Tulsa, OK

news9.com

Black Smoke In Tulsa Caused By Fire At Holly Refinery

Fire crews responded to the scene of a fire Saturday afternoon at the Holly Refinery in Tulsa. The Tulsa Fire Department had a truck on standby in case the fire spread outside the refinery, but they the Holly Fire Department led the fight. Photos show black smoke pouring out of...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Oklahoma trooper sideswiped by semi on Turner Turnpike

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — An Oklahoma trooper was sideswiped by a semi on the Turner Turnpike during severe winter weather Thursday. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says Lt. Mystal Perkins was doing traffic control on the turnpike when a semi swerved to avoid her and the trailer sideswiped her vehicle.
TULSA, OK
wdnonline.com

Oklahoma signs 24 to 2023 team

NORMAN — University of Oklahoma head football coach Brent Venables announced the signing of 24 members of Oklahoma’s 2023 recruiting class Wednesday, the first day of the NCAA’s early signing period. Of Oklahoma’s 24 signees, 19 are ranked as four- or five-star prospects on a five-star scale...
NORMAN, OK
yukonprogressnews.com

VA ‘mega-clinic’ coming to Yukon

Two years after an outpatient health clinic for military veterans opened in Yukon, plans for a much-larger facility have been announced. Because of steady growth and more veterans becoming eligible for benefits, the Oklahoma City Veterans Affairs (VA) Health Care System will open a VA “mega-clinic” featuring dental services in Yukon.
YUKON, OK
The Oklahoma City Sentinel

Internet for All: State of Oklahoma, Local Government and Tribal Nation Coordination Workshop Scheduled

The Oklahoma Broadband Office (an arm of the state government), American Indian Chamber of Commerce of Oklahoma, Oklahoma Municipal League, Association of County Commissioners of Oklahoma, and the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) will host the "Internet for All: Oklahoma Local and Tribal Coordination Workshop in Oklahoma City on Thursday, January 19, 2023." A "five-year" mission has been set, and enterprising souls in governments and in the private sector have decided to accept it. A press release from the Broadband office, sent to The Oklahoma City Sentinel, said, "The day long workshop at the Oklahoma City Convention Center, 100...
OKLAHOMA STATE
news9.com

Cold Temperatures Cause Arkansas River To Freeze In Tulsa

The sudden cold snap caused ice to form on the Arkansas River in Tulsa. Drone footage shows this sheets of ice after the frigid temperatures. Experts want to warn parents to talk to their kids about the dangers of walking on any ice on ponds or creeks. It's far too...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Tulsa Man Caught On Camera Unicycling In Snow

News On 6 shared a video Thursday of a man unicycling in the snow without a shirt on, waving an American flag, and that video has been seen by hundreds of thousands of people. Josiah Ferrill said he does this every day and wasn't going to let the snow stop him.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Wind Rips Off Side Of NW OKC Hotel

Some debris fell off of the Embassy Suites Thursday in northwest Oklahoma City due to high winds. Officials said North Independence Avenue was closed between Northwest 59th Street and the Northwest Expressway while crews cleared the scene.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
news9.com

Chiefs Fans Convinced Bixby Bank Robber Is Popular Superfan

A Bixby bank robbery has gone viral because Kansas City Chiefs fans are convinced the suspect in the Tulsa County Jail is a popular Chiefs fan. The superfan who other fans think robbed the bank is known as Chiefsaholic. He attends almost every game, but when he didn't make it...
BIXBY, OK
publicradiotulsa.org

Terence Crutcher Foundation purchases North Pointe Business Center

The Terence Crutcher Foundation has purchased the North Pointe Business Center to help ongoing efforts to equitably revitalize north Tulsa. Foundation founder Tiffany Crutcher said Tuesday that TCF purchased the shopping center for one point seven million dollars through a loan. The foundation will roll out its formal plans for the center within a year, Crutcher said Tuesday.
TULSA, OK
KOCO

Person dies because of cold weather in Oklahoma City, police say

OKLAHOMA CITY — A person died because of the fridge temperatures that hit Oklahoma City on Thursday. Police told KOCO 5 that the victim was found around 10 a.m. near Reno Avenue and Classen Boulevard. They believe the person was experiencing homelessness. Information about the victim has not been...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

