This was predictable. Women have been getting abortions for 1000s of years. Whether it's legal or not legal, it's STILL going to happen.
The death cult is fighting for their sacrifices. They will not win. There is an awakening to the truth. The light is shining on the darkness and the darkness cannot overcome it.The message of LIFE as ordained by GOD is the truth that prevails. Choose GOD. Choose life.
Good for you Kansas!! In WI the Republican controlled senate won't give US any say in our state law. They refused to have the question on our ballot but had no problem putting a question about WI being a gun sanctuary state. Obviously we know where their priorities are. Telemed visits are perfect to help these women. These visits became more common when COVID-19 hit and has rapidly become more popular. Thank you to ALL the medical professionals who are helping these women!! You are ALL angels!!
Comments / 60