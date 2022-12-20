ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Dakota State

Lt. Gov. Sanford resigns, Gov. Burgum to appoint successor

The Associated Press
 5 days ago

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Gov. Doug Burgum has appointed one of his top executives to replace Lt. Gov. Brent Sanford, who announced his resignation Tuesday, citing a desire to return to private sector and focus on his family and career.

Tammy Miller, 62, the state’s chief operating officer since 2020, will serve the remaining two years of Sanford’s term.

Miller, a native of Brocket, is the former chief executive officer of Fargo-based Border States Electric. Since 2020, she has been the state’s chief operating officer, a position Burgum created when he took office in 2020.

Burgum said Miller has “enormous operational and leadership experience.” The second-term Republican governor said there were no immediate plans to fill the state’s chief operating officer position.

Burgum, in a statement, said Sanford “has made a positive impact on North Dakota’s citizens, economy and communities far and wide.”

Sanford, 50, is a Watford City native who had been mayor of the oil patch city before being selected by Burgum to be his running mate in 2016. He a certified public accountant.

Sanford, North Dakota’s 38th lieutenant governor, also served as president of the Senate in that role, as will Miller.

The Associated Press

