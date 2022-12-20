Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dunkin' Donuts Store: Mold Growing on Ice Machine, Dirt, Debris, Dirty Items Used to Prepare FoodTy D.Glastonbury, CT
Dunkin' Donuts Wants To Shut Down Connecticut Store Over Health ConcernsMatt LillywhiteGlastonbury, CT
A man who mysteriously "disappeared" nine years ago is found dead under a fake identitySavannah AylinNewtown, CT
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in ConnecticutTravel MavenSouthbury, CT
Explore the World's Largest Indoor Ropes Course Here in ConnecticutTravel MavenNew Haven, CT
Related
Bristol Press
Bristol looks to 2023
BRISTOL – With 2023 nearly here, people around Bristol of all walks are looking to a new year with a variety of hopes, goals and desires. Robert Gianni, patron of Brian’s Angels Homeless Outreach, said he’s looking forward to warm weather coming back and the chance to return to driving tractor trailers for a living. He noted he had known the outreach’s director, Pat Stebbins, for several years as he worked on stabilizing his home life while looking to a more independent future.
Bristol Press
Michael B. Rimcoski
Michael B. Rimcoski, 87, of Bristol, beloved husband of Diana (Tomcheski) Rimcoski, died on Monday (Dec. 19, 2022 at Bristol Hospital. Michael was born in Terryville on Aug. 19, 1935, and was a son of the late Michael and Wanda (Gotlibowski) Rimcoski. He was raised in Terryville where he graduated from Terryville High School. He went on to attend Central Connecticut State University.
Bristol Press
Kathy B. (Fish) Lee
Kathy B. (Fish) Lee, 63, of Bristol, beloved wife of Robert Focareto, died on Wednesday (Dec. 21, 2022) at John Dempsey Hospital. Kathy was born on June 6, 1959 in Bristol, and was a daughter of Ralph Fish of Bristol, and the late Margaret (Couture) Fish. She lived briefly in...
Bristol Press
Eversource responding to thousands of outages across state, including those in Bristol, New Britain
Eversource on Friday responded to thousands of outages across the state – as heavy rains and high winds rolled through the area late Thursday and into Friday. Just before noon, the power company reported a total of about 85,000 customers in Connecticut who were without power. In New Britain,...
Bristol Press
Hanukkah miracle of survival for mom, newborn
Sara Farber, 37, of Northampton, Mass., feels quite blessed this holiday season and truly lucky to be alive. Shortly after meeting her brand-new baby daughter post-Cesarean section at UConn John Dempsey Hospital, Farber’s uterus started massively hemorrhaging blood, her blood stopped coagulating, and her blood pressure crashed. So much so that more than 13 units of red blood cells – more blood than an average human body even holds – was rushed and transfused to save her life in the OR where she was intubated and stabilized.
Bristol Press
Bristol Central High School might be gaining a sister in Genoa, Italy
BRISTOL – Bristol Central High School might be gaining a sister in Genoa, Italy. “Bristol Central is seeking support to initiate a sister school exchange program with a high school in Genoa, Italy,” said Gina Gallo, an Italian language teacher, at the Bristol Public School Board of Education’s most recent meeting. “This proposal is a two-step initiative beginning with a virtual exchange during this school year. We’re hoping to look at about March for the virtual portion.”
Bristol Press
Bristol Parks, Recreation, Youth and Community Services make new hires
BRISTOL – Bristol Parks, Recreation, Youth and Community Services recently hired Michael Tingley to serve as the department’s drug free communities project coordinator and Jay Crowley to be the youth and family coordinator. City officials said Tingley has served as a prevention specialist with Wheeler Health and the...
Bristol Press
Rams falls to Middletown 63-46
MIDDLETOWN - The Bristol Central Rams fell to 1-2 Thursday night after losing to the Middletown Blue Dragons 63-46. Despite the lofty score, Bristol Central coach Tim Barrette said the final score was not indicative of how the team played. “The score was not indicative of the game. I said...
Comments / 0