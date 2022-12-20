Read full article on original website
Cheryl Burke talks 'breakup' with 'Dancing with the Stars,' rehab rumors, and her future on TV
Cheryl Burke describes the "worst breakup" she's ever had – with "Dancing with the Stars" after 26 seasons. She also discussed what TV show she is doing next.
Christina Hall recovers in hyperbaric chamber after revealing she has lead and mercury poisoning
Christina Hall revealed she has lead and mercury poisoning. The "Flip or Flop" star announced the news on Instagram, speculating her condition is from flipping "gross" houses.
Former Disney Channel star Orlando Brown arrested for domestic violence, smiles in mug shot
Orlando Brown, who starred on the Disney Channel show "That's So Raven," was arrested Thursday in Ohio on a domestic violence charge.
Neighbor calls police over 'Cousin Eddie' Christmas decoration
The Fox News Lifestyle Newsletter brings you trending stories on family, travel, food, neighbors helping neighbors, pets, autos, military veterans, heroes, faith and American values.
Patriots legends rip Mac Jones for not controlling emotions: 'I'm tired of seeing it'
After Sunday's embarrassing loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, New England Patriots legends have come out swinging against New England quarterback Mac Jones.
Tennessee cops step in to help family after man steals presents, lights Christmas tree on fire
Police in Tennessee say a man was arrested after stealing from a home and lighting a family Christmas tree on fire along with the presents underneath it.
Steve Young left speechless on live radio after finding out Carlos Correa's deal with Giants fell through
Steve Young found out during a live radio appearance that Carlos Correa's deal with the Giants fell through and agreed to a deal with the Mets.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry 'lack substance and detail'; duchess 'not thrilled' with final Netflix edit
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle discussed circumstances behind their decision to leave the royal family in 2020, which included racism accusations.
Ohio 46-car pileup leaves at least 4 dead in winter storm 'whiteout' crash
Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed that the weather was a factor in the crash; authorities are advising that travel be avoided.
Idaho murders: Footsteps can be heard on 'every floor,' former tenant says
A former resident of the home where four Idaho college students were murdered said that every footstep was audible in the "creaky" house with "poor insulation."
Arizona border officers find more than 700,000 fentanyl pills hidden in train arriving from Mexico
Border officers in Arizona found more than 700,000 fentanyl pills in a train car coming from Mexico, authorities said.
Florida parents arrested after police discover toddler living in car with cockroaches, reptiles, guns, drugs
A Florida couple is under arrest after police found a young child living with them in their car in squalid conditions with bugs, insects, drugs, and guns.
Grumpy sportscaster forced to cover winter storm goes viral: 'Can I go back to my regular job?'
A clip of an Iowa sportscaster's grumpy reactions to having to report in blizzard conditions in Waterloo Iowa went viral on Twitter Thursday.
Laci Peterson, 20 years later: Reexamining her life, death and the legal saga that followed
Saturday marks 20 years since expectant mother Laci Peterson disappeared from the California home she shared with husband Scott, who was later found guilty of her murder.
Former Sacramento King caught on camera saying California's capital 'can suck my d---'
Buddy Hield, 30, played six seasons with the NBA's Sacramento Kings. But apparently, the current Indiana Pacer wasn't too fond of his time in Sacramento.
Georgia police officer buys homeless man hotel room, warm meal amid freezing weather: 'act of service'
People are praising the kind act of a Georgia Police Department Officer after he bought a man in need a warm meal and a place to stay the night.
Pelosi mocked for wishing Americans a 'Happy Shwanza' during final speech as House Speaker: 'Shawarma?'
Conservatives on Twitter ripped House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., for accidentally saying, "Happy Shwanza" during remarks to Congress on Friday.
Franco Harris' 'Immaculate Reception' was 'illegal catch,' radio caller claims
With the Pittsburgh Steelers planning to honor Franco Harris Saturday, a radio caller in New Jersey took a different route in remembering the running back.
Washington, DC: Bus of migrants dropped off outside VP Kamala Harris's home
Buses dropped off migrants at the U.S. Naval Observatory in Washington, D.C. Christmas Eve. The facility is Vice President Kamala Harris's official residence.
Missing Texas A&M student found dead on Christmas Eve after 8-day search
Missing Texas A&M student Tanner Hoang, 22, was found dead in Austin on Christmas Eve after an 8-day search. Hoang's family said he was supposed to graduate this month.
