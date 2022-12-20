Read full article on original website
Walmart is now using drones for deliveriesR.A. HeimTampa, FL
Dreams Can Come TrueH. Roy AdamsSaint Petersburg, FL
An Image of What Looked Like the Virgin Mary Appeared on a Florida Bank. It was Called a "Christmas Miracle"L. CaneClearwater, FL
Elderly residents of St. Petersburg apartment complex face uncomfortable Christmas without heatEdy ZooSaint Petersburg, FL
TE Rob Gronkowski Discussed Return With BucsOnlyHomersTampa, FL
Four strangers rent a car from Tampa to Ohio after canceled flight
TAMPA, Fla. — People are doing all they can to make it home for the holiday as airport cancellations and delays surge during the holiday weekend. Four strangers at Tampa International Airport decided to take a road trip. Their flight from Tampa to Cleveland was canceled on Thursday because of the winter storm.
entrepreneurshiplife.com
What to do in Tampa, Florida after Becoming an Owner of Real Estate?
Tampa is an impressive tourist destination. Besides, having explored the property for sale in Tampa in 2022, most tourists obtain a desire to move there for the permanent stay. It is the third largest city in the state of Florida, located on the shores of Tampa Bay. The history of the neighborhood is famous for many difficult and significant moments. Tampa was annexed to the United States in the mid-19th century, and even then it was a promising and rapidly developing industrial area. At the end of the 19th century, the city was made famous by a tobacco company that produced the best cigars in the area, later large phosphate mining and processing plants were opened, and the tourist industry began to develop only in the second half of the 20th century.
fox13news.com
Strangers road trip from Tampa to Cleveland after canceled flight, TikTok's go viral
TAMPA, Fla. - Winter weather is canceling and delaying flights all across the country, but a group headed to Ohio was determined to get there for Christmas – no matter what it took. Thursday, their flight from Tampa to Cleveland got canceled, so four strangers teamed up, rented a...
foodieflashpacker.com
Best Brunches In Tampa | 7 Must-Try Tampa Brunch Restaurants
The dynamic city of Tampa is a study in contradictions. It is vibrant, yet laid back, bound to its extraordinary past, yet undeniably modern. Tampa draws you in with its rich history, a wide range of activities, and outstanding food scene. So, after sleeping in following a fun-filled day of...
‘A blessing’: Homeless Tampa Bay families get a Christmas to remember
The Weeks family spent their morning opening up presents under the Christmas tree
Florida freeze may impact home landscaping
Across the Tampa Bay region, temperatures are expected to dip below freezing over Christmas weekend.
According to Zillow the Best Retirement Town is Dunedin, Florida
Zillow has recently ranked the 100 largest metropolitan areas to create a list of the site's most popular U.S. cities. The popular online real estate company did this by using Zillow page-view traffic, available housing inventory, price appreciation, sales data and other housing metrics that show consumer demand. Zillow analyzed thousands of ZIP codes and through all that analysis, they found that currently Dunedin is the best retirement town.
Woman with ‘significant’ head injury, road rash found along I-275 in Tampa
A woman is fighting for her life in the hospital after she was found with serious injuries along I-275 in Tampa on Sunday.
usf.edu
Power outages and freezing temperatures greet Tampa Bay area residents
More than 1,000 customers in Pinellas County were without power Saturday morning, as the frigid temperatures stressed power utilities. Duke Energy reported more than 600 homes and businesses in the Largo and Pinellas Park area were without electricity. About 260 customers in Seminole were also without power. And around 200 customers were without electricity in northern Clearwater.
Expat Tampa rapper Dynasty comes home for New Year's Eve concert on the Riverwalk
Dynasty moved to Los Angeles in 2018.
‘NO WORDS’: Florida gopher tortoise found with airbrushed shell
A Florida animal sanctuary is reminding residents and tourists to stop painting the shells of turtles and gopher tortoises.
businessobserverfl.com
Tampa Bay among fastest-growing large U.S. metro areas
The region, with a population surging by 5.6% over the past five years, ranks 15th overall, according to a new study. U.S. population growth has slowed to its lowest rate on record. At the end of 2021, the U.S. Census Bureau announced that the nation’s population had grown by 392,665 compared to the previous year, an increase of just 0.1%.
City Of Tampa Trash Collection Schedule Revised For Christmas & New Year’s Holidays
TAMPA, Fla. – A new collection schedule is now available for Christmas and New Year’s holidays. In observance of Christmas Day, City of Tampa offices will be closed on Friday, December 23, 2022, and Monday, December 26, 2022. In observance of New Year’s Day, City
thatssotampa.com
This Tampa donut shop is one of the 50 best in America, according to Yelp
Tampa is for donut lovers. There are so many exceptional sweet sunrise shops to choose from that it’s hard to comfortably pick just one in the morning. Tampa’s own Hole In One Donuts was in the top 50 best donut shops in America. Yelp aggregated reviews from across the country, broke down baking trends and key words used in donut reviews, and made a list based off of the thousands upon thousands of recommendations for shops across the nation.
Perry's Porch, a new open-air restaurant, will debut at the St. Pete Pier next summer
It's the newest concept from Seed &Feed Hospitality Group, who also operate Trophy Fish and Mandarin Hide.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Mizzou-Wake Forest Gasparilla Bowl low attendance called out on social media
The 2022 Gasparilla Bowl is not exactly a hot ticket. The Mizzou-Wake Forest matchup did not draw many fans to Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. As one can see on the ESPN broadcast, it’s mostly empty seats for the Tigers and Demon Deacons Friday night. The lackluster attendance generated...
southfloridahospitalnews.com
Tampa General Hospital Senior Director of Data Analytics is Nationally Recognized as a Rising Star
Becker’s Hospital Review names Etter Hoang to its Rising Stars: 104 Healthcare Leaders to Know list for his innovative approach to data analytics and health care administration. December 22, 2022 – Tampa General Hospital (TGH) Senior Director of Data Analytics, Etter Hoang, is being nationally recognized for his groundbreaking...
stpetecatalyst.com
Former Tesla exec launches local electric boat company
John Vo, the former global head of manufacturing at Tesla, believes Tampa Bay can become a unique version of Silicon Valley. He is particularly bullish on the St. Petersburg area, and for a good reason. Vo relocated from the Northern California technology hub and founded Blue Innovations Group (BIG) in late 2021. The environmental and tech-focused company now hopes to disrupt the boating industry from its Tampa Bay headquarters, similar to how Tesla transformed automotive manufacturing.
The three least affordable places to live in Florida
money in walletPhoto byPhoto by Allef Vincus (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. Recently, Realtor.com designated Miami as America's least affordable place to live. Suprisingly, the average monthly cost to rent in Miami is at $2,930. This amount is double the level considered affordable for people in the region given local incomes. Miami's typical rent takes up a whopping 60% of a household's typical income. Housing policy experts consider rents affordable at no more than 30% of pre-tax income. In all, Miami, Orlando, and Tampa have also had the fastest-growing rents in the country over the past year. (source)
I-275 reopens after FedEx truck overturns in St. Petersburg
All southbound lanes of I-75 are closed in Pinellas County due to a major crash on Saturday morning.
