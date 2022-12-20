ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

fox7austin.com

Pet of the Week: Pooch Tina from Austin Pets Alive!

Our Pet of the Week is Pooch Tina, who came out of the Parvo ICU at APA! She's healthy now with the sweetest personality and she's ready for a home. Pooch Tina is 2 months old, 5 pounds, a APA! thinks she's a Shepherd/lab mix.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Microwave malfunction starts kitchen fire in Cedar Park home

CEDAR PARK, Texas — A kitchen fire that broke out at a Cedar Park house on Christmas Eve displaced four people. The Austin Fire Department responded to the fire in the 11500 block of Running Brush Lane at around 12:01 p.m. AFD said the fire was knocked down and crews were working on overhaul and smoke removal.
CEDAR PARK, TX
CBS DFW

Tanner Hoang: Missing A&M student from Flower Mound found dead in Austin

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) — A Texas A&M student who went missing just over a week ago has been found dead in Austin, a spokesperson for his family announced on social media Saturday.According to police, Tanner Hoang, 22, of Flower Mound, was found deceased near the Pennybacker Bridge on Loop 360. The cause of death has not been released, but police do not suspect foul play.Tanner, 22, was last seen at around 11:00 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022 in College Station, according to CBS affiliate KBTX. Tanner's family said on social media that they were in town to watch him graduate. After he...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

New rooftop restaurant in Austin offers delicious meals with an amazing view

AUSTIN, Texas - A new rooftop restaurant called Nido opened to the public in late October, offering internationally-inspired cuisine with incredible city views. Nido offers breakfast, lunch, brunch and dinner at its location at The Loren at Lady Bird Lake on Riverside Dr. The seasonal menu includes dishes such as...
AUSTIN, TX
The Infatuation

The Best Pizza Places In Austin

From wood-fired Neapolitan pies to New York-style slices, these are the top pizza places in Austin. Austin might be best known for its barbecue, but hiding in the smoky, brisket-shaped shadows of the city are a ton of great spots to grab some pizza. And the great thing about Austin not having a distinct style is that we get to enjoy them all. We’ve eaten a concerning number of slices and pies to bring you our guide to the very best pizza that Austin has to offer, from wood-fired Neapolitan pies and crispy Roman slices, to enough Detroit-style pizzas to easily feed ten wolf packs, a hungry soccer team, or both. So here now, our definitive guide to the best pizza in Austin.
AUSTIN, TX
kut.org

Six ways to get to Houston or Dallas faster than flying

Flying from Austin to Houston or Dallas is now slower than taking a bus if you follow airport guidance and arrive 2.5 hours before departure. A surge in air travelers and uncertainty around TSA and airline staffing has Austin-Bergstrom International Airport warning most people show up extra early. The recommendation...
AUSTIN, TX
