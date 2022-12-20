Read full article on original website
Evan Kilpatrick, 20 of Troy, Alabama Fatally Injured in Industrial Accident at Rex Lumber in Troy on December 21, 2022
Troy, Alabama Police Department officials report a response to an industrial accident in Troy on Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at Rex Lumber on County Road 7714. The victim was identified as Evan Kilpatrick, 20 of Troy, who was working on a piece of machinery.
Troy Messenger
Dianna Lee retires from Troy Bank & Trust
Troy Bank & Trust hosted a retirement reception for Dianna Lee at the bank’s main branch on Tuesday afternoon;. Bank employees, customers and the community came together with Lee and her family to wish her all the best in her retirement years. Bank President and CEO Jeff Kervin thanked...
WSFA
$42.8M in funding secured for projects in Alabama’s 7th district
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell, AL-07, announced $42,820,760 has been allotted for 15 community projects in the state’s 7th congressional district. The funds were secured as a part of the final fiscal year 2023 omnibus government funding package. The package, which passed by a vote of 225 to 201, addresses “some of the most pressing needs” in Alabama’s 7th district, Sewell’s office said. Having previously passed the Senate, it now heads to President Biden’s desk to be signed into law.
Montgomery, December 24 High School 🏀 Game Notice
Alabama, former Thompson lineman transferring to UCF
Gus Malzahn has landed another transfer from Alabama. Tide offensive tackle Amari Kight announced Friday afternoon on Instagram that he has committed to transfer to Central Florida. He is the second Alabama player to transfer to UCF this month, joining wide receiver Christian Leary. Earlier this year, former Alabama receiver...
Troy Messenger
Ward joins TB&T as human resources director
Jeff Kervin, President & CEO of Troy Bank & Trust is pleased to announce that Michelle Ward is joining the TB&T team as Human Resources Director. She will assume the position with the retirement of Patty Hill at the end of January. Ward was most recently the Vice-President of Human Resources at Dixie Electric Cooperative in Montgomery. She is a SHRM Senior Certified Professional.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Cole Cubelic weighs in on state of Alabama ahead of Sugar Bowl
The upcoming Sugar Bowl game against Kansas State is the last one on the horizon for Alabama in a rare year in which the team suffered 2 losses in the regular season and is not in the mix for the College Football Playoff. One of the biggest things about this...
Hank Williams Death Car in Montgomery AL
Hank Williams Death Car in Montgomery ALPhoto byHank Williams Museum. When Hank Williams died in 1953, he was a twangy guitar player and a songwriter whose music helped shape American culture. In addition to writing hits such as "Drifting Cowboys," he won a Pulitzer Prize for his songs. He also acted in several movies and TV shows.
tallasseetribune.com
Quick reaction possibly saved theater
Keeping an eye on the neighbor paid off in Tallassee. Linda Hughey Williams was visiting family at WACQ just across Barnett Boulevard from the Mt. Vernon Theater. “She and my wife noticed the garbage can inside entry to the theater foyer was on fire,” Tallassee city councilmember and WACQ owner Fred Randall Hughey said. “They started hollering.”
Troy Messenger
Wilkes, Griffin headline TB&T All-Messenger Volleyball Team
The inaugural All-Messenger Volleyball Team, presented by Troy Bank and Trust, highlights area players that had exceptional seasons for their teams in The Messenger’s coverage area in 2022. The All-Messenger team features seven of the top players from Charles Henderson High School, Pike County High School, Pike Liberal Arts...
wtvy.com
Paranormal investigation team films in Enterprise
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - If you’ve been in or around the Enterprise area, you know of the Rawls Hotel and Restaurant. The grand building is a staple of the City of Progress and is steeped in history. It’s the rich historical aspect of the Rawls, and Enterprise as a...
Alabama man killed in saw mill accident just days before Christmas
An Alabama lumber company worker was killed in an accident Wednesday, a TV station reported. WSFA-TV reported that Evan Kilpatrick, 20, of Troy, Alabama, was killed after being injured as he worked on a piece of machinery on Wednesday. The incident happened at Rex Lumber on County Road 7714. Exactly...
Troy Messenger
Troy man killed in industrial accident
On Wednesday, Dec. 21, the Troy Police Department responded to Rex Lumber on County Road 7714 on the report of an industrial accident. Troy Police Chief Randall Barr said when officers arrived on the scene, they discover that 20-year-old Evan Kilpatrick, of Troy, had succumbed to injuries that he had received while working on a piece of machinery.
Pedestrian struck, killed on Alabama highway
A pedestrian was killed Wednesday afternoon after he was fatally struck while walking on a highway, Alabama state troopers said. The single-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian occurred at approximately 4:45 p.m. Wednesday, and claimed the life of a Yulee, Florida, man. Dacota J. Hall, 25, was fatally injured when he...
Troy Messenger
Trojans, Lady Trojans advance to finals of Lake City Classic
Both the Charles Henderson Trojans and Lady Trojans advanced to the finals of the Lake City Classic in Eufaula on Thursday. The Lady Trojans held on to defeat Russell County in the semifinals by a score of 43-37. CHHS held Russell County to single digit scoring in each of the first three quarters, building up a 37-24 lead going into the fourth quarter. Madison Ousley knocked down three three-pointers in the third quarter to help build that lead. Russell County managed to outscore the Trojans 13-6 in the final period but it wasn’t enough. Lady Trojan KK Hobdy converted all four of her free throw attempts down the stretch to keep Charles Henderson ahead. She finished the night with a game-high 17 points, while Ousley scored 11 points.
wdhn.com
Crews rush to a fire in Geneva Co. that started in the kitchen
GENEVA COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — Multiple crews rushed to the scene of a house fire near Slocomb. The fire happened on the 4100 block of County Road 91 which is just southwest of Slocomb. Officials say heavy smoke was showing from the home and units had to cut a...
wdhn.com
Local power outages during the extreme morning cold
WIREGRASS, Ala (WDHN)— With the coldest weather in recent memory moving through the Wiregrass area, some residents are having issues with their power. Dothan Utilities is reporting only two outages in the city. Alabama Power is reporting three outages in the Enterprise area with 116 customers affected, and two...
Alabama woman killed in Tuesday morning crash with utility pole, tree
An Alabama teenager was killed Tuesday morning when the car in which she was a passenger struck a utility pole, then a tree. The single-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 10:45 a.m. Tuesday and claimed the life of a Dothan, Alabama, woman. Carmen Alexus Shiver, 19, was fatally injured when the...
Alabama teenager makes first court appearance in fatal Victory Drive hit-and-run
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — An Alabama teenager made his first court appearance Thursday morning facing multiple charges related to a Victory Drive hit-and-run. Emanuel Rojas Velasquez, 19, of Russell County appeared briefly in Columbus Recorder’s Court. He was arrested on Tuesday. The hearing was postponed until next week by Judge Julius Hunter. Velasquez is accused of […]
