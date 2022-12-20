Johnson might respond to censures
SMITHFIELD — Apparently, Johnston school board member Ronald Johnson has more to say in his defense. Last week, the school board, with three new members, asked its attorney to lay out a process through which Johnson “could provide, in open session, newly discovered facts relevant to three censures.” New board member Kevin Donovan made the motion, which enjoyed the support […]
