Bill Belichick's vision for Patriots' future is unclear

For years, it was believed that Bill Belichick was always several steps ahead of the competition. But when the Patriots needed his clairvoyance the most, he was caught flat-footed.

There was no plan to replace Tom Brady, and as we’ve seen this season, no plan to suitably replace Josh McDaniels. Belichick has whiffed on the two major personnel decisions that will likely determine the Patriots’ path for the next half-decade.

Now it's unclear what his plan is for walking that path.

Though the 7-7 Patriots remain on the fringes of the AFC playoff picture, their embarrassing loss to the Raiders Sunday illustrates their all-encompassing ineptitude: Mac Jones barking at the coaching staff; excruciating penalties; Jakobi Meyers’ unfathomable game-losing lateral. On Monday, Belichick told reporters they’re working to improve their situational football … entering Week 16.

It wasn’t hard to predict this would happen. Belichick’s decision to place Matt Patricia and Joe Judge in charge of the Patriots’ offense was widely excoriated, and they’ve been even worse than imagined. Jones isn’t just regressing in his all-important sophomore campaign; he seems to be melting down.

His performance Sunday might be the worst effort we’ve seen from a quarterback all season. His numbers were horrid — 13-of-31 for 112 yards — and his demeanor was even worse. Jones was visibly upset on the goal line at the start of the second quarter, and as a result, failed to get his teammates in proper position. Jonnu Smith was whistled for a false start on the 1-yard line, pushing the Patriots back.

Of course, Jones’ tantrum didn’t occur in isolation. The Patriots were forced to burn two timeouts because they couldn’t get the plays in on time, turning their goal-line drive into a fire drill. The previous week, Jones exploded when the Patriots wasted a timeout for the same reason.

The week before that, he was caught cussing out the Patriots’ game plan of screen passes and draw plays.

Jones might never be an above average NFL quarterback, and his performance last December was subpar. But still, he managed to enjoy the best rookie season of any quarterback in his class.

Now, he’s arguably the worst QB in the league. Jones has devolved from performing the “Griddy” to openly lashing out.

The Patriots are demonstrating how to destroy a young quarterback. First, replace his beloved offensive coordinator with a couple of failed retreads who are being paid by other teams. Then change the offense during training camp, only to abandon the disastrous endeavor at the start of the season.

Oftentimes, it seems as if Patricia is calling plays to spite Jones. Meyers’ ill-fated lateral was one boneheaded decision. But Patricia calling for a draw with the ball at midfield and three seconds left in a tie game is indicative of his coaching style: conservative and ineffective.

In an attempt to cover for Patricia, Belichick took a subtle swipe at Jones. Belichick said they called for a running play, because they couldn’t throw the ball that far.

On Monday, Jones disagreed .

Prior to the season, Robert Kraft expressed his unhappiness with the Patriots’ lack of postseason success. They’ve gone 24-24 since Brady left, and aren’t getting better.

Instead, they’re just getting more expensive. The Patriots are allocating more cap space than any other team in the league to the wide receiver position this year.

The result is an offense that doesn’t even compete.

Brady’s departure couldn’t have surprised Belichick. He refused for years to reward Brady with his desired long-term commitment.

Yet when Brady left, his first move was to sign Cam Newton from the bargain bin in late June. Drafting Jones last year could’ve nullified the Newton blunder.

Except now, Jones could be ruined. Belichick put him in a position to fail.

The last three years don’t indicate he can dig the Patriots out of his self-inflicted hole.