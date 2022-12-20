ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
Vice

The US Is Trying to Take Down the Family Behind the Notorious Gulf Cartel

Former Gulf Cartel boss Mario Cárdenas Guillén, alias M1 or Metro 1, pleaded guilty to drug trafficking on Monday in a U.S. court. Details of the guilty plea are sealed, but Cárdenas Guillén was extradited to the U.S. in May to face a longstanding indictment that alleged between 2000 and 2012 he conspired to distribute cocaine.
Fox News

Fox News

910K+
Followers
4K+
Post
709M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

 https://www.foxnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy