news9.com
Osage SkyNews 6 Captures Unique Array Of Aircraft In 2022
Oklahoma is a big aviation state, and there's no better way to see that than from up in the air. Osage SkyNews 6 Pilot Dustin Stone shares some of the unique aircraft that have flown over Tulsa this year.
This City in Oklahoma is in the Top 10 Grinchiest Cities in the U.S.
A study was conducted by FinanceBuzz.com to find the grinchiest cities in the U.S. that are in need of some serious Christmas spirit. As it turns out there's a city in Oklahoma that made the list and ranked in the top 10. The study used several different factors when judging...
news9.com
Black Smoke In Tulsa Caused By Fire At Holly Refinery
Fire crews responded to the scene of a fire Saturday afternoon at the Holly Refinery in Tulsa. The Tulsa Fire Department had a truck on standby in case the fire spread outside the refinery, but they the Holly Fire Department led the fight. Photos show black smoke pouring out of...
KTUL
Oklahoma trooper sideswiped by semi on Turner Turnpike
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — An Oklahoma trooper was sideswiped by a semi on the Turner Turnpike during severe winter weather Thursday. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says Lt. Mystal Perkins was doing traffic control on the turnpike when a semi swerved to avoid her and the trailer sideswiped her vehicle.
wdnonline.com
Oklahoma signs 24 to 2023 team
NORMAN — University of Oklahoma head football coach Brent Venables announced the signing of 24 members of Oklahoma’s 2023 recruiting class Wednesday, the first day of the NCAA’s early signing period. Of Oklahoma’s 24 signees, 19 are ranked as four- or five-star prospects on a five-star scale...
yukonprogressnews.com
VA ‘mega-clinic’ coming to Yukon
Two years after an outpatient health clinic for military veterans opened in Yukon, plans for a much-larger facility have been announced. Because of steady growth and more veterans becoming eligible for benefits, the Oklahoma City Veterans Affairs (VA) Health Care System will open a VA “mega-clinic” featuring dental services in Yukon.
This OKC Fire Dept retirement will have a direct effect on the news
OKC Fire Dept Public Information Officer Benny Fulkerson is retiring. He has been a skilled spokesperson who will be missed by reporters. The post This OKC Fire Dept retirement will have a direct effect on the news appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
news9.com
Green Country Family Frustrated, Heartbroken After Pawhuska Hospital Experience
A Green Country family is frustrated and heartbroken after taking their grandma to the Pawhuska hospital, saying first she was misdiagnosed, then a broken window in her hospital room caused her condition to worsen. Edith Miller’s granddaughter said snow coming through the window and the hospital room was freezing.
Internet for All: State of Oklahoma, Local Government and Tribal Nation Coordination Workshop Scheduled
The Oklahoma Broadband Office (an arm of the state government), American Indian Chamber of Commerce of Oklahoma, Oklahoma Municipal League, Association of County Commissioners of Oklahoma, and the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) will host the "Internet for All: Oklahoma Local and Tribal Coordination Workshop in Oklahoma City on Thursday, January 19, 2023." A "five-year" mission has been set, and enterprising souls in governments and in the private sector have decided to accept it. A press release from the Broadband office, sent to The Oklahoma City Sentinel, said, "The day long workshop at the Oklahoma City Convention Center, 100...
news9.com
Cold Temperatures Cause Arkansas River To Freeze In Tulsa
The sudden cold snap caused ice to form on the Arkansas River in Tulsa. Drone footage shows this sheets of ice after the frigid temperatures. Experts want to warn parents to talk to their kids about the dangers of walking on any ice on ponds or creeks. It's far too...
Stillwater airport airfield damaged due to unauthorized aircraft landing
Engineers are now assessing any potential long-term damage to the structural integrity of the runway and taxiway.
news9.com
Tulsa Man Caught On Camera Unicycling In Snow
News On 6 shared a video Thursday of a man unicycling in the snow without a shirt on, waving an American flag, and that video has been seen by hundreds of thousands of people. Josiah Ferrill said he does this every day and wasn't going to let the snow stop him.
High winds wreak havoc around metro Thursday
Thursday’s blustery winds caused several problems for Oklahomans around the metro.
Tenants across OKC facing the deep freeze with no heat
Anxiety over the incoming freeze on Thursday is even greater for families without heat. KFOR got a number of calls and emails this week from tenants saying their heating is broken and their landlords are neglecting to fix it quickly enough.
Pickleman’s Gourmet Cafe now open in Oklahoma City
Pickleman's Gourmet Cafe continues its growth to with its newest addition in Oklahoma City.
news9.com
Wind Rips Off Side Of NW OKC Hotel
Some debris fell off of the Embassy Suites Thursday in northwest Oklahoma City due to high winds. Officials said North Independence Avenue was closed between Northwest 59th Street and the Northwest Expressway while crews cleared the scene.
news9.com
Chiefs Fans Convinced Bixby Bank Robber Is Popular Superfan
A Bixby bank robbery has gone viral because Kansas City Chiefs fans are convinced the suspect in the Tulsa County Jail is a popular Chiefs fan. The superfan who other fans think robbed the bank is known as Chiefsaholic. He attends almost every game, but when he didn't make it...
publicradiotulsa.org
Terence Crutcher Foundation purchases North Pointe Business Center
The Terence Crutcher Foundation has purchased the North Pointe Business Center to help ongoing efforts to equitably revitalize north Tulsa. Foundation founder Tiffany Crutcher said Tuesday that TCF purchased the shopping center for one point seven million dollars through a loan. The foundation will roll out its formal plans for the center within a year, Crutcher said Tuesday.
KOCO
Person dies because of cold weather in Oklahoma City, police say
OKLAHOMA CITY — A person died because of the fridge temperatures that hit Oklahoma City on Thursday. Police told KOCO 5 that the victim was found around 10 a.m. near Reno Avenue and Classen Boulevard. They believe the person was experiencing homelessness. Information about the victim has not been...
Route 66 Christmas Chute in Sapulpa featured on 'Today' show
The Route 66 Christmas Chute is currently located on Dewey Avenue between Main and Elm streets in Sapulpa. It's open through Jan. 1.
