NYPD officer stabbed in the arm on Christmas Eve in the Bronx
An NYPD cop was stabbed in the arm Christmas Eve while responding to reports of a person in need of medical assistance, police said. Officer Lin Zhen was knifed in his right arm around 5:45 p.m. after he and a partner responded to the distress call near Dekalb Avenue and East 212 Street in the Bronx, officials said. Zhen, 35, who joined the department in 2018, was stabbed by a 26-year-old man, cops said. “New Yorkers can celebrate in safety today because heroes like P.O. Lin Zhen are on the street and in harm’s way,” the NYPD Police Benevolent Association tweeted Sunday. “We’re grateful that our brother is going to be OK,” the union said. “His fellow NYC police officers will carry on keeping the peace while he’s on the mend.” EMS transported Zhen to St. Barnabas hospital in stable condition and transported the attacker to North Central Bronx Hospital for an evaluation, police said. According to a police source, the suspect is schizophrenic. Charges are still pending. The mayor tweeted a photo of himself walking into St. Barnabas Hospital in the Bronx to visit Zhen shortly before Hizzoner attended Midnight Mass at St. Patrick’s Cathedral in Manhattan.
Man wanted after several employees violently attacked inside Harlem restaurant
A manhunt is underway for a suspect wanted for attacking employees inside a Manhattan restaurant.
Doctor found with throat slashed in NYC park ID’d as Bruce Maurice Henry
A pediatrician found with his throat slashed in a Manhattan park was seen driving his car out of his Bronx apartment building garage just hours before his gruesome demise, a “shocked” longtime resident said. The body of doomed doctor Bruce Maurice Henry, 60, was found early Friday, on a stairway near 120th Street in Marcus Garvey Park around 2:15 a.m., cops and sources said. In addition to having his throat cut, the physician had been stabbed multiple times, sources said. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The motive for the killing is unclear, said cops, who noted they don’t know why Henry,...
NYC man shot in shoulder early Christmas morning, cops say
A 45-year-old man was shot in Queens early Christmas morning, cops said. The victim was struck in the left shoulder in front of 35-20 103rd St. in North Corona around 2 a.m. He was rushed to Elmhurst Hospital and is in stable condition. The suspects were described as three men who ran away, cops said. Police were looking for surveillance video. They were unsure what the motive was.
Bronx man eyed in 2 more fatal club druggings
THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — Kenwood Allen, the Bronx man accused this week of murder in two fatal nightclub druggings in Lower Manhattan, was also under investigation Friday in two more cases where overdose victims were dumped in the Bronx. A veteran law enforcement source told PIX11 News that Allen, 33, was part of a […]
Lawyer for Bronx Defenders office hit with illegal gun rap during family dispute
A lawyer for the Bronx Defenders office may now be the one in need of legal aid after getting busted with an illegal gun during a dispute outside her home, The Post has learned. Elizabeth Tissot, who joined the public defender agency in October, was arrested shortly before 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, when police went to her Vincent Avenue address after reports of a family rift, sources told The Post. When a man at the scene tipped off cops that Tissot owns an illegal gun, officers seized a 9mm Smith & Wesson semi-automatic handgun — and charged her with criminal possession of...
Arrests in deadly robbery spree targeting people leaving Manhattan bars
NEW YORK - A man faces murder charges after dozens of drugging incidents, including as many as five that were fatal, involving people leaving bars in Manhattan. The NYPD has linked at least 26 incidents between March 18th and December 8th, associated with the same crew. "This is a violent...
JESSE WATTERS: The neighborhood for Watters' world is no longer safe
Fox News host Jesse Watters provides insight into the break in at Robert De Niro's rented townhouse in Manhattan on 'Jesse Watters Primetime.'
Rikers Island officers working 100-plus hours weekly, stuck sleeping in jail’s parking lot
This workload seems criminal. Guards on Rikers Island are so overworked that many clock in an average of more than 100 hours a week at the scandal-scarred jail complex, records show. Department of Correction officers like James Internicola are forced to pick up the load watching detainees as disgruntled staffers continue to quit and call in sick at unprecedented levels — and the number of violent incidents at Rikers continue to soar. Internicola, 55, a city corrections officer since 1996, worked 3,692 hours of overtime plus regular shifts during the fiscal year ending June 30 – or an average of 111...
Accused NYC burglar all smiles after breaking into Robert De Niro's home while actor, daughter inside: reports
A reported repeat offender was allegedly caught trying to use actor Robert De Niro’s iPad and "stealing Christmas presents" after breaking into his Upper East Side home.
NYPD makes arrest in robbery and drugging spree in Manhattan
NEW YORK -- An arrest has been made in a violent robbery spree in Manhattan that police say involved a group drugging their victims.A man is now being charged with murder in connection with the case.CBS2 spoke with one of the victim's families on Thursday."We've been left in the dark," Lakpa Sherpa said.For months, the Sherpa family has been trying to piece together how 28-year-old Nurbu Sherpa died."He was a kid who was full of life," Lakpa Sherpa said.His uncle said Nurbu Sherpa went out on St. Patricks Day and was found early on March 18 lying on East 7th...
'Dirtbag' Sam Bankman-Fried is 'worse than Madoff' but likely won't stand trial, Pirro says
Samuel Bankman-Fried, the disgraced cryptocurrency investor and founder of the FTX platform, landed at Westchester County Airport late Wednesday night.
Actor Robert De Niro's Upper East Side home burglarized
NEW YORK - Shanice Aviles, the suspect accused of breaking into Oscar-winner Robert De Niro's home on the Upper East Side, faced a judge Monday night. On her way to central booking, Aviles denied breaking into De Niro's home, but police said they caught her red-handed. According to the NYPD, she's been arrested 17 times this year.Police said a burglar broke into De Niro's townhouse while he and his family, including young children, were sleeping upstairs. It happened just before 3 a.m. The NYPD said patrol officers noticed a known repeat offender walking into the basement door of De Niro's home. When...
Fourth suspect nabbed in shooting of NYC man during motorcycle sale
A fourth suspect has been busted in the broad-daylight fatal shooting of a man during a Bronx motorcycle sale, cops say. Junior Liriano Nunez, 30, of the Bronx was arrested and charged with murder more than seven months after Jefferson Hernandez, 20, was shot in the head at East 144th and Exterior streets in Mott Haven, authorities said. Hernandez of Spring Valley in Rockland County had driven to the Bronx on May 18 with three other men to buy a Kawasaki motorcycle they found on Facebook Marketplace, authorities said. The victim was blasted in the head around 3:40 p.m. and rushed to Lincoln...
New York man charged with alleged murder of his mother at her East Brunswick residence
EAST BRUNSWICK – A New York man has been charged with allegedly killing his mother at her Cozzens Court residence, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Chief Frank LoSacco of the East Brunswick Police Department. At approximately 11:09 a.m. on Dec. 22, authorities received a 911 call...
42-year-old man fatally shot in fight outside NYC club, cops say
A 42-year-old man was gunned down during a fight outside a Bronx club late Thursday, cops said. Jeffrey Pierre was squabbling with another man outside the Last Stop Bar & Grill on White Plains Road near East 240th Street in Wakefield just before midnight when a third person who wasn’t involved in the clash opened fire at him, authorities said. Cops responding to a 911 call found Pierre with multiple gunshot wounds to his torso, police said. He was rushed to Jacobi Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, cops said. No arrests have been made. Police said Friday morning that they did not know...
Brooklyn man charged for $1.3M Ponzi scheme targeting Queens church members
A 28-year-old Williamsburg man was arraigned on Thursday for allegedly running a Ponzi scheme that scammed over 20 people out of more than $1.3 million, according to Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez.
‘Jewish Christmas’ is back at NYC’s Chinese restaurants
Keep the gingerbread — pass the fortune cookies. I’m looking forward to a great Chinese meal on Dec. 25 — a tradition known to many New Yorkers as “Jewish Christmas,” when those who don’t celebrate actual Christmas gather for a festive lunch in the one type of restaurant that typically remains open. For many in the Big Apple, Jewish or not Jewish, going out on the Big Day has become a cheerful culinary and atmospheric respite from the holiday-as-usual. The occasion is sure to be particularly festive after two duck-deprived, less-than-celebratory holiday seasons that one New Yorker described to me as...
NYC bus hijacked with fake gun | Urban Legend with Kevin Sheehan
The Post’s Kevin Sheehan walks us through a terrifying bus hijacking in Queens. On Oct. 27, a paranoid schizophrenic, suspect Dwayne Gaddy, 44, ran onto a city bus – with what turned out to be a fake pistol, forcing the busload of passengers to evacuate and the driver to jump out of the window. Gaddy’s attorney fears the suspect, who suffers from years of mental illness, will die at Rikers Island where 19 inmate deaths have been reported this year. “His client is very diminutive in stature. He’s a short, little guy. He looks like he weighs 120 lbs., sopping wet with a brick in his hand,” Sheehan says. Find out more in this episode of “Urban Legend.” [youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ShCtkYSaR6o?version=3&rel=1&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&fs=1&hl=en-US&autohide=2&wmode=transparent&w=640&h=360]
Suspect In NYC Aspiring Rapper’s Death Apprehended After Going Into Hiding
A dangerous man suspected of killing an aspiring rapper is now behind bars after going on the run for almost a month. As reported by the Daily News a man named Osvaldo Marrero is now under arrest for allegedly ending the life of another man who had dreams of being a rapper. According to prosecutors, […] The post Suspect In NYC Aspiring Rapper’s Death Apprehended After Going Into Hiding appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
