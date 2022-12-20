ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Look: Patriots Veteran Publicly Supports Idea Of Starting Quarterback Change

By Milo Taibi
 5 days ago

Mac Jones' sophomore campaign hasn't quite gone as planned.

Yes, the New England Patriots have remained at .500 and in the mix for a postseason berth. But Jones' on-field struggles, well-publicized clashes with Matt Patricia , and the team's latest brutal defeat to the Las Vegas Raiders have Mac reeling.

To make matters worse Tuesday, it now appears Jones' teammates are in support of a change at quarterback.

NFL reporter Dov Kleiman caught a juicy social media tidbit involving Jones.

ESPN's Bill Barnwell was quoted on Twitter saying "The Patriots have to at least call [Tom] Brady's people to inquire whether he would like to return to New England to finish out his career. They could also pursue [Jimmy] Garoppolo."

Barnwell's speculation was likely intended to stir debate among Pats fans, but the post received one unlikely vote of support: offensive tackle Trent Brown.

Ouch. Of all the voices of support to lose in the clubhouse, Jones wouldn't want to have a respected eight-year veteran opposing his starting role. Jones has had two tours with the Patriots, first playing with Brady and the Super Bowl-winning Patriots in 2018.

Having enjoyed a top-shelf experience of playing elite football under the stewardship of a future Hall of Fame quarterback, perhaps Brown is disgruntled being a part of Jones' learning process.

As the season winds down, we'll learn much more about Jones' future in New England, provided he has one at all.

