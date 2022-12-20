Country Singer Drew Baldridge & Wife Katherine Kraus Welcome First Child

Country singer Drew Baldridge, 30, is a dad!

On Monday, Baldridge and his wife Katherine Kraus welcomed a baby boy, who they named Lyric Lee.

They told People magazine, “We are overwhelmed with love and excitement getting to finally meet our baby boy. He's the best gift for Christmas that we could ever ask for!"

Their son arrived a week after expected. At the time of birth, he weighed 7 lbs., 8 oz., and measured 19 inches.

As for their bundle of joy’s name, Drew admitted that it’s been “in the back of my mind for years."

Baldridge elaborated, “Being a songwriter and musician, it felt like a perfect fit. We've had a boy name and girl name picked out for as long as we can remember so luckily that's something we didn't have to stress much about.”

Lyric’s middle name is “in honor of Katie’s dad, whose middle name is also Lee.”

Drew’s song “The Best Gift for Christmas” was a tribute to Lyric. He dished, “I wrote it for our little boy as there is nothing more we could ask for this holiday. I also recently released my sophomore album ‘Country Born’ which I am also super proud of. Fans have been so supportive and now I can't wait to share the next chapter of my life — fatherhood — with them."

Drew and Katherine broke the news that they were expecting in May.

While the pregnancy was “a little unexpected,” they both “fell over with shock and excitement” when they saw the positive pregnancy test.

In June, the couple revealed the gender of their baby while he performed at the Grand Ole Opry.

The news comes more than a year after Drew and Katherine tied the knot in Tennessee.

At the time, they already had kids on their mind! He told People magazine, “We started talking about starting a family and a life together, and we knew we needed to take this next step so we could make that happen. Katie makes me a better man. She reminds me to put others first and to love with a bigger heart. I really can't picture my life without her anymore and I know if she wasn't in it, I'd feel empty."