Former Gulf Cartel boss Mario Cárdenas Guillén, alias M1 or Metro 1, pleaded guilty to drug trafficking on Monday in a U.S. court. Details of the guilty plea are sealed, but Cárdenas Guillén was extradited to the U.S. in May to face a longstanding indictment that alleged between 2000 and 2012 he conspired to distribute cocaine.

4 DAYS AGO