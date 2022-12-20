Collapse Of Ewing Restaurant Staircase Traps Sysco Worker During Delivery (VIDEO)

The rescue of a Ewing delivery driver who was carrying too heavy a load and fell through a local restaurant staircase that collapsed was captured in an action-packed video clip. Photo Credit: Google Maps Street View (Inset: Ewing Twp. Fire Dept. - Station 30 via Facebook)

The Monday afternoon rescue of a Ewing delivery driver who was carrying too heavy a load and fell through a local restaurant staircase that collapsed was captured in an action-packed video clip.

Ewing Township firefighters were called to Metro Bar & Grill on Scotch Road around 1 p.m. and found the man, a delivery driver from Sysco Restaurant Supply, trapped within the stairs at the establishment, a video from Transmit the 1075 shows.

The staircase had apparently collapsed under the weight of the man and the supplies he was delivering, causing him to fall down toward the basement of the building.

The man was quickly extricated and suffered only minor injuries.

The West Trenton Vol. Fire Co. was also at the scene.

Scroll down to view the full video clip on YouTube.

