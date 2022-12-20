Read full article on original website
BBC
Man Utd v Nottingham Forest: Head-to-head stats
Nottingham Forest have lost four of their five Premier League away games against Manchester United, with the exception being a 2-1 win in December 1994 . That victory accounted for 50% of the total goals United conceded at Old Trafford in the league that season. This is United's first game...
The Hockey Writers
Kings’ Moore Earns New Contract With Strong Two-Way Play
Trevor Moore was a pending unrestricted free agent heading into next summer, but the Los Angeles Kings made their intentions clear that they wanted him on board. He signed a five-year extension with the organization, with an average annual value of $4.2 million. Moore has become a fan favorite because of his style of play, and because he is the first player from Southern California to truly make a difference with the team. He may be underrated around the league, but the Kings certainly value his contribution.
BBC
Thomas Frank: Brentford manager signs new five-year contract until 2027
Thomas Frank has signed a new five-year contract at Brentford until the summer of 2027. The 49-year-old Danish manager only secured a fresh deal with the Bees in January, which was to run until the end of the 2024-25 season. Frank led the club to promotion to the Premier League...
BBC
Diego Llorente: Leeds United defender signs new contract extension
Leeds United defender Diego Llorente has signed a three-and-a-half year contract extension, keeping him at the club until 2026. The Spain international moved to Elland Road from Real Sociedad in 2020 following the Whites' promotion to the Premier League. The 29-year-old has since made 55 appearances in all competitions, scoring...
Ten Hag says Newcastle and Chelsea join United in needing a top-four finish
Erik ten Hag accepts he is under pressure to ensure Manchester United qualify for the Champions League but believes Newcastle’s Eddie Howe and Chelsea’s Graham Potter also have to achieve a top-four finish. On Tuesday, United will host Nottingham Forest. They are currently in fifth, three points behind...
BBC
Premiership Rugby: Leicester 28-13 Gloucester: Anthony Watson scores twice in Tigers victory
Tries: Porter, Watson 2 Cons: Burns 2 Pens: Burns 3. Richard Wigglesworth won his first match as interim head coach at Leicester as they beat Gloucester 28-8. An Adam Hastings penalty was bettered by two from Freddie Burns to give Leicester the lead, before Albert Tuisue's try edged Gloucester ahead.
BBC
Scottish Premiership team news, stats & selectors
Celtic v St Johnstone (Sat, 12:30) Celtic will assess Anthony Ralston, who went off against Livingston in midweek with a back knock. Fellow right-back Josip Juranovic is still on his post-World Cup break and new signing Alistair Johnston isn't eligible until January. Midfielder James McCarthy (hamstring) and defender Stephen Welsh...
BBC
Irish Premiership: Festive form guide as Boxing Day derby bonanza beckons
Coverage: Glentoran v Linfield live on BBC Two NI and BBC iPlayer from 13:45 GMT; Sportsound on BBC Sounds and Radio Ulster from 14:00; live text commentary and in-play clips on the BBC Sport website. It's as much a festive tradition as turkey and all the trimmings and presents under...
BBC
West Brom: Ron Gourlay assures fans £4.95m Guochuan Lai loan will be repaid
West Brom chief executive Ron Gourlay has assured fans that a £4.95m loan from the club to chairman Guochuan Lai will be repaid in time to be used by the Baggies in the January window. The loan, listed in Albion's accounts to June 2021, helped one of Lai's companies...
BBC
Dean Smith: Norwich boss wants 'togetherness' with supporters
Norwich head coach Dean Smith says he has no intention of trying to drive a wedge between himself and the fans. Sections of the Carrow Road crowd called for Smith to be sacked during their 2-0 home defeat by Blackburn. It prompted him to suggest that some had "been waiting"...
