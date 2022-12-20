An NYPD cop was stabbed in the arm Christmas Eve while responding to reports of a person in need of medical assistance, police said. Officer Lin Zhen was knifed in his right arm around 5:45 p.m. after he and a partner responded to the distress call near Dekalb Avenue and East 212 Street in the Bronx, officials said. Zhen, 35, who joined the department in 2018, was stabbed by a 26-year-old man, cops said. “New Yorkers can celebrate in safety today because heroes like P.O. Lin Zhen are on the street and in harm’s way,” the NYPD Police Benevolent Association tweeted Sunday. “We’re grateful that our brother is going to be OK,” the union said. “His fellow NYC police officers will carry on keeping the peace while he’s on the mend.” EMS transported Zhen to St. Barnabas hospital in stable condition and transported the attacker to North Central Bronx Hospital for an evaluation, police said. According to a police source, the suspect is schizophrenic. Charges are still pending. The mayor tweeted a photo of himself walking into St. Barnabas Hospital in the Bronx to visit Zhen shortly before Hizzoner attended Midnight Mass at St. Patrick’s Cathedral in Manhattan.

BRONX, NY ・ 12 HOURS AGO