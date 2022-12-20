ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

BBC

Man Utd v Nottingham Forest: Head-to-head stats

Nottingham Forest have lost four of their five Premier League away games against Manchester United, with the exception being a 2-1 win in December 1994 . That victory accounted for 50% of the total goals United conceded at Old Trafford in the league that season. This is United's first game...
The Hockey Writers

Kings’ Moore Earns New Contract With Strong Two-Way Play

Trevor Moore was a pending unrestricted free agent heading into next summer, but the Los Angeles Kings made their intentions clear that they wanted him on board. He signed a five-year extension with the organization, with an average annual value of $4.2 million. Moore has become a fan favorite because of his style of play, and because he is the first player from Southern California to truly make a difference with the team. He may be underrated around the league, but the Kings certainly value his contribution.
LOS ANGELES, CA
BBC

Thomas Frank: Brentford manager signs new five-year contract until 2027

Thomas Frank has signed a new five-year contract at Brentford until the summer of 2027. The 49-year-old Danish manager only secured a fresh deal with the Bees in January, which was to run until the end of the 2024-25 season. Frank led the club to promotion to the Premier League...
BBC

Diego Llorente: Leeds United defender signs new contract extension

Leeds United defender Diego Llorente has signed a three-and-a-half year contract extension, keeping him at the club until 2026. The Spain international moved to Elland Road from Real Sociedad in 2020 following the Whites' promotion to the Premier League. The 29-year-old has since made 55 appearances in all competitions, scoring...
BBC

Scottish Premiership team news, stats & selectors

Celtic v St Johnstone (Sat, 12:30) Celtic will assess Anthony Ralston, who went off against Livingston in midweek with a back knock. Fellow right-back Josip Juranovic is still on his post-World Cup break and new signing Alistair Johnston isn't eligible until January. Midfielder James McCarthy (hamstring) and defender Stephen Welsh...
BBC

Irish Premiership: Festive form guide as Boxing Day derby bonanza beckons

Coverage: Glentoran v Linfield live on BBC Two NI and BBC iPlayer from 13:45 GMT; Sportsound on BBC Sounds and Radio Ulster from 14:00; live text commentary and in-play clips on the BBC Sport website. It's as much a festive tradition as turkey and all the trimmings and presents under...
BBC

Dean Smith: Norwich boss wants 'togetherness' with supporters

Norwich head coach Dean Smith says he has no intention of trying to drive a wedge between himself and the fans. Sections of the Carrow Road crowd called for Smith to be sacked during their 2-0 home defeat by Blackburn. It prompted him to suggest that some had "been waiting"...

