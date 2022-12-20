Patriots lose 2021 pick Cam McGrone to Colts

A once-intriguing member of the Patriots’ 2021 draft class will now be wearing another uniform.

NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero tweeted Tuesday that Indianapolis Colts are reportedly signing second-year linebacker Cameron McGrone off the Patriots practice squad, stealing last year’s fifth-round pick away from New England.

The former Michigan product missed his first NFL season while recovering from an ACL injury suffered in his final year of college ball and was a much-anticipated addition to the defense at training camp this season. But while McGrone at times flashed the speed and athleticism that made him a Day 3 pick despite his injury, he never made a notable impact in practice in games and failed to make the 53-man roster out of camp.

The Patriots brought him back to the practice squad and elevated him to the game-day roster prior to New England’s win over the Arizona Cardinals, but he was inactive for the game.

McGrone’s disappointing exit from the team also takes even more shine off what looked like a strong 2021 draft class for the Patriots. Mac Jones is struggled after a strong first season, Christian Barmore has been hurt after being expected to dominate in Year 2, Ronnie Perkins and Tre Nixon have yet to suit up for an NFL game and Joshuah Bledsoe has been a depth piece in a loaded safety room. Only Rhamondre Stevenson has truly broken out in his second year, becoming one of the team’s best players.

With the loss of the supposed new-age linebacker the Patriots hoped they were getting last season, 2021 might end up becoming another heavily-scrutinized draft class in hindsight.