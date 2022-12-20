ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ewing Township, NJ

Collapse Of Ewing Restaurant Staircase Traps Sysco Worker During Delivery (VIDEO)

By Valerie Musson
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cnmRr_0jozU21000
The rescue of a Ewing delivery driver who was carrying too heavy a load and fell through a local restaurant staircase that collapsed was captured in an action-packed video clip. Photo Credit: Google Maps Street View (Inset: Ewing Twp. Fire Dept. - Station 30 via Facebook)

The Monday afternoon rescue of a Ewing delivery driver who was carrying too heavy a load and fell through a local restaurant staircase that collapsed was captured in an action-packed video clip.

Ewing Township firefighters were called to Metro Bar & Grill on Scotch Road around 1 p.m. and found the man, a delivery driver from Sysco Restaurant Supply, trapped within the stairs at the establishment, a video from Transmit the 1075 shows.

The staircase had apparently collapsed under the weight of the man and the supplies he was delivering, causing him to fall down toward the basement of the building.

The man was quickly extricated and suffered only minor injuries.

The West Trenton Vol. Fire Co. was also at the scene.

Scroll down to view the full video clip on YouTube.

to follow Daily Voice Mercer and receive free news updates.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
centraljersey.com

West Windsor Police blotter

A Pennington man was charged with driving while intoxicated (DWI) after his Ford SUV struck the rear of a Honda SUV on Route 1 Nov. 21. The impact caused the Honda SUV to spin and crash into the concrete divider. The Ford SUV rolled over, left the road and struck a sign and a tree. The Pennington man was issued the summons for DWI and was taken to the hospital after he complained of pain.
WEST WINDSOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
94.5 PST

NJ warns employees and businesses that use direct deposit

❌ Scammers are using personal information to trick companies into diverting direct deposit payments. 🧐 Companies, as well as workers, need to be careful. Do you get your paycheck deposited electronically into your checking or savings account?. New Jersey cybersecurity officials are warning Garden State workers and companies about...
NJ.com

Family entertainment center to open its 2nd N.J. location

Launch Entertainment, an indoor family entertainment franchise, will add another New Jersey location to its portfolio. The entertainment concept is planning to open in Edison. However, the company has not announced an opening date or an exact address yet. “With the support from the Launch corporate team, we are looking...
EDISON, NJ
NJ.com

It’s official: Massive N.J. parade of kayaks and canoes set a world record

New Jersey now holds the world record for the “largest parade of canoes/ kayaks,” four months after paddling enthusiasts swarmed the Toms River in Ocean County. The confirmation by Guinness World Records on Thursday morning came after the organizer of the record-setting effort, Sandy Rinderer, submitted photos, videos and other documentation of the Jersey Shore course, which was slightly more than a mile.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Massive Trampoline Park Opens Another NJ Location

A popular indoor trampoline franchise is adding another New Jersey location with a planned opening in Edison, reports NJ.com.Launch Entertainment announced plans for the Edison location with plans for construction to begin early next year. This will mark Launch Entertainment's second location …
EDISON, NJ
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
436K+
Followers
62K+
Post
130M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy