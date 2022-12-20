ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Is the Montreal Protocol? It’s Important to Reduce Pollution

Although there are many factors that contribute to global warming such as overconsumption and deforestatoin, it goes without saying pollution is one of the leading contributors. Greenhouse gases rise into the atmosphere, depleting the ozone layer, and thus, stripping away our protection from the sun. But without one of the...
The Guardian

UK to stop publishing Covid modelling data

The UK Health Security Agency will stop publishing modelling data on coronavirus in early January. The chief data scientist, Dr Nick Watkins, said the publication of this specific data is “no longer necessary” as the country is living with Covid thanks to vaccines and therapeutics. The R range...
GreenMatters

Why We Must Hold Factory Farming Accountable for Deforestation and Pollution, According to New Research

For a while now, the evidence has been clear: The factory farming industry has an immense impact on the environment. And now, a new report shows why this ecologically-destructive industry’s environmental footprint has failed to improve — because some of the industry’s biggest suppliers are making no efforts to reduce the risks associated with industrially farming animals for meat, fish, dairy, and eggs.
GreenMatters

Plunging Earthworm Populations Could Collapse Entire Ecosystems

Even though they may not be the most glamorous animals, earthworms are staples of our ecosystems. If they die out, it could have serious repercussions — and a recent U.K. study shows a major decline in earthworm populations. The research looked at data from hundreds of studies from 1928 to 2018, which showed a significant plunge in their populations.
GreenMatters

The Earth's Environment Is Constantly Changing — But How Do We Adapt to It All?

If you've ever had to move — whether it was down the block or across the country — you know about the different changes you have to make, in order to live your best life in a new locale. Maybe new coats to account for colder climates or learning how to drive so you have more access to the world around you. Every day, fellow human beings move across different parts of the world and make it work.
GreenMatters

Why Are Tigers Endangered and How Can We Protect Them?

Tigers are one of the most well-known and recognizable wild animals out there — which is why it's incredibly devastating that they’re endangered. These top predators not only keep ecosystems intact, but they can assist with other environmental issues too. It’s important to protect endangered tigers from becoming...
GreenMatters

World’s Largest Cultivated Meats Production Facility to Open in North Carolina

It seems as though we may actually be making waves in transitioning from traditional animal meat. While plant-based meats are on the rise, cultivated meat is, too. In fact, cultivated meat company, BELIEVER, is set to open the world's largest facility of its kind in Wilson, North Carolina. With the ability to produce several thousand tons of cultivated meat, it could seriously make a difference in meat aisles across the southeastern U.S. state, once it's up and running.
WILSON, NC
GreenMatters

Studying Freshwater Biomes Can Help Us Understand Entire Ecosystems

Understanding the different factors that affect our ecosystems is beyond important. They can give us clues that allow us to help wildlife and make sure that they are in thriving habitats. Learning about the environmental factors of freshwater biomes is a good place to start. Keep reading to learn more...
GreenMatters

A Brazilian Oil Company Is Putting the Amazon River’s Unique Coral Reef in Danger

Coral reefs are not only gorgeous to the human eye — they're vital ecosystems. And sadly, many of them are dying out, far beyond the Great Barrier Reef. The little-known Amazon River reef is extremely unique, and is home to various walks of marine life. But scientists are concerned that a Brazilian oil company may be putting it in danger, as drilling for oil would devastate the Amazon reef.
GreenMatters

EPA Tackles Pollution by Tightening Truck Emission Restrictions

Earlier this year, in March 2022, Biden proposed a rule that tackles the problem with truck pollution. And the restrictions themselves were a little ambitious, the EPA has implemented new truck emission restrictions. This will heavily reduce nitrogen oxide emissions, which are known to cause heart and respiratory problems. As...
GreenMatters

