Tampa, FL

What to do in Tampa, Florida after Becoming an Owner of Real Estate?

Tampa is an impressive tourist destination. Besides, having explored the property for sale in Tampa in 2022, most tourists obtain a desire to move there for the permanent stay. It is the third largest city in the state of Florida, located on the shores of Tampa Bay. The history of the neighborhood is famous for many difficult and significant moments. Tampa was annexed to the United States in the mid-19th century, and even then it was a promising and rapidly developing industrial area. At the end of the 19th century, the city was made famous by a tobacco company that produced the best cigars in the area, later large phosphate mining and processing plants were opened, and the tourist industry began to develop only in the second half of the 20th century.
Best Brunches In Tampa | 7 Must-Try Tampa Brunch Restaurants

The dynamic city of Tampa is a study in contradictions. It is vibrant, yet laid back, bound to its extraordinary past, yet undeniably modern. Tampa draws you in with its rich history, a wide range of activities, and outstanding food scene. So, after sleeping in following a fun-filled day of...
According to Zillow the Best Retirement Town is Dunedin, Florida

Zillow has recently ranked the 100 largest metropolitan areas to create a list of the site's most popular U.S. cities. The popular online real estate company did this by using Zillow page-view traffic, available housing inventory, price appreciation, sales data and other housing metrics that show consumer demand. Zillow analyzed thousands of ZIP codes and through all that analysis, they found that currently Dunedin is the best retirement town.
Power outages and freezing temperatures greet Tampa Bay area residents

More than 1,000 customers in Pinellas County were without power Saturday morning, as the frigid temperatures stressed power utilities. Duke Energy reported more than 600 homes and businesses in the Largo and Pinellas Park area were without electricity. About 260 customers in Seminole were also without power. And around 200 customers were without electricity in northern Clearwater.
Tampa Bay among fastest-growing large U.S. metro areas

The region, with a population surging by 5.6% over the past five years, ranks 15th overall, according to a new study. U.S. population growth has slowed to its lowest rate on record. At the end of 2021, the U.S. Census Bureau announced that the nation’s population had grown by 392,665 compared to the previous year, an increase of just 0.1%.
This Tampa donut shop is one of the 50 best in America, according to Yelp

Tampa is for donut lovers. There are so many exceptional sweet sunrise shops to choose from that it’s hard to comfortably pick just one in the morning. Tampa’s own Hole In One Donuts was in the top 50 best donut shops in America. Yelp aggregated reviews from across the country, broke down baking trends and key words used in donut reviews, and made a list based off of the thousands upon thousands of recommendations for shops across the nation.
Former Tesla exec launches local electric boat company

John Vo, the former global head of manufacturing at Tesla, believes Tampa Bay can become a unique version of Silicon Valley. He is particularly bullish on the St. Petersburg area, and for a good reason. Vo relocated from the Northern California technology hub and founded Blue Innovations Group (BIG) in late 2021. The environmental and tech-focused company now hopes to disrupt the boating industry from its Tampa Bay headquarters, similar to how Tesla transformed automotive manufacturing.
The three least affordable places to live in Florida

money in walletPhoto byPhoto by Allef Vincus (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. Recently, Realtor.com designated Miami as America's least affordable place to live. Suprisingly, the average monthly cost to rent in Miami is at $2,930. This amount is double the level considered affordable for people in the region given local incomes. Miami's typical rent takes up a whopping 60% of a household's typical income. Housing policy experts consider rents affordable at no more than 30% of pre-tax income. In all, Miami, Orlando, and Tampa have also had the fastest-growing rents in the country over the past year. (source)
