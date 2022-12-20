Look: Patriots Veteran Publicly Supports Idea Of Starting Quarterback Change
Mac Jones' sophomore campaign hasn't quite gone as planned.
Yes, the New England Patriots have remained at .500 and in the mix for a postseason berth. But Jones' on-field struggles, well-publicized clashes with Matt Patricia , and the team's latest brutal defeat to the Las Vegas Raiders have Mac reeling.
To make matters worse Tuesday, it now appears Jones' teammates are in support of a change at quarterback.
NFL reporter Dov Kleiman caught a juicy social media tidbit involving Jones.
ESPN's Bill Barnwell was quoted on Twitter saying "The Patriots have to at least call [Tom] Brady's people to inquire whether he would like to return to New England to finish out his career. They could also pursue [Jimmy] Garoppolo."
Barnwell's speculation was likely intended to stir debate among Pats fans, but the post received one unlikely vote of support: offensive tackle Trent Brown.
Ouch. Of all the voices of support to lose in the clubhouse, Jones wouldn't want to have a respected eight-year veteran opposing his starting role. Jones has had two tours with the Patriots, first playing with Brady and the Super Bowl-winning Patriots in 2018.
Having enjoyed a top-shelf experience of playing elite football under the stewardship of a future Hall of Fame quarterback, perhaps Brown is disgruntled being a part of Jones' learning process.
As the season winds down, we'll learn much more about Jones' future in New England, provided he has one at all.
