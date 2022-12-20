ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Dennis Myers
5d ago

This was predictable. Women have been getting abortions for 1000s of years. Whether it's legal or not legal, it's STILL going to happen.

Elizabeth Coughlin
5d ago

The death cult is fighting for their sacrifices. They will not win. There is an awakening to the truth. The light is shining on the darkness and the darkness cannot overcome it.The message of LIFE as ordained by GOD is the truth that prevails. Choose GOD. Choose life.

Nurse from WI
5d ago

Good for you Kansas!! In WI the Republican controlled senate won't give US any say in our state law. They refused to have the question on our ballot but had no problem putting a question about WI being a gun sanctuary state. Obviously we know where their priorities are. Telemed visits are perfect to help these women. These visits became more common when COVID-19 hit and has rapidly become more popular. Thank you to ALL the medical professionals who are helping these women!! You are ALL angels!!

Kansas Public Radio

Headlines for Saturday, December 24, 2022

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) - Canadian oil company TC Energy says it will soon resume pumping oil through Kansas, even as it continues cleanup from its biggest ever oil spill earlier this month. The U.S. Department of Transportation has given approval, though TC Energy says inspections and preparations are ongoing. It's still not clear what caused the Keystone's biggest spill ever on December 7th in north-central Kansas. Nearly 600,000 gallons spilled.
TOPEKA, KS
butlercountytimesgazette.com

Sen. Moran Secures Funding for Kansas Law Enforcement

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (Kan.) – the lead Republican on the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Commerce, Justice and Science – announced more than $13 million in new funding for Kansas law enforcement in the FY2023 Appropriations Package. “Our Kansas law enforcement officers need the best...
KANSAS STATE
Little Apple Post

Manhattan rep to resign from Kan. Senate midway through term

TOPEKA — Democrat Tom Hawk of Manhattan said Thursday he would retire Jan. 10 midway through his four-year term in the Kansas Senate. Hawk, 76, is a retired school superintendent and teacher who had a 33-year career in public education. He served three terms in the Kansas House before he was defeated for re-election in 2010. In 2012, he won the first of three elections for Kansas Senate.
MANHATTAN, KS
CBS News

Henry Berg-Brousseau, transgender rights advocate and son of Kentucky state senator, dies at 24

Henry Berg-Brousseau, a transgender rights advocate whose story helped inspire opposition to trans-restrictive legislation in Kentucky, has died. He was 24. Berg-Brousseau died Friday, said his mother, state Sen. Karen Berg. He "long struggled with mental illness, not because he was trans but born from his difficulty finding acceptance," she said in a news release. The cause was suicide, she said.
KENTUCKY STATE
adastraradio.com

Kansas Gas Customers Still Paying 2021 Storm Costs

WICHITA, Kan. (KMUW/KNS) – As severe winter weather rolls through Kansas, many residents are seeing new fees on their utility bills to pay for a record storm last year. The Kansas News Service reports that starting this month, Kansas Gas Service customers will notice a separate fee that raises their monthly bill by about $5 dollars. It’s connected to a storm in February of 2021 that knocked out power to much of the country and sent natural gas prices soaring.
WICHITA, KS
ncktoday.com

North Central Kansas Farmer/Artist Donates Painting to Kansas State Fair

The Kansas State Fair received a “Fair-themed” painting from North Central Kansas resident, Gerald Moore, in July. The substantial canvas, measuring at 3’ x 10’, captures the excitement of the midway in grand detail, complete with rides and Fair patrons. Moore, a multi-generational farmer near the...
HUTCHINSON, KS
KAKE TV

Kansas cattle ranchers battle cold to keep herds warm

BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KAKE) - A cold and windy day across south central Kansas but the cattle don't really seem to mind. "They do a lot better than what you and I do out here," said Jacob Kehler. Kehler runs Spring-Fed Cattle Company in Butler County. He says his team...
BUTLER COUNTY, KS
Matthew C. Woodruff

DeSantis’ "Hateful" Florida School Law Proposed in Indiana.

HRC BillBoardPhoto byHuman Rights Campaign - Public Use. During a recent House education committee panel discussion, Republican Indiana State lawmaker Bob Behning directly referenced Florida’s controversial ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law when discussing a new bill saying the upcoming draft would be “similar to what Florida did in regards to sexual orientation”.
FLORIDA STATE
KAKE TV

Former Kansas lawmaker found guilty of COVID relief fraud

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Former state lawmaker Michael Capps has been found guilty on 12 of 18 counts of fraud, wire fraud, and money laundering of COVID relief funds. Prosecutors accused Capps of lying repeatedly to get pandemic relief funds meant for struggling businesses during the lockdown. Capps, of Wichita,...
WICHITA, KS
WIBW

15 Kansas projects awarded grants to re-build downtown buildings

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly’s office has announced the fall 2022 recipients of the Historic Economic Asset Lifeline (HEAL) grants, which will go towards revitalizing underused downtown buildings and transforming them into structures that will improve the community and lead to more economic development. 15 Kansas projects...
KANSAS STATE
KMBC.com

Take a look at road conditions in Kansas

OLATHE, Kan. — Residential streets where we were on the Kansas side of the state line may have looked snow packed, but don't mistake that for what it actually was — blowing snow. Meanwhile, highways have been largely clear since 1 p.m. Thursday. We hitched a ride with...
KANSAS STATE
