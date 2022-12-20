ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

98.7 WFGR

What Grand Rapids Restaurants Are Open on Christmas?

Maybe your Christmas dinner plans fell through or you just don't feel like cooking. There's always the possibility of a holiday cooking-related disaster as well... If you find your Christmas ham burnt to a crisp, there are several restaurants in the Grand Rapids area that are open on the holiday this year.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

New store in Grand Rapids caters to all LEGO lovers

GRAND RAPIDS, Mi. — Bricks & Minifigs is an aftermarket LEGO store, specializing in new and used LEGO items. Husband and wife team Nathan and Julia Petersen will buy and trade sets, offer bulk tubs to find pieces you need and sell hard-to-find retired creations. Plus, they have a huge selection of Minifigs - from the Muppets to Harry Potter, to Star Wars to vegetables! They carry the largest assortment of new, used and retired LEGO sets in the area and hope to help all LEGO lovers grow their collection. The store is at 2729 Breton Road SE in Grand Rapids. Check out their website for more information. bricksandminifigs.com/grandrapids-mi/
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Local businesses brave the elements to remain open during blizzard

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Despite Friday's severe winter weather, Knapp's Corner remained a busy place with several businesses of all different types keeping their doors open. For the hungry person willing to brave the icy roads, it was business as usual at Sheshco Mediterranean Grill. They say the beginning of the day was a bit slow until people started to realize they were open, with more customers coming by in the afternoon.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Gun Lake Casino closes due to blizzard conditions

WAYLAND, Mich. — Gun Lake Casino has made the decision to close Friday night as West Michigan continues to get slammed with blizzard conditions and heavy snow. Gun Lake says the safety of their guests and team is their top priority. They are also encouraging everyone to remain home and off roadways until the weather subsides.
WAYLAND, MI
WOOD TV8

Blizzard of 2022 — How’d we stack up?

The biggest storm in a decade delivered whipping winds and blizzard conditions the week of Christmas with lingering affects lasting through Christmas Day. The storm is considered to be just as strong, if not stronger than the Ground Hog Day Blizzard of 2011.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
1051thebounce.com

10 Michigan Restaurants Open on Christmas Day

Christmas is almost here, but what if you’re just not in the mood to cook on the festive day? Thankfully, some restaurants are open on Christmas Day. One of my favorite Christmas memories was actually having Christmas brunch at an IHOP in Grand Rapids, Michigan, during the ice storm of 2013. As the story goes, the power was out for several days, and it was freezing. My family and I stayed with some family who somehow had power a few days before Christmas. Then, closer to Christmas, we went to Grand Rapids, where the entire city had power. Since a “normal” Christmas wasn’t possible, we went to IHOP on Christmas day, and it was so fun. I don’t eat traditional Christmas food, since I’m a vegetarian, so I was in heaven eating chocolate-chip pancakes for Christmas brunch.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
100.5 The River

Grand Rapids Under Blizzard Warning. Will it be like 1978?

It's going to be tough going for the next couple of days as one of the worst Winter Storms affects most of the country including Grand Rapids and pretty much all of Michigan. Now, the National Weather Service has issued a Blizzard Warning for West Michigan from 4 p.m. today until 7 p.m. Saturday, Christmas Eve. Travel will be extra difficult with widespread blowing snow. We are expecting between 10 to 20 inches of snow along with wind gusts of up to 45 mph.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Here's what it looks like in Holland

HOLLAND, Mich — The lakeshore is bracing for snowfall to transition to lake effect, as the Blizzard Warning remains in effect through Saturday evening. Conditions will only worsen as Friday goes on and gusty winds increase in coverage and intensity. Road conditions have been poor with numerous accidents reported.
HOLLAND, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

NB US-131 closed at 100th St. due to crash

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As the blizzard conditions continue to cause accidents around the region, the Michigan Department of Transportation has reported another freeway closure. Northbound US-131 is closed at 100th St. (exit 72) due to an accident earlier today. The initial report of the closure happened at 12:08...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

