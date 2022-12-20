Robert Saleh rips NFL's 'instant-coffee world' while backing Zach Wilson

Zach Wilson will be the starter again on Thursday with Mike White still out, and Robert Saleh is standing by the team’s former No. 2 pick, even as frustration mounts among the fanbase following more glaring miscues in Sunday’s loss to the Lions.

“The frustrating thing is that this kid is going to be a good quarterback, but the NFL and this new instant-coffee world that we're in just doesn't want to give people time,” Saleh said on Monday. “So, we look at him and he's just nitpicked with a fine-tooth comb.

“No one’s going to give up on someone just because it just...it doesn’t show in Year 1…like move on.”

Wilson continues to show troubling inaccuracies and sparing flashes of promise, while other sophomore quarterbacks like Trevor Lawrence are figuring it out after their rookie year and rising to meet the hype they came into the league with. Saleh said the comparisons between Lawrence and Wilson are unfair given the differing circumstances, but one hyped quarterback is showing why they were a top pick, while another is seemingly in danger of becoming a draft bust.

But Saleh, although he himself benched Wilson for poor play, says the instant gratification mentality needs to go.

“He just needs time,” Saleh said.

Follow Ryan Chichester on Twitter: @ryanchichester1

Follow WFAN on Social Media

Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | Twitch

Listen live to WFAN:

Audacy App | Online Stream | Smart Speaker (just say ‘Play W-F-A-N’)