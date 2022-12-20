Read full article on original website
Body Found: Missing Flower Mound Student Tanner Hoang Found Dead According to Reportsjustpene50Flower Mound, TX
5 Delicious Sushi Places in Austin, TexasBryan DijkhuizenAustin, TX
What is Austin, Texas Known For?East Coast TravelerAustin, TX
5 Great Tamales Store In Texas. They’re StandardD_FoodVendorTexas State
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
The Christmas legend of Sam Grey Horse
Austin's version of Santa Claus rides a horse, not a sleigh. 🐴
Pet of the Week: Pooch Tina from Austin Pets Alive!
Our Pet of the Week is Pooch Tina, who came out of the Parvo ICU at APA! She's healthy now with the sweetest personality and she's ready for a home. Pooch Tina is 2 months old, 5 pounds, a APA! thinks she's a Shepherd/lab mix.
Family brings Roman-style pies to Austin area with Baldinucci Pizza Romana
From left: Salvatore, Patricia and Gabriel Baldinucci opened their pizza kitchen in March in South Austin before relocating to West Lake Hills in October. (Taylor Cripe/Community Impact) Baldinucci Pizza Romana recently opened its first brick-and-mortar location in West Lake Hills. The restaurant is owned by twin brothers Salvatore and Gabriel...
City outside of Austin recognized as most ‘festive Christmas town’ in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s easy to see where the true festivity lies in each state across the country and while the big cities do a good job of having the look down of the holiday spirit, it’s the smaller towns that truly exude festiveness. A report from...
Frozen or broken pipes? Here’s what to do
Frozen pipes keep plumbers and firefighters busy every year.
Local Italian Restaurant Owners to Open New Pizza Place
According to the duo, Bambino’s pizza will be “meld[ing] New York with grandma pies.”
Microwave malfunction starts kitchen fire in Cedar Park home
CEDAR PARK, Texas — A kitchen fire that broke out at a Cedar Park house on Christmas Eve displaced four people. The Austin Fire Department responded to the fire in the 11500 block of Running Brush Lane at around 12:01 p.m. AFD said the fire was knocked down and crews were working on overhaul and smoke removal.
Tanner Hoang: Missing A&M student from Flower Mound found dead in Austin
AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) — A Texas A&M student who went missing just over a week ago has been found dead in Austin, a spokesperson for his family announced on social media Saturday.According to police, Tanner Hoang, 22, of Flower Mound, was found deceased near the Pennybacker Bridge on Loop 360. The cause of death has not been released, but police do not suspect foul play.Tanner, 22, was last seen at around 11:00 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022 in College Station, according to CBS affiliate KBTX. Tanner's family said on social media that they were in town to watch him graduate. After he...
Texas Transportation Department Turns Heads With 'Dark' Christmas Tweet
The City of Austin's Transportation Department's latest tweet is raising major concerns.
New rooftop restaurant in Austin offers delicious meals with an amazing view
AUSTIN, Texas - A new rooftop restaurant called Nido opened to the public in late October, offering internationally-inspired cuisine with incredible city views. Nido offers breakfast, lunch, brunch and dinner at its location at The Loren at Lady Bird Lake on Riverside Dr. The seasonal menu includes dishes such as...
The Best Pizza Places In Austin
From wood-fired Neapolitan pies to New York-style slices, these are the top pizza places in Austin. Austin might be best known for its barbecue, but hiding in the smoky, brisket-shaped shadows of the city are a ton of great spots to grab some pizza. And the great thing about Austin not having a distinct style is that we get to enjoy them all. We’ve eaten a concerning number of slices and pies to bring you our guide to the very best pizza that Austin has to offer, from wood-fired Neapolitan pies and crispy Roman slices, to enough Detroit-style pizzas to easily feed ten wolf packs, a hungry soccer team, or both. So here now, our definitive guide to the best pizza in Austin.
HEB to Open Significant New Store with Multiple Restaurants
The store will feature at least three fully-fledged, in-house eateries.
3 Texas Cities Are Among The Happiest Places In America
SmartAsset compiled a list of the happiest places in America.
Why does Austin sometimes smell weird when it’s cold outside?
KXAN Meteorologist David Yeomans explained that light south winds underneath a temperature inversion seem to carry a rotten egg sulfur smell into Austin.
Austin apartment complex cuts water before freeze. Is that allowed?
An apartment complex near the University of Texas at Austin will be without water over the holidays, according to signs posted around the complex. It won't be back on until 9 a.m. Monday.
Community throws free wedding for injured Bastrop Co. deputy after raising over $31K
BASTROP COUNTY, Texas — After Bastrop County Sheriff's Office deputy Sawyer Wilson was shot in the line of duty back in March 2022, his fiancée at the time had to postpone their wedding while he recovered. Back on Sunday, March 13, deputy Wilson was shot multiple times at...
Missing Texas A&M student found dead in Austin Saturday
Austin-Travis County EMS confirmed a body was found in the 5400 block of N. Capital of Texas Highway, just north of the Pennybacker Bridge, around noon Saturday.
Austin nonprofit travels to several homeless encampments to ensure safety during extreme weather
Jackson said his team battled the frigid temperatures to deliver items, such as weighted blankets, food, hot cocoa and more.
Six ways to get to Houston or Dallas faster than flying
Flying from Austin to Houston or Dallas is now slower than taking a bus if you follow airport guidance and arrive 2.5 hours before departure. A surge in air travelers and uncertainty around TSA and airline staffing has Austin-Bergstrom International Airport warning most people show up extra early. The recommendation...
Dripping Springs treehouse yurt owner named Texas' top new Airbnb host
The deck is built into a 300-year-old live oak.
