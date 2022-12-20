Read full article on original website
Related
Fentanyl and a stronger form of meth now driving American homeless crisis
Fentanyl and a more dangerous form of methamphetamine have not only driven America's opioid crisis, but greatly contributed to the country's renewed fight with homelessness.
Once Title 42 expires Mexican drug cartels will gain complete control of our southwest border
Title 42 may expire on Wednesday. When that happens illegal alien arrests at the border could skyrocket to almost 20,000 per day. Joe Biden and his team are responsible for the chaos.
Arizona border officers find more than 700,000 fentanyl pills hidden in train arriving from Mexico
Border officers in Arizona found more than 700,000 fentanyl pills in a train car coming from Mexico, authorities said.
Florida drug dealer mails himself 18 pounds of meth. Return address got him caught, feds say
He called to ask why his package was late, officials say.
The US Is Trying to Take Down the Family Behind the Notorious Gulf Cartel
Former Gulf Cartel boss Mario Cárdenas Guillén, alias M1 or Metro 1, pleaded guilty to drug trafficking on Monday in a U.S. court. Details of the guilty plea are sealed, but Cárdenas Guillén was extradited to the U.S. in May to face a longstanding indictment that alleged between 2000 and 2012 he conspired to distribute cocaine.
Texas man busted hauling $13M in cocaine through Indiana in record seizure, authorities say
Mauro Alonzo-Vargas, 50 was arrested after investigators in Marion County, Indiana, discovered 130 kilos of suspected cocaine inside a semi-truck he was driving.
Two men sold 120,000 fake oxycodone laced with fentanyl through dark web, encrypted messaging apps
Two men were indicted for allegedly using the dark web to sell more than 120,000 fake oxycodone pills laced with fentanyl to thousands of customers across the country.
Kamala Harris' ongoing illegal immigration 'root causes' search torched as border deteriorates
Texas Republican Congressman Daniel Crenshaw of suburban Houston sounded off on 'The Story' as the Biden administration refuses to secure the southern border.
WATCH: American man in Mexican prison after crossing border with gun, family heartbroken
An American man and father of three is being held in custody inside a Mexican federal prison after accidentally crossing the border with a firearm.
Florida parents arrested after police discover toddler living in car with cockroaches, reptiles, guns, drugs
A Florida couple is under arrest after police found a young child living with them in their car in squalid conditions with bugs, insects, drugs, and guns.
Former Sacramento King caught on camera saying California's capital 'can suck my d---'
Buddy Hield, 30, played six seasons with the NBA's Sacramento Kings. But apparently, the current Indiana Pacer wasn't too fond of his time in Sacramento.
Ohio 46-car pileup leaves at least 4 dead in winter storm 'whiteout' crash
Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed that the weather was a factor in the crash; authorities are advising that travel be avoided.
Arkansas woman killed by authorities after taking Mississippi Walmart employee hostage
A woman was killed by authorities Wednesday during a hostage situation inside a Mississippi Walmart, authorities said.
Reporter flooded with Biden bio exaggerations after asking if George Santos scandal is unprecedented
Twitter reminded a reporter of Joe Biden's career when he asked if it was unprecedented that a lawmaker with "holes" in their background had been elected.
Idaho murders: Former FBI special agent explains why federal agency hasn't taken over investigation
A former FBI special agent says the agency doesn't have the authority to take control of the investigation into the University of Idaho students' murders.
Christina Hall recovers in hyperbaric chamber after revealing she has lead and mercury poisoning
Christina Hall revealed she has lead and mercury poisoning. The "Flip or Flop" star announced the news on Instagram, speculating her condition is from flipping "gross" houses.
Georgia police officer buys homeless man hotel room, warm meal amid freezing weather: 'act of service'
People are praising the kind act of a Georgia Police Department Officer after he bought a man in need a warm meal and a place to stay the night.
Idaho murders: Footsteps can be heard on 'every floor,' former tenant says
A former resident of the home where four Idaho college students were murdered said that every footstep was audible in the "creaky" house with "poor insulation."
Patriots legends rip Mac Jones for not controlling emotions: 'I'm tired of seeing it'
After Sunday's embarrassing loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, New England Patriots legends have come out swinging against New England quarterback Mac Jones.
Congress' $1.7 trillion spending bill includes millions for gender, equity and climate initiatives
Critics argue Congress' $1.7 trillion spending bill is replete with earmarks to fund the liberal agenda through equity, gender and racism initiatives.
