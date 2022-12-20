ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Top Dem and GOP lawmakers sound off on SCOTUS blocking Biden's immigration moves: 'Nightmare at our border'

By Sophia Slacik, Aubrie Spady
Fox News
Fox News
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 301

Robert Consoni
5d ago

That it make all Americans responsible for this crisis that our Socialist ignorant President and his cronies have created at our southern border. This crisis wouldn't have happen if the Democrates weren't trying get more votes instead of doing their jobs and serving America instead of their own party.

Reply(30)
158
Jeanna Miller
4d ago

Good. It’s about time he’s stopped. Now stop his spending and sending our money to other countries. I think we have helped enough. It’s time to start focusing on our own country and get it back on track again. It’s taken him 2 years in office and he’s put our country in shambles to the point of where it’s going to take decades to fix what he has done.

Reply(34)
114
P.J.
4d ago

Reform is not needed, what’s needed is to enforce the laws of the land already on the books !! This administrations actions when it comes to the border is treasonous

Reply(16)
93
Related
TheDailyBeast

Democrats Are Ready to Call Kyrsten Sinema’s Bluff

In Washington, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s decision to leave the Democratic Party last week landed like a black cloud over the party’s sunny post-election victory lap. But back in Arizona, her move came across like something else entirely. “Her party switch is an electoral hand grenade,” one Arizona Democratic...
ARIZONA STATE
New York Post

Newt Gingrich makes prediction on Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s House speaker bid

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich predicted that Rep. Kevin McCarthy will face some challenges — but ultimately prevail in his bid to become the chamber’s next leader. McCarthy is facing opposition from five House Republicans, leaving him short of the 218 votes he would need in the full chamber to become speaker when he and his GOP colleagues take control in January. The California congressman’s “challenge is that at 222, you can only afford to lose four people and still have 218. … Right now, five of them have tried to hold him up and get him to agree to a variety...
GEORGIA STATE
Fox News

Fox News

910K+
Followers
4K+
Post
709M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

 https://www.foxnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy