The Money: Multiple Unclaimed $100K Illinois Lottery Prizes

Let's say, for the purposes of illustration, that you snagged yourself a big-money Illinois lottery jackpot (although it's unlikely given the odds, it's fun to think about). I mean an over-six-figures kind of big jackpot. Other than being completely unaware of your win, can you think of any possible scenario...
ILLINOIS STATE
97ZOK

Illinois Drivers Beware: Top Distracting Christmas Songs

You're driving around trying to get those last minute presents purchased while it's snowing sideways, you might want to avoid listening to these Christmas songs. There's something about Christmas music, you either love it or your hate it. For those of us who love it (me included), you don't love...
ILLINOIS STATE
97ZOK

IL Drug Dealer Hoping For Get Out Of Jail Free Card For Christmas

This little Santa helper in Illinois got busted for bringing "special" treats to naughty adult boys and girls. It's Illegal To Sell Drugs In Illinois Even During The Holidays. Recreational marijuana is legal in Illinois but there are some rules. Residents can't just randomly sell weed as a side hustle. It has to be an official dispensary. If you break the law, there's a good chance you'll go to jail. Even during the holidays.
ILLINOIS STATE
97ZOK

Sleepy? New Study Shows How Sleep Deprived Illinois Really Is

Obviously, from the photos I've chosen to accompany this piece, you can tell that Illinoisans are a well-rested, solid-eight-hours-of-shut-eye-every-night bunch of people, right?. Not even close, unfortunately. Looking at the numbers, it seems like we could all use some caffeine to help perk us up after a short night of...
ILLINOIS STATE
97ZOK

SNL just lost a Legendary Cast Member from Illinois

Saturday Night Live has survived the departure of legendary comedians from Illinois before, but this latest one surprised us. It surprised us because we had no idea this big-time cast member was from the Land of Lincoln!. Cecily Strong has left SNL after a successful 11-year run on the show....
ILLINOIS STATE
97ZOK

97ZOK

Rockford, IL
32K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

97ZOK plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rockford, Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy