BRISTOL – With 2023 nearly here, people around Bristol of all walks are looking to a new year with a variety of hopes, goals and desires. Robert Gianni, patron of Brian’s Angels Homeless Outreach, said he’s looking forward to warm weather coming back and the chance to return to driving tractor trailers for a living. He noted he had known the outreach’s director, Pat Stebbins, for several years as he worked on stabilizing his home life while looking to a more independent future.

BRISTOL, CT ・ 23 HOURS AGO